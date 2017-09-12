 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A view of Ridgewood from the train.
A view of Ridgewood from the train.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

19 Great Restaurants in Ridgewood, Queens

The offerings are super diverse

by Robert Sietsema and Andrew Karpan Updated
View as Map
A view of Ridgewood from the train.
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema and Andrew Karpan Updated

Across the Queens border just north of Bushwick lies Ridgewood. The rhomboid-shaped neighborhood at the end of the M line is roughly bounded by Flushing Avenue on the west, Metropolitan Avenue on the north, the LIRR tracks to the east, and Myrtle Avenue to the South.

Home to the Mespachtes Indians centuries ago, it was farmed by Dutch settlers in the colonial era — of which the Onderdonk House on Flushing Avenue is a remnant — and eventually taken over by English settlers. They named it Ridgewood for its climbing elevation and thick stands of linden, red cedar, and beech, now largely gone.

Throughout the 20th century, it was, and still remains, one of Queens’ great working-class neighborhoods, home to Germans, Italians, Dominicans, former Yugoslavians, Chinese, Puerto Ricans, Romanians, and Poles, among others. This diversity persists, as a new generation of settlers, driven out of Williamsburg and Bushwick by high rents, crosses the border.

These days, it’s become the small neighborhood where almost anything is a short walk away, from elevated bar food to reasonably priced dinners to the latest, intensely-wrought version of New American. But what almost every new restaurant in the neighborhood seems to have in common is an interest in playing a part in an ongoing history, adding something that feels just a little different from what’s been there for decades. Here are some favorites.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Onderdonk Cafe

Hidden on one of the neighborhood’s quieter streets there’s an egg-and-cheese sandwich sold in a small Indonesian cafe that opened inside a shuttered bodega amid the pandemic. The sandwich consists of a thick, custard-like omelet (with add-ons like turkey) sandwiched inside a soft, incredibly chewy bun. Wash it down with a cup of sbajigur, a latte flavored with ginger and pandan leaves. fcmm

353 Onderdonk Ave, Queens, NY 11385
A savory pastry from Onderdonk Cafe.
The fare at Onderdonk Cafe.
Andrew Karpan/Eater NY

Joe's

The family-owned dining room with its large Sicilian menu is a bounty of classics: a chicken francese swimming in a wholesome lemon-butter sauce; calamari doused in fra diavolo; fettuccine alfredo bathed in cheese.

6611 Forest Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
(718) 497-1300
(718) 497-1300

Gottscheer Hall

A cavernous piece of recognizable local history (from 1924) with a friendly, unpretentious appeal, Gottscheer Hall succeeds in drawing the neighborhood’s new hipsters as easily as it keeps a crowd of longtimers that date to the hall’s place as a community center for immigrants from the region of Gottschee, an enclave that used to exist in what is now Slovenia. The menu also easily outperforms most of the neighborhood’s newer bars, featuring everything from fried pierogies to juicy sausages to a cheesy macaroni-like dish called spätzle that easily satisfies.

657 Fairview Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
(718) 366-3030
(718) 366-3030
The exterior of Gottscheer Hall.
The exterior of Gottscheer Hall.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Varenyk House

A large Ukrainian flag hangs on the window at the somewhat new mini-grocery store along Fresh Pond Road called Varenyk House, which differentiates the store, somewhat, from its longtime Polish neighbors. The varenyky, made fresh daily by a small kitchen crew, are also done Ukrainian style, as is the borscht, cooked with a meal’s worth of cabbage and beef. The varenyky menu itself boasts no fewer than twenty varieties of filled dumplings, but it’s hard to imagine going more Ukrainian than the “blue and yellow,” potato-filled and dyed the colors of the Ukrainian flag, with proceeds going to the country’s ongoing war effort.

67-14 Fresh Pond Rd, Queens, NY 11385
(917) 909-0257
(917) 909-0257

Bosna Express

Located just beneath the Forest Avenue M stop, Bosna Express is a small cafe that concentrates on the bar food of Bosnia, which means cevapi (skinless beef-lamb sausages) and pljeskavica (a hubcap-size hamburger). Both come on a round bun with yogurt and ajvar, a Balkan red-pepper paste, along with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. You won’t walk away hungry after eating, either.

