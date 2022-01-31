11 Places to Dine Out on a Monday in NYC

Hear us out: Monday is one of the best nights of the week for dining out. The chaotic weekend crowds have dissipated, the dining rooms are quieter, and grabbing a walk-in seat during prime dinner hours is usually a breeze. It is an off day for a lot of restaurants — especially with staffing shortages industry wide and ongoing operating challenges during the pandemic — but there are still plenty of worthy dining spots that keep their doors open on Mondays. Here are 11 of those places in NYC that are well worth checking out.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.