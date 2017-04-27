 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

A Guide to NYC’s Top Food Halls

21 Timeless NYC Diners and Luncheonettes

15 NYC Brunch Spots Worth Planning the Weekend Around

Dark brown outdoor chairs seated around a small table at the edge of one of Saga’s terraces.
Rooftop season is back, baby.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

13 Sun-Soaked Rooftops for Eating and Drinking in NYC

The best spots for making the most of rooftop season

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Rooftop season is back, baby.
| Alex Staniloff/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

Outdoor dining setups have considerably leveled up over the last year of the pandemic, from cordoned-off sidewalk stools to full-blown outdoor dining rooms. But for the few months of spring and summer that are unofficially known as rooftop season in New York, some of the best outdoor seats are found atop breweries, bars, and restaurants. Here are 13 of our favorite shaded spots in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Zona De Cuba

Copy Link
558 Grand Concourse
The Bronx, NY 10451
(718) 292-1400
(718) 292-1400
Visit Website

The rooftop at Zona de Cuba is lined with palm trees, colorful umbrellas, and outdoor furniture for a tropical, summertime vibe. This South Bronx Cuban restaurant is known for serving up Caribbean staples like oxtail stew and bite-sized “mofonguitos.” Reservations are encouraged, and plan well in advance as seats on the rooftop can book up fast.

Also Featured in:

2. The Heights Bar & Grill

Copy Link
2867 Broadway
New York, NY
(212) 866-7035
(212) 866-7035
Visit Website

The second-story rooftop bar at the Heights Bar & Grill can be partially enclosed, making it a sold bet for when there’s rain in the forecast. This Tex-Mex restaurant is ideal for throwing back a few frozen margaritas, which come in flavors like mango, passion fruit, strawberry, and peach, and can be done up with an extra shot of tequila or an upside down Corona. No reservations.

3. Panorama Room

Copy Link
22 N Loop Rd
New York, NY 10044
(929) 447-4717
(929) 447-4717
Visit Website

One of Roosevelt Island’s most notable restaurant openings arrived last summer in the form of Anything At All, located on the ground floor of the Graduate Hotel. For aerial views of multiple boroughs at once, head upstairs to this 168-seat bar. There’s omakase strawberries, a full raw bar, and a dozen cocktails, most priced around $18.

The bar at Panorama Room, a rooftop restaurant on the 18th floor of the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island.
Panorama Room is located on the 18th floor of the Graduate Hotel.
Panorama Room

4. Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co.

Copy Link
1150 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 725-3061
(347) 725-3061
Visit Website

For a breezy, rooftop vibe and a solid lineup of craft beers, head to this brewery and bar at the northern tip of Brooklyn. Located a block from the Pulaski Bridge, Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. sells its own IPAs and fruited sours, along with a handful of pours from from local brewers. Upstairs, there’s a full food menu with fried pickles, giant pretzels, and dumplings from Vanessa’s Dumpling House to keep things going.

5. Berry Park

Copy Link
4 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY
(718) 782-2829
(718) 782-2829
Visit Website

Live-streamed soccer games and flowing European beer options scream summer at Berry Park. This first come, first served beer bar is open year-round, pouring picklebacks, frozen pina coladas, and a handful of beers by the half-liter, all for around $10. The crowds here can be fierce, especially on warmer weekends, so plan accordingly or call ahead for a reservation if heading here with a group of 10 or more.

Lots of customers seated throughout a partially enclosed rooftop space, with views of the tops of buildings in the background.
The rooftop at Berry Park is open year round.
Berry Park

Also Featured in:

6. Make Believe

Copy Link
190 Allen St
New York, NY 10002
Visit Website

Sometimes sprawling out in a velvet pink banquette is all that will do, and for times like those, there’s thankfully Make Believe. This tropical-themed bar with a retractable roof is located on the seventh floor of the Sixty Lower East Side Hotel. Reservations are available a month ahead of time on Resy.

7. Night of Joy

Copy Link
667 Lorimer St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Visit Website

This Williamsburg bar is a great next-best if waiting for a table at Llama Inn, located right across the street — and if what you’re looking for is floral drinks on a low-key roof, Night of Joy might just be the best. The beet-and-dill vodka-based cocktail is not to be missed, though the bartenders here will make most drinks on request.

8. Honey's

Copy Link
93 Scott Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 669-1473
(347) 669-1473
Visit Website

Rooftop bars in NYC can often be near-impossible to get into it, but it’s a little-known fact that those stopping by the rooftop bar at fashion magnet, Honey’s, don’t need a reservation and can find a seat even in primetime hours. The all-wood bar upstairs is a quiet respite from the often-bustling club feel of establishments nearby, making it a solid bet to host a group hangout or birthday in the warmer months.

