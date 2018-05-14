 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead photograph of several dishes arranged on a table at Sofreh in Prospect Heights.
The saffron plum chicken and other dishes at Sofreh.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

The Best Restaurants in Prospect Heights

Where to find fried chicken, beef patties, and other dishes that shape this Brooklyn neighborhood

by Eater Staff Updated
The saffron plum chicken and other dishes at Sofreh.
| Alex Staniloff/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

The boundaries of Prospect Heights can be debated, but this guide defines them as Washington and Flatbush avenues, from east to west, and Atlantic Avenue and Eastern Parkway, from north to south. Many of the area’s best restaurants are located off the main thoroughfares on residential streets — that’s where you’ll find local favorites like Jewish bistro, Gertrude’s or popular brunch spot, Leland Eating and Drinking House. And while the area has been gentrifying for years, several decades-old restaurants have endured, including Mitchell’s Soul Food and El Gran Castillo de Jagua.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Ciao, Gloria

At the northern end of Vanderbilt Avenue is Ciao, Gloria, an Italian American cafe known for its breakfast sandwiches and baked goods. The pastry case has black and white cookies, coffee cake, cinnamon rolls, banana bread, and a whole lot more, including custardy bomboloni on Saturdays. Its popular breakfast sandwiches are available all day; they have a slab of frittata and can be topped with prosciutto, avocado, or bacon for an additional charge.

550 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(716) 666-2426
(716) 666-2426
The inside of a restaurant that is empty with large windows, a coffee counter, and blue table and chairs
The counter at Ciao, Gloria.
Ciao, Gloria

Sofreh

Sofreh is the neighborhood’s only Iranian restaurant, and six years after opening, it’s still going strong. The modern Persian restaurant serves artfully composed salads, heartwarming stews, and tender chicken and lamb. Don’t leave without trying dessert, especially the rosewater sorbet with frozen vermicelli noodles.

75 St Marks Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(646) 798-1690
(646) 798-1690
An overhead photograph of the “ash” noodle stew at Sofreh in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.
The “ash” noodle stew at Sofreh.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Leland Eating and Drinking House

Leland Eating and Drinking House is an any-occasion restaurant. The bright corner spot has excellent pastries — sourdough cinnamon rolls, cheddar jalapeno biscuits — and a dining room with lots of seats, making it great for a last-minute brunch. At night, larger dishes like duck frites, whole fried fish, and garlicky mussels feel fitting for a birthday or special occasion.

755 Dean Street, Brooklyn, New York 11238
A whole fried fish with a sprinkling of spices, including red chiles, on a white plate.
A whole fish from Leland Eating and Drinking House.
Leland Eating and Drinking House

Gertrude's

Gertrude’s calls itself a “Jewish American bistro.” That means burgers come on challah rolls, sides of fries can be swapped out for latkes, and the dirty martini is mixed with pickle brine. The restaurant is run by Nate Adler and Rachel Jackson, the owners of Gertie in Williamsburg, and Eli Sussman, behind Samesa in Rockefeller Center.

605 Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11238
An overhead photograph of a busy table full of burgers, croquettes, and more.
Gertrude’s is a Jewish American bistro.
Liz Clayman/Gertrude’s

Mitchell’s Soul Food

“There’s no better old-fashioned Southern cooking in the city than at Mitchell’s Soul Food,” says Eater’s critic. This Vanderbilt Avenue restaurant has been drawing crowds for more than four decades, even as the neighborhood has gentrified around it. The fried chicken here is fabled — crisp and moist, with plenty of spare flesh — and the cornbread comes warm from the oven. Expect some of the neighborhood’s largest portions at a reasonable price.

617 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 789-3212
(718) 789-3212
An overhead photograph of a piece of fried chicken besides sides of mashed potatoes and mac and cheese.
Fried chicken and sides at Mitchell’s.
Khushbu Shah/Eater NY

Little Egg

Little Egg is the neighborhood’s best option for breakfast. The restaurant is open starting at 8 a.m. on weekdays, and half an hour earlier on weekends, with a menu that has breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, grits, and excellent pastries. The dining room is fairly small, so put your name down early or plan for a wait, especially when dining with a larger group.

657 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11238
Customers with children strapped to their chests and in strollers gather outside of a restaurant, Little Egg in Prospect Heights.
Little Egg is busiest on weekends.
Audrey Melton/Little Egg

El Gran Castillo de Jagua

Where else were you going to get rice, beans, and pernil for less than $10? Affordable meats, like carne guisada and rotisserie chicken are available at this local institution with fried plantains and other sides at bargain prices. You can order takeout from the steam table at the back of the restaurant, or sit down for a full meal in the dining room.

355 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 622-8700
(718) 622-8700

Little Miss Muffin 'N' Her Stuffin

The neighborhood’s best Caribbean food is found at Little Miss Muffin, a small bakery with no indoor seating. Flaky, baked patties come in several flavors — curry chicken, barbecue chicken, and spicy beef — for a few dollars each. For something more filling: There’s roti, oxtail, jerk chicken, and rice and peas.

768 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 857-4963
(718) 857-4963
A hand holds a flakey curry chicken patty in a piece of parchment paper.
A beef patty from Little Miss Muffin.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Tom’s Restaurant

Tom’s is a no-frills diner that’s been open under different owners since 1936. The menu serves endangered New York classics, like egg creams and breakfast plates for about $10. Breakfast is served all day, and the menu doesn’t have many surprises: It’s just dependable, filling food.

782 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 636-9738
(718) 636-9738

Banh Mi Place

Banh Mi Place serves reliable Vietnamese sandwiches, and the location makes it a convenient stop on the way to several destinations in the area, like the Brooklyn Museum and Prospect Park. Sandwiches cost about $10 each. They can be ordered with different meats — pate, ham, ground pork, sardines, or dark meat chicken — on a crusty baguette with cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, and more.

824 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 552-2660
(718) 552-2660
Outside of Banh Mi Place in Prospect Heights, a small Vietnamese takeout counter with a bench for outdoor seating.
Banh Mi Place serves crusty Vietnamese sandwiches.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

