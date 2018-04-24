25 Splurge-Worthy Restaurants in NYC

Maybe you got that new job. Maybe you got that paycheck a day early. Maybe you quit that awful job. Or perhaps you’re just excited to be eating out again. Sometimes these occasions call for fiscal prudence — the prevailing ethos for so many people right now — but sometimes, these occasions call for a splurge. This list concerns itself with the latter situation.

New York is home to some of the country’s most expensive restaurants, but not all of them are very good restaurants. The venues here are a curated selection of the best blowouts at diverse price levels; to some, a $100 solo dinner might be as much of a study in excess as a $1,000 meal for two. Over half of these restaurants offer a la carte options; some, however, are tasting menu-only. Many offer indoor dining exclusively, without outdoor or takeout options.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.