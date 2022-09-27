 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Slices with burrata, pepperoni, basil and other toppings from L’Industrie.
An assortment of slices from L’Industrie
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

NYC’s Finest New-School Slice Shops

Up-and-comers bound to become classics

by Ryan Sutton
An assortment of slices from L’Industrie
| Luke Fortney/Eater NY
by Ryan Sutton

Slice pizza is a vital and affordable New York foodstuff; in fact, some slice shops are making the city’s best pizza. Dollar slices — however endangered — and old-school slice shops still provide stellar pies across the five boroughs, but at the same time an ambitious slice renaissance is pushing the pizza conversation forward in a different way. A modern class of talented bakers are deploying naturally leavened doughs and high quality ingredients to reimagine offerings from the classic margherita slice to the freewheeling Buffalo slice.

What follows is a curated list of some of the city’s most impressive new-school slices.

Better pizza, of course, commands higher prices, and that’s especially true in this era of rampant inflation, which has pushed up the price of tomatoes, cheese, flour, and even packaging, with at least two operators charging $1 for take home boxes. The average cost of a slice has risen to $3.06 in Brooklyn or $3.26 in Manhattan, per a Bloomberg News analysis, though a number of slices on this list easily cross into the $4 and $5 range and beyond. Pizza at such prices is a tough sell for everyday lunching, but it’s still one of the city’s cheapest splurges.

All prices are before tax unless indicated otherwise.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Sullivan Street Bakery

Jim Lahey’s Hell’s Kitchen bakery continues to serve some of the city’s top Roman-style squares. Bakers top pizza bianca with thinly sliced potatoes, cauliflower with chiles, and zucchini with gruyere, but best of all might be the Sicilian slice ($4.95). Long curls of onion, more spicy and salty than sweet, sit atop a slick of rusty tomatoes and puffy, faintly sweet crust. A dose of chiles cranks up the heat.

533 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036
A tomato slice and a Sicilian slice.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Corner Slice

Michael Bergemann’s all-day bakery remains one of New York’s finest pizzerias, putting out naturally leavened slices forged from a blend of spelt and durum wheat. It’s not the type of setup that would necessarily lead one to order a Buffalo slice ($6.50), but indeed it might be the greatest version of that famous lowbrow pizza. Creamy ranch sauce and stretchy mozz soften the vinegar tang of saucy, spicy chicken, while a light crust keeps everything nimble and crunchy. Also try the classic margherita ($5.75), which uses a fragrant basil pesto instead of wilted leaves. Those dining in can order any two slices and a drink for $13 after tax.

600 11th Avenue at, W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
A white clam slice and a red tomato slice sit on paper plates at Gotham West Market Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Sauce Pizzeria

One could argue whether everyday commuters need a $5 slice at Moynihan Station, but make no mistake: The folks at Sauce make a damn fine Staten Island-style vodka slice ($5). A gently creamy tomato sauce mingles with decent mozz, while an ultra-thin crust, packing just the right amount of chew, allows for light, speedy eating. Shake some chile flakes over the slice to crank up the heat factor, just like one would do with rigatoni alla vodka. Note that Sauce offers a special of two slices plus a water or soda for $10.88 after tax.

421 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001

Paulie Gee's Slice Shop

Copy Link

Paul Giannone rose to fame with his small collection of pie joints throughout the U.S., but pizza connoisseurs would be remiss to overlook his very good slice spot in Greenpoint, replete with Kool-Aid-colored booths that look pilfered from the set of Stranger Things. Expect a New York cheese slice ($4) that, on certain days, achieves preternatural heights thanks to an intoxicating, caramelized aroma. But the go-to slice here just might be the Freddy Prince ($5), tomato-and-cheese square slice that boasts a dense crumb and, most importantly, a supremely nutty layer of sesame seeds on the bottom.

110 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Pepperoni and cheese slices sit on an orange countertop at Paulie Gee’s slice shop, adjacent hot honey sauce and chile flakes Alex Staniloff/Eater

Scarr's Pizza

One does not simply walk into Scarr’s pizzeria on a Friday night. You wait up to 30 minutes on a line that stretches halfway down Orchard Street. Owner Scarr Pimentel knows that slice pizza this good draws a crowd. He forges his naturally-leavened dough from house-milled wheat, resulting in good cheese slices ($3.75) and one of the city’s great pepperoni squares ($5.75). Funky, spicy slices of salumi sit above splotches of milky mozz, while the wonderfully chewy crust imparts both a sourdough tang and a hint of sweetness.

