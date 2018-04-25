17 of Tribeca’s Top Places to Eat

What started out as a warehousing and manufacturing neighborhood little known to those who didn’t work there, slid downhill for decades before turning into a district populated with artist’s lofts by the ‘70s and ‘80s. From thence it eventually became the refuge of the wealthy, who took floor-through former studios and factories and turned them into luxury pieds-a-terre by the ‘90s.

But its quiet streets, many still cobbled, have increasingly become one of the city’s best neighborhoods for dining, while still retaining much of their Victorian-era commercial ambiance. In fact, many of the restaurants on this list are newcomers, with a healthy mix of older places that have miraculously remained, as the neighborhood’s complexion changed. There are restaurants on this list to mark each of Tribeca’s three successive eras.

The boundaries of Tribeca — the “Triangle Below Canal” — run from the south side of Canal Street on the north and both sides of Chambers Street on the south, to the Hudson River on the west and Broadway on the east, though the borders are somewhat elastic, especially on the south.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.