16 Spectacular Seafood Spots in NYC

Seafood has covered itself with a halo of virtue over the last few years, recommended by dietitians and doctors for its relatively low-calorie count, richness in minerals like iron and iodine, freshness and ease of preparation, and, of course, for its omega-3 fatty acids. New York is fortunate to be right on the ocean, and some of the best seafood sold in restaurants is locally and sustainably caught.

Many traditions inform our seafood consumption. From Japan and Korea come the eating of raw fish as sushi; from New England and Canada come chowders; while France contributes soup de poisson and bouillabaisse. Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador have their ceviches, while Cantonese whole-fish recipes are renowned for their delicacy — and there are too many other schools of seafood thought available for New Yorkers to count.