Also Featured in:

9. LLoHi Roof Bar

Copy Link
314 Scholes St
Brooklyn, NY 11206
(347) 566-3662
(347) 566-3662
Visit Website

LLoHi opened its doors atop an East Williamsburg warehouse in the pandemic. This rooftop bar may have been a bit early to the party when it opened in 2020, but now that the weather has come around, its ready to go with with indoor and outdoor seating, rain protection, a few heaters, and lots of room to spread out. A short food menu advertises soft pretzels, jalapeno fries, fried chicken sandwiches, and more. Reservations are available online for parties of ten or more.

A rooftop bar is filled with white tables with groups of patrons underneath a dusk-filled sky with string lights hanging.
The rooftop at LloHi.
LLoHi

10. Overstory

Copy Link
70 Pine St 64th Floor
New York, NY 10005
(212) 339-3963
(212) 339-3963
Visit Website

The team behind Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Crown Shy opened this rooftop bar on the 64th floor of the same building. It’s connected to Saga, a fine dining restaurant located a floor below and priced at $245 per person, but a tasting menu dinner isn’t required to enjoy the panoramic views and swanky, upscale vibe here. The cocktails, from beverage director Harrison Ginsberg, who also handles the drinks at the team’s other restaurants, are priced at $24 each.

A sunny room with floor to ceiling windows and long drapes; and a central gold-counter bar with pink plush bar chairs.
Overstory, a 64th-floor cocktail bar in the Financial District.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

11. Rooftop Reds

Copy Link
Building 275
Brooklyn, NY
(703) 582-8609
(703) 582-8609
Visit Website

In addition to some stellar dining options, Brooklyn Navy Yard is home to rooftop winery Rooftop Reds, an open-air space that often includes corn hole, hammocks, and movie screenings. For now there’s lots of picnic tables, views of the Manhattan skyline, and weekly wine tastings and tours available by reservation through Eventbrite.

12. Brooklyn Crab

Copy Link
24 Reed St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(718) 643-2722
(718) 643-2722
Visit Website

Sure, Red Hook is more than a stone’s throw away from Cape Cod, but for a moment at Brooklyn Crab, customers might just feel that New England breeze. This beach-y, bi-level bar has a little bit of everything to make it an ideal rooftop in the warm weather months: games, frozen drinks, and, yes, buckets of crab.

Brooklyn Crab
Not only is there seafood and drinks at Brooklyn Crab, but there’s group games, too.
Brooklyn Crab

Also Featured in:

13. The Rockaway Hotel

Copy Link
108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr
Queens, NY 11694
(718) 474-1216
(718) 474-1216
Visit Website

Located on the sixth floor of the Rockaway Hotel, the aptly named Rooftop offers views of Jamaica Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and, farther afield, the Manhattan skyline. The restaurant and bar are open for brunch and dinner, with sushi, tacos, and snacks like sardines and chips. Reservations available online.

A line of wooden chairs faces a window with a view of the Atlantic Ocean in a brightly lit bar with hanging plants
The rooftop bar on the sixth floor of the Rockaway Hotel.
The Rockaway Hotel

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Zona De Cuba

558 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10451

The rooftop at Zona de Cuba is lined with palm trees, colorful umbrellas, and outdoor furniture for a tropical, summertime vibe. This South Bronx Cuban restaurant is known for serving up Caribbean staples like oxtail stew and bite-sized “mofonguitos.” Reservations are encouraged, and plan well in advance as seats on the rooftop can book up fast.

558 Grand Concourse
The Bronx, NY 10451
(718) 292-1400
Visit Website

2. The Heights Bar & Grill

2867 Broadway, New York, NY

The second-story rooftop bar at the Heights Bar & Grill can be partially enclosed, making it a sold bet for when there’s rain in the forecast. This Tex-Mex restaurant is ideal for throwing back a few frozen margaritas, which come in flavors like mango, passion fruit, strawberry, and peach, and can be done up with an extra shot of tequila or an upside down Corona. No reservations.

2867 Broadway
New York, NY
(212) 866-7035
Visit Website

3. Panorama Room

22 N Loop Rd, New York, NY 10044
The bar at Panorama Room, a rooftop restaurant on the 18th floor of the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island.
Panorama Room is located on the 18th floor of the Graduate Hotel.
Panorama Room

One of Roosevelt Island’s most notable restaurant openings arrived last summer in the form of Anything At All, located on the ground floor of the Graduate Hotel. For aerial views of multiple boroughs at once, head upstairs to this 168-seat bar. There’s omakase strawberries, a full raw bar, and a dozen cocktails, most priced around $18.

22 N Loop Rd
New York, NY 10044
(929) 447-4717
Visit Website

4. Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co.

1150 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

For a breezy, rooftop vibe and a solid lineup of craft beers, head to this brewery and bar at the northern tip of Brooklyn. Located a block from the Pulaski Bridge, Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. sells its own IPAs and fruited sours, along with a handful of pours from from local brewers. Upstairs, there’s a full food menu with fried pickles, giant pretzels, and dumplings from Vanessa’s Dumpling House to keep things going.

