16 Spectacular Seafood Spots in NYC

From raw bars to fried fish and anything in between

by Eater Staff Updated

16 Spectacular Seafood Spots in NYC

From raw bars to fried fish and anything in between

by Eater Staff Updated
Seafood has covered itself with a halo of virtue over the last few years, recommended by dietitians and doctors for its relatively low-calorie count, richness in minerals like iron and iodine, freshness and ease of preparation, and, of course, for its omega-3 fatty acids. New York is fortunate to be right on the ocean, and some of the best seafood sold in restaurants is locally and sustainably caught.

Many traditions inform our seafood consumption. From Japan and Korea come the eating of raw fish as sushi; from New England and Canada come chowders; while France contributes soup de poisson and bouillabaisse. Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador have their ceviches, while Cantonese whole-fish recipes are renowned for their delicacy — and there are too many other schools of seafood thought available for New Yorkers to count.

Johnny's Reef

This City Island seafood spot, closed for the first week of Lent but open thereafter Thursdays through Sundays, has been around since the 1960s. It serves up affordable fried fish and french fries, ordered at a counter, along with dense milkshakes. The outdoor space at Johnny’s Reef has plenty of picnic tables that overlook the Long Island Sound.

2 City Island Ave, Bronx, NY 10464
A deck with people sitting at tables in the sun.
Outdoor seating with a view of the Sound.
Johnny’s Reef

Grand Central Oyster Bar

The tile-lined, arched, and subterranean space at Grand Central Oyster Bar is one of the few places displaying Guastavino vaulting, and it may be the most dramatic place to eat your fish and chips in the city. The fish is textured and flaky, and the fries are exceptional, too — and you’ve never seen a thicker tartar sauce.

89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
Glistening big filet with french fries, ketchup, and tartare sauce.
Fish and chips at Grand Central Oyster Bar.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

A Salt & Battery

Forget the standard one or two fish options. This dependable British takeout spot in the West Village, from the same owners as Tea & Sympathy next door, serves some great fish and chips. There are four different choices — cod, haddock, sole, or whiting — served in two different sizes, and portions are pretty generous. The large size is big enough for two. Order chips separately, or mix it up with another quintessential English side, mushy peas or battered beets.

112 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
A giant breaded filet.
A huge cod filet overshadows the chips at A Salt & Battery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mary's Fish Camp

While the prototypical New York seafood spot may be a sprawling dining hall like Grand Central Oyster Bar or London Lennie’s, there was a fad a couple of decades ago for smaller, more intimate places with more adventuresome menus. Inspired by a Florida-style fish camp, Mary’s debuted in 2000, peddling fish is some surprising preparations, which have included banh mi, tacos, and its signature conch chowder.

64 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
A long white rectangular dish with cubed raw fish and capers and herbs on top.
Peruvian style ceviche tiradito at Mary’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Clam

You can usually count six or seven clam dishes on the menu of The Clam, a West Village staple, but the bill of fare is certainly not limited to bivalves. Lobster hash, codfish tacos, and pan roasted halibut are served with parker house rolls, Old Bay fries, and broccoli rabe. But that doesn’t mean you should ignore the New England clam chowder or spaghetti and spicy red clam sauce.

420 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
A bowl of white with oyster crackers on top.
New England clam chowder at the Clam.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mermaid Oyster Bar

With three locations in Manhattan, and a memorably playful iconography, the Mermaid Oyster Bar and its offshoots started out in the East Village (branch no longer open) as a hip seafood spot with a menu that ran to raw oysters, chowders, crab cakes, fried calamari, and slaw, slaw, and more slaw. And so it remains, a crowd-pleasing establishment centered on several types of raw oysters — East Coast or West Coast — and a respectable selection of standard dishes.

89 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
A dozen raw oyster on a tray of ice.
Oyster service at Mermaid Oyster Bar.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dame

Dame began life as a summer pop-up in the first year of the pandemic, focusing on fish and chips cooked to perfection with a crunchy beer batter. The permanent restaurant in the same location is tougher to get into, but its fried hake and thick-cut fries are worth the trouble if you do.