791 Fairview Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
(718) 497-7577
(718) 497-7577
Pljeskavica at Bosna Express.
Pljeskavica at Bosna Express.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Guadalajara De Dia 2

Guadalajara De Dia 2 is a grocery-turned-taqueria that offers some of the best Mexican food in Ridgewood at a single long table set down amid the dried chiles, stacks of tortillas, and imported candies and canned goods. On the mainly southern Mexican menu, standouts include eggs scrambled with cactus, a fiery chilate de pollo (chicken soup), the round Pueblan sandwiches called cemitas, and hand-patted huaraches with a choice of fillings.

566 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
(718) 456-3698
(718) 456-3698
Inside the deli-restaurant.
Inside the deli-restaurant.
Robert Siestema/Eater NY

Mama Yoshi Mini Mart

A Japanese convenience store-style popup that recently migrated to its first brick-and-mortar location on an unassuming block near the Bushwick border, Mama Yoshi offers much more than the rich array of imported snacks. The packaged onigiri is fresh, as is everything from the potato salad to edamame-infused hummus. Primarily open for lunch, the spicy katsu sandwiches are remarkable for their size and ambition, and generally take both hands to consume. The small kitchen menu is heavy with other highlights: a gooey, ”Spam” grilled cheese made with sliced sausages and, optimally, an omelet. The kurobuta sausages also taste great on their own, dipped in spicy ketchup.

17-11 Grove St, Queens, NY 11385
(917) 943-5011
(917) 943-5011
Products line the shelves.
Products line the shelves.
Evan Angelastro/ Eater NY

Millers and Makers

A popular Smorgasburg pop-up that now operates a small corner bakery and coffee shop three days a week, the husband-and-wife duo at Millers & Makers are behind some of the best new baked goods you will find in the neighborhood. It’s essential to try the sweet potato cinnamon rolls, which are gooey, thick, surprisingly luxurious to taste and come with a vital cream cheese frosting spread. Other somewhat unique inventions include a very popular maple-glazed cruller, only available only on Saturdays, brioche donuts, rye chocolate chip cookies and scones made with chorizo. 

818 Woodward Ave, Queens, NY 11385

Cachapas y Mas

A Ridgewood staple for almost a decade, Cachapas y Mas has since expanded into the warm streets of Seneca Avenue, befitting its dedication to a grab bag of Caracas-style street sandwiches, which come in the form of the titular cachapas. Alternatively, they are also sold in between thick patacones, the buns of a pepito, or inside a tacucho, an arepa or yoyo. For something smaller, try their tequeyoyos: thick and fluffy stick of ham and melted cheese. For something bigger, order a maracucha: an infamously maximalist burger made of at least four kinds of meat.  

678 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
(347) 721-3767
(347) 721-3767
A neon sign for Cachapas y Mas.
The sign for Cacapas y Mas.
Andrew Karpan/Eater NY

Pizzeria Panina

Among the number of next-level pizza spots to arise after the pandemic-era departure of the storied Houdini, Pizzeria Panina specializes in pies made of an especially chewy sourdough that comes generally sized for parties of two. Toppings on these span from tangy dollops of labneh yogurt, to a forest of mushrooms, to hot honey-infused bacon that the restaurant buys across the street from a historic pork shop called Morscher’s, which has operated for most of the past century.

68-38 Forest Ave store front A, Flushing, NY 11385
(347) 227-7866
(347) 227-7866
A pizza on a stand resting on a table.
A pizza from Pizzeria Panina.
Andrew Karpan/Eater NY

Porcelain

The plates here feel personal and full of detail, and are correspondingly pricey: One constant on an ever-changing menu is a take on a steamed egg, which comes in the form of a custardy pillow that tastes like a cloud, decorated with chile oil and arugula. Other, more brilliant inventions abound, if you can catch them, like a dan dan lasagna that’s the color of olives. A fantastic space with design that cameos in 2019 Martin Scorsese film, The Irishman.

880 Woodward Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(347) 464-5267
(347) 464-5267
The outside of a corner restaurant.
The exterior of Porcelain in Ridgewood.
Andrew Karpan/Eater NY

Burek's Pizza

Burek Pizza serves flaky, book-shaped, Serbian-style slices of pie that’s freshly baked throughout the day in small batches inside the small, family-owned shop. More akin to a turnover than a corner slice, these come filled with either ground beef, chunks of crumbly cheese or, for the slightly health-conscious, spinach (and cheese). The slices come out remarkably larger than you will expect, travel satisfyingly when wrapped like a gift in thick deli paper, and can be paired with the only other item on the menu at Burek: an Anthora cup filled with a drinkable yogurt.

