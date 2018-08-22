Where to Dine on the Upper East Side

From luxe omakase to square pizza slices, here’s where to go on the Upper East Side

The Upper East Side’s restaurant scene doesn’t exactly scream destination dining, but the options are certainly plentiful. There’s a surprising breadth of cuisine to be found, from excellent Thai fare to satisfying Persian food. Here are the standouts for eating and drinking on the UES, whether it’s for handmade pasta, extravagant omakase, or some standout pastrami sandwiches.

