Share All sharing options for: Eat Your Way Down Steinway Street With Eater Critic Robert Sietsema

There are many great grazing thoroughfares in Queens. Flushing’s Main Street comes to mind, and so does Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights and Corona, Hillside in Jamaica, and Ditmars in Astoria. Then, sticking up like a backbone in eastern Astoria, there’s the shopper’s — and eater’s — paradise otherwise known as Steinway Street.

Running north from the Steinway stop on the R, there’s a wonderland of eats to discover, including a long-running Greek and upcoming Mexican presence, pizzerias established decades ago, and lots of Egyptian, Lebanese, Moroccan, and other Middle Eastern and North African restaurants — all at reasonable prices. Here are some well worth a visit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.