6857 Forest Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
(347) 689-3086
(347) 689-3086
A burek pizza.
A burek pizza.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

While in Kathmandu

A blend of both Nepalese and New York cuisine that recently expanded its dining area deep into its backyard, the star of While in Kathmandu is probably the creamy alfredo, which emulsifies a rich geography of cheeses and other seasonings. Other compelling fusions include the ‘not a taco,’ which packs charred chicken onto a rolled up roti, and the masala-flavored fries, which applies the fusion idea into the simple joys of street food. For a more purely Himalayan experience, try the boiled momos filled with earthy plantains.

758 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
Food at While in Kathamandu.
Food at While in Kathamandu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Las Chilangas

Ridgewood has long been a neighborhood of inexhaustible taquerias, but that didn’t stop one of the best from recently opening a few blocks away from the Seneca M station. The menu is long and rich with choices, but basics like the plate of chips and guac come freshly-fried and are essential. On a separate menu are at least six different birria dishes: highlights include the fried tacos filled with a layer of cheese and chunks of pork that taste best seasoned with a cup of the stew-like consommé. The mole is also fabulous, perfectly sweet and not bitter.

766 Seneca Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(347) 799-1416
(347) 799-1416

Rolo’s

An elaborate, expansive restaurant put together by a handful of ex-Gramercy Tavern alums, Rolo’s is remarkable for being just about as good as it appears to be. Almost everyone orders the polenta bread, for good reason: It’s an appetizer-sized side that lands somewhere in between naan and pita bread, but more pillowy than both. The headline event is the cheeseburger, which Rolo’s makes out of two casually mashed patties that melt together with the kind of ease that takes decades of experience.

853 Onderdonk Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(718) 417-6567
(718) 417-6567
A piece of ciabatta sliced in half featuring sandwiched porchetta, greens, and cheese
Rolo’s has garnered a lot of attention in Ridgewood.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Cozy Corner

Another wood-paneled classic in the neighborhood, Cozy Corner began attracting customers in recent years with the 10-inch pizzas they give away to accompany a beer. As far as a free pizza goes, these are surprisingly satisfying. Other bar food highlights include homemade nachos and an ambiance that brings to mind the building’s storied century of persistence.

60-01 70th Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(718) 381-8397
(718) 381-8397

Pupusas Ridgewood

Located near the neighborhood’s border with Glendale is a storefront that, in recent years, has built a menu entirely around one of the most popular dishes in El Salvador, the pupusa. Here, they come in at least 14 different varieties, filled with everything from the traditional, crisp chunks of chorizo to vegan and vegetarian options, like beans, broccoli or chopped loroco flowers, which are remarkably chewy, native to the region, and used primarily to fill pupusas. Other Salvadorian touches include the plastic cups of marañon, a sweet amber-colored juice that is sold chilled.

71-20 Fresh Pond Rd, Queens, NY 11385
(347) 599-0858
(347) 599-0858
A hand holds a folded pupusa, whose glistening inside looks corn yellow and still chewy. In the background, a red takeout tray is visible.
Pupusas.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Rudy's Pastry Shop

A neighborhood fixture for birthday cakes and freshly-baked cookies for all other holidays and occasions, the German bakery Rudy’s proudly dates itself to 1934. More recently, the bakery’s backroom doubles as a quiet, laptop friendly cafe that, on mornings and afternoons, will quickly slap together a mean grilled cheese, a lean panini or a croissant leisurely stuffed with ham, cream cheese, and a fried egg. Smaller treats also abound, like freshly filled, chocolate-glazed cannoli, a diversion from its German roots. 

905 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
(718) 821-5890
(718) 821-5890
Rudy’s Pastry Shop cake.
A cake at Rudy’s Pastry Shop.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Joe & John's

A casual slice shop that easily outpaces every other casual slice shop on Myrtle Avenue, it feels hard to imagine the neighborhood plaza without Joe & John’s, directly across the street from its quiet hub. Here, you can find the full gamut of pizzeria fare with an attention to detail and variety that results in everything from lush, leafy chicken Caesar slices to a square-shaped vodka pie, to remarkably chewy pepperoni pinwheels.

59-10 Myrtle Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(718) 497-0078
(718) 497-0078

