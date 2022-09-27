Slice pizza is a vital and affordable New York foodstuff; in fact, some slice shops are making the city’s best pizza. Dollar slices — however endangered — and old-school slice shops still provide stellar pies across the five boroughs, but at the same time an ambitious slice renaissance is pushing the pizza conversation forward in a different way. A modern class of talented bakers are deploying naturally leavened doughs and high quality ingredients to reimagine offerings from the classic margherita slice to the freewheeling Buffalo slice.

What follows is a curated list of some of the city’s most impressive new-school slices.

Better pizza, of course, commands higher prices, and that’s especially true in this era of rampant inflation, which has pushed up the price of tomatoes, cheese, flour, and even packaging, with at least two operators charging $1 for take home boxes. The average cost of a slice has risen to $3.06 in Brooklyn or $3.26 in Manhattan, per a Bloomberg News analysis, though a number of slices on this list easily cross into the $4 and $5 range and beyond. Pizza at such prices is a tough sell for everyday lunching, but it’s still one of the city’s cheapest splurges.

All prices are before tax unless indicated otherwise.

