13 Sun-Soaked Rooftops for Eating and Drinking in NYC

The best spots for making the most of rooftop season

Outdoor dining setups have considerably leveled up over the last year of the pandemic, from cordoned-off sidewalk stools to full-blown outdoor dining rooms. But for the few months of spring and summer that are unofficially known as rooftop season in New York, some of the best outdoor seats are found atop breweries, bars, and restaurants. Here are 13 of our favorite shaded spots in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.