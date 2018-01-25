Wedged between Soho’s retail stretches and tourist-clogged Little Italy lies Nolita. Home to dozens of quaint restaurants and equally twee boutiques, there are an impressive array of worthy meals to be found here, mostly in charming digs housed in former tenement building storefronts.

The neighborhood seems to have weathered the pandemic well, with old-school places like Emilio’s Ballato sidling up to newcomer Torrisi around the corner, or Lovely