1150 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 725-3061
Visit Website

5. Berry Park

4 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Lots of customers seated throughout a partially enclosed rooftop space, with views of the tops of buildings in the background.
The rooftop at Berry Park is open year round.
Berry Park

Live-streamed soccer games and flowing European beer options scream summer at Berry Park. This first come, first served beer bar is open year-round, pouring picklebacks, frozen pina coladas, and a handful of beers by the half-liter, all for around $10. The crowds here can be fierce, especially on warmer weekends, so plan accordingly or call ahead for a reservation if heading here with a group of 10 or more.

4 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY
(718) 782-2829
Visit Website

6. Make Believe

190 Allen St, New York, NY 10002

Sometimes sprawling out in a velvet pink banquette is all that will do, and for times like those, there’s thankfully Make Believe. This tropical-themed bar with a retractable roof is located on the seventh floor of the Sixty Lower East Side Hotel. Reservations are available a month ahead of time on Resy.

190 Allen St
New York, NY 10002
Visit Website

7. Night of Joy

667 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

This Williamsburg bar is a great next-best if waiting for a table at Llama Inn, located right across the street — and if what you’re looking for is floral drinks on a low-key roof, Night of Joy might just be the best. The beet-and-dill vodka-based cocktail is not to be missed, though the bartenders here will make most drinks on request.

667 Lorimer St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Visit Website

8. Honey's

93 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Rooftop bars in NYC can often be near-impossible to get into it, but it’s a little-known fact that those stopping by the rooftop bar at fashion magnet, Honey’s, don’t need a reservation and can find a seat even in primetime hours. The all-wood bar upstairs is a quiet respite from the often-bustling club feel of establishments nearby, making it a solid bet to host a group hangout or birthday in the warmer months.

93 Scott Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 669-1473
Visit Website

9. LLoHi Roof Bar

314 Scholes St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
A rooftop bar is filled with white tables with groups of patrons underneath a dusk-filled sky with string lights hanging.
The rooftop at LloHi.
LLoHi

LLoHi opened its doors atop an East Williamsburg warehouse in the pandemic. This rooftop bar may have been a bit early to the party when it opened in 2020, but now that the weather has come around, its ready to go with with indoor and outdoor seating, rain protection, a few heaters, and lots of room to spread out. A short food menu advertises soft pretzels, jalapeno fries, fried chicken sandwiches, and more. Reservations are available online for parties of ten or more.

314 Scholes St
Brooklyn, NY 11206
(347) 566-3662
Visit Website

10. Overstory

70 Pine St 64th Floor, New York, NY 10005
A sunny room with floor to ceiling windows and long drapes; and a central gold-counter bar with pink plush bar chairs.
Overstory, a 64th-floor cocktail bar in the Financial District.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

The team behind Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Crown Shy opened this rooftop bar on the 64th floor of the same building. It’s connected to Saga, a fine dining restaurant located a floor below and priced at $245 per person, but a tasting menu dinner isn’t required to enjoy the panoramic views and swanky, upscale vibe here. The cocktails, from beverage director Harrison Ginsberg, who also handles the drinks at the team’s other restaurants, are priced at $24 each.

70 Pine St 64th Floor
New York, NY 10005
(212) 339-3963
Visit Website

11. Rooftop Reds

Building 275, Brooklyn, NY

In addition to some stellar dining options, Brooklyn Navy Yard is home to rooftop winery Rooftop Reds, an open-air space that often includes corn hole, hammocks, and movie screenings. For now there’s lots of picnic tables, views of the Manhattan skyline, and weekly wine tastings and tours available by reservation through Eventbrite.

Building 275
Brooklyn, NY
(703) 582-8609
Visit Website

12. Brooklyn Crab

24 Reed St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Brooklyn Crab
Not only is there seafood and drinks at Brooklyn Crab, but there’s group games, too.
Brooklyn Crab

Sure, Red Hook is more than a stone’s throw away from Cape Cod, but for a moment at Brooklyn Crab, customers might just feel that New England breeze. This beach-y, bi-level bar has a little bit of everything to make it an ideal rooftop in the warm weather months: games, frozen drinks, and, yes, buckets of crab.

24 Reed St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(718) 643-2722
Visit Website

13. The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr, Queens, NY 11694
A line of wooden chairs faces a window with a view of the Atlantic Ocean in a brightly lit bar with hanging plants
The rooftop bar on the sixth floor of the Rockaway Hotel.
The Rockaway Hotel

Located on the sixth floor of the Rockaway Hotel, the aptly named Rooftop offers views of Jamaica Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and, farther afield, the Manhattan skyline. The restaurant and bar are open for brunch and dinner, with sushi, tacos, and snacks like sardines and chips. Reservations available online.

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr
Queens, NY 11694
(718) 474-1216
Visit Website

Related Maps