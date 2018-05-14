The Best Restaurants in Prospect Heights

The boundaries of Prospect Heights can be debated, but this guide defines them as Washington and Flatbush avenues, from east to west, and Atlantic Avenue and Eastern Parkway, from north to south. Many of the area’s best restaurants are located off the main thoroughfares on residential streets — that’s where you’ll find local favorites like Jewish bistro, Gertrude’s or popular brunch spot, Leland Eating and Drinking House. And while the area has been gentrifying for years, several decades-old restaurants have endured, including Mitchell’s Soul Food and El Gran Castillo de Jagua.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.