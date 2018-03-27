30 Outstanding Tacos to Try in NYC

With al pastor, barbacoa, and now beef and goat birria, NYC tacos hold their own

Tacos have nearly taken over slices of pizza as the culinary backbone of New York City. Over the last four decades, we’ve learned to love the southern Mexican style version of two white-corn tortillas folded over a meaty filling, sprinkled with onions and cilantro. But it wasn’t that long ago that our idea of tacos included the hardshell variety. Luckily, other types of tacos have landed in the five boroughs.

During the pandemic, two major shifts have occurred: taco trucks have become more numerous, many in far-flung places. Accordingly, we have featured them in this list for the first time. Meanwhile, beef birria — in the Tijuana style — has gone from being relatively unknown to a wildfire hit almost overnight.

Like your tacos rolled? Or tiny? With a flour tortilla? A dab of guac? Freighted with organs? Filled with rice and boiled eggs? Or “árabe” style, wrapped in a flour tortilla like shawarma? We’ve got ’em all, and more. Here are our favorite taquerias, curated by Eater critic Robert Sietsema. And nothing on upscale tacos, fusion tacos, or tacos made by chains — they have their place! — but this collection is reserved for the more classic specimens across NYC.

New to this map are Greenpoint taco senstation Taqueria Ramirez, the Birria-Landia food truck in Williamsburg, and the East Village’s old-school Mexican deli Zaragoza.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.