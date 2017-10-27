29 Thrilling Thai Restaurants in NYC

Over the last few years, Thai restaurants have been one of the fastest growing dining segments in New York City. And with the advent of places specializing in regional cuisines, the Thai scene has been more exciting than ever before. Today, there’s the fiery food of Isan in the northeast, the mellower food of Chiang Mai near the Burmese border, oodles of noodles from Sukhothai, the curries of central and southern Thailand, the urban cuisine of Bangkok (including the unique food of its Chinatown), and the Malaysian-leaning gastronomy of the peninsula.

While several Thai restaurants sadly closed since the last map was published (Mondayoff, Maison Bangkok, and Lamoon — to be replaced by Jai Sang Ma), even more new ones have arisen to replace them — along with highly recommended old favorites, as this map shows.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.