87 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
An overhead view of Dame’s fish and chips, featuring a large serving of fried hake, french fries, a ramekin of tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.
Fish and chips at Dame.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Lure Fishbar

If you want real luxury, few places are better than Lure in the northeast corner of Soho. The subterranean spot really makes you feel like you’re in the hold of a ship, with its overarching crossbeams and nautical lanterns, and come evening or weekend brunch the place is filled with families, businesspeople, tourists, and nearly every other category of diner, chowing down on whole fish, grand shellfish plateaux, dim sum. and a novel form of sushi via chef Preston Clark.

142 Mercer St, New York, NY 10012
The dining room at Lure Fishbar.
The dining room at Lure Fishbar.
Lure Fishbar

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.

You know your fish and chips will be fresh when it’s served right in a fish market. Greenpoint Fish & Lobster dates to 2014 and has been selling wholesale fish to fancy restaurants in addition to the chowders, lobster rolls, and raw bar items it provides to diners on the premises. The spare furnishings and gleaming white interior make your fish and chips taste even better.

114 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
A gleaming white dining rooms with stools along two parallel counters.
The dining area of Greenpoint Fish & Lobster
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.

Cervo's

A pick-me-up kind of restaurant, tiny Cervo’s is the place to snag a seat at the bar for a plate of green tomatoes with fried rock shrimp, mussels escabeche, or a fried skate wing with sungolds and bottarga. Tuck a glass of boutique Spanish vermouth in a rainbow of colors into your evening in between snacks.

43 Canal St, New York, NY 10002
Clams with vinho verde sit on a white plate next to large, head-on shrimp on a separate plate in this overhead shot.
Clams with vinho verde and shrimp.
Cervo’s

Maison Premiere

Maison Premiere, founded in 2011, is modeled on a New Orleans absinthe cafe. Yes, it’s a fun place to drink. Among plates, consider oysters, crudo, caviar, bowls of mussels, and lobster rolls. The absinthe service alone is worth a visit, but the selection of oysters is formidable.

298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Maison Premiere
The interior of Maison Premiere.
Maison Premiere

Fulton Fish Co

Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s seafood counter within his Tin Building in Fidi carries on the legacy of the building, formerly home to the Fulton Street Fish Market. Go here for its raw bar, tinned sardines, fried clams, or fish and chips.

96 South St, New York, NY 10038
A gold installation that hangs from the ceiling looks like a whale.
The installation at the Tin Building.
Nicole Franzen

Saint Julivert

This jewel box of a restaurant shows off the talent of Alex Raij and Eder Montero with dishes like cod pot pie, squid a la plancha, and, as always, dynamic specials like the fun-to-eat gooseneck barnacles. Consider the Violet Hour from 5 to 5:30 p.m., during which diners can create their own three-course meal for $45.

264 Clinton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Saint Julivert Fisherie octopus carpaccio
Octopus carpaccio at Saint Julivert.
Louise Palmberg/Eater NY

Littleneck

At this stylish 12-year-old seafood spot decorated with flotsam and jetsam is so near the Gowanus Canal you can almost hear the waves lapping. Relish gussied-up takes on Northeastern clam-shack fare, including New England-style fish and chips served with Old Bay fries, house pickles, and slaw, along with mussels, Portuguese fisherman’s stew, and a whole porgy fit for two with roasted potatoes.

288 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Steam clams and parsley and a bowl of broth on the side.
Steamers at Littleneck.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The King of Fish

This place surprised Sunset Park a couple of years ago by appearing on Fifth Avenue serving fish tacos and other Baja and Sonora style fish dishes of scintillating freshness. On the menu, there’s a nicely breaded fish taco, plus an unbreaded one too, but there are also aguachiles, ceviches, and raw tuna tostadas. Sit in the back room with its onrushing shark.

4515 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Molcajete filled with green liquid and shrimp.
Shrimp aguachile verde at King of Fish.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Randazzo's Clam Bar

Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, this restaurant is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with clam shacks, and now there’s only one. Today, it serves an array of seafood classics, including both New England and Manhattan chowders as well as a standout version of zuppa di pesce.

2017 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Pasta with seafood at Randazzo’s.
Zuppa di pesce at Randazzo’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

