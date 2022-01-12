9 Places to Scoop Up Light and Airy Tiramisu in NYC

When it comes to this classic Italian dessert, there’s an important rule: the lighter the lift, the better the dessert

Tiramisu is as ubiquitous on Italian menus as pasta. And just like pasta, not all tiramisu are equal. The key to success is in its name: “Tira mi su” translates literally to “lift me up”— wherein lies the secret. The lighter the lift, the better the dessert. And this is what makes tiramisu so coveted; it’s not an easy lift, so to speak. A great tiramisu floats; the others sink. The balance of flavors and texture has to be just right to achieve the sublime over the soggy. And, of course, only the best ingredients can allow for this sweet alchemy.

Tiramisu perfection can be found all around New York City. Here is a selective list of places where tiramisu bliss can be found at restaurants throughout the five boroughs.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.