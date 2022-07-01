13 Sizzling Skewers in NYC

Whether it’s kebabs, shashlik, kushiyaki, souvlaki, or kochi, it comes down to one sizzling concept: meat on sticks. This simple street cookery presents a quick, accessible option in cultures throughout the world. In New York, diners can find it among no-frills street carts, lavish grill parlors, and hot pot spots. It’s saucy with yogurt, spicy with togarashi, and almost always crispy with char. Take your pick among these 13 skewer-forward spots in NYC.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.