In New York, a sandwich is an argument waiting to happen. While Americans all over can name their favorites, in Manhattan alone, the variety of delis, pita spots, torta-slinging Mexican cafes, and newfangled American luncheonettes is enough to keep any enthusiast of the bread-based meal busy for years.

But each genre has its stars. These are the sandwich-devoted venues both old-school and new to check off the bucket list. And no, burgers still don’t count.