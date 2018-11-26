21 Times Square Restaurants Where New Yorkers Actually Eat

Times Square sits in the heart of New York’s Theater District, where Broadway shows are finally back, as is Ellen’s Stardust Diner, where waiters burst into songs. One would be forgiven for falling prey to the doughy aromas of a very shiny Krispy Kreme flagship, or for succumbing to the branded allure of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., but hidden among all the tourist traps are very good establishments known to folks who work in or live near the area.

What follows are Eater NY’s favorite dining spots on the square and in the vicinity. For more detailed selections in the greater Times Square area, take a look at Eater’s maps for the Theater District and Hell’s Kitchen.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.