22 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
A slice of pizza garnished with basil, laid on a white paper plate Nick Solares/Eater NY

Fini Pizzeria

Owner Sean Feeney and chef Will Unseld aren’t experienced pie makers, but so it goes that their debut slice shop is an impressive addition to the crowded Williamsburg pizza community. Order anything, though pay attention to the particularly unique white slice ($5.25). The kitchen leaves out the traditional ricotta and instead layers a nacho sauce-like blend of fontina and parmesan over a base of mozzarella. It’s exceedingly rich, even with an airy crust, though lemon zest (and a lemon wedge on the side) tames the luscious dairy. Also try the dense, sfincione-like Sicilian slice ($5.25).

305 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
A white slice of pizza, sprinkled with lemon zest, sits on a paper plate, with a lemon wedge on the site; cheese slices are visible in the background
The white slice at Fini.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Leo

Most folks know Leo as a top-tier pie joint, a place to enjoy naturally-leavened pizza while sipping on natural wines, but the Williamsburg institution also has a lovely little cafe next door for more casual hanging and slice eating. The margarita ($4) shows off high-quality mozzarella and tomatoes, though the star of the show is the dough, a pillowy crust that packs a complex sourdough tang. Even better is the pomodorini slice ($4.50), which flaunts the garden-like flavor of good cherry tomatoes and the tart, fiery punch of pickled peppers.

123 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
An overhead shot of the margherita pizza at Leo, showing off the pizza’s red tomatoes, green basil, and white mozzarella
The margherita pizza at Leo.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

L'Industrie Pizzeria

One of the great pleasures of modern Williamsburg is dropping into Massimo Laveglia, ordering one of the paper thin Roman-esque slices, and spending an hour or so lounging in the leafy outdoor dining area. Burrata slices ($5.50) show off a lovely contrast between cool, milky dairy and the warm tomato sauce, though the truffle pizza ($5.50) is one of the unexpected gems of this menu. Laveglia creates a bit of earthy alchemy out of salt mozz, good mushrooms, and a whisper of truffle paste. The truffles add a sweet perfume, while vinegar in the ‘shrooms helps keep the heady musk in check. Note that ordering via credit card incurs a 4 percent charge, and that take home boxes are $1 each, a fee that Laveglia says is to cut down on waste. Prices include tax.

254 S 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Assorted triangle-shaped pizza slices sit on white paper; the slices are topped with basil, parsmesan, and in certai cases, burrata, pepperoni, or ricotta
A selection of slices from L’Industrie.
Ryan Sutton/Eater

Cuts & Slices

Randy McLaren’s Bed-Stuy gem is the rare slice shop to look well beyond Italian American flavor combinations and instead focus on Caribbean and other assorted flavors. Jerk shrimp slices ($10) pack a serious wallop of pungent heat, while chopped-cheese slices manage to convey the meaty, oozy flavors of the bodega staple. But the true draw is the assortment of oxtail slices. A basic oxtail slice arrives with rich brown sauce; another comes slicked with a sweet chile glaze of sorts. Still a third involves curried oxtail, with sticky bits of meat mingling with a gorgeously green, onion-y, garlicky sauce.

93 Howard Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Assorted slices, some of them half-eaten, sit on paper in a pizza box
Oxtail and other slices from Cuts & Slices.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

F&F Pizzeria

New York has never truly celebrated clam pizza with the same fervor as New Haven, but make no mistake, F&F has created one of the great bivalve slices of our era ($7). There’s nothing fancy happening here, just good chopped clams, breadcrumbs, a lot of garlic, and mozzarella. Connecticut pizza makers like to omit the mozz, but it adds a wonderful stretch and saltiness to the slice, while the clams add a wicked undercurrent of brine and oceanic aroma.

459 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Two clam slices sit in a box at F&amp;F, with green parsley and a single lemon wedge garnishing each slice
Clam slices at F&F.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Brooklyn DOP

Tom Ardito and Jason D’Amelio opened their flagship pizzeria in Park Slope this summer after having sold pizza from an apartment earlier on during the pandemic. Expect a solid Neapolitan-ish margherita, but the star of the show here is a masterful ‘nduja slice special. The chefs blend the Calabrian spreadable sausage with sliced figs, onions, hot honey, and mozzarella for a slice that’s powerfully smoky, but that also packs enough sugars to balance out the salts and heady aromas.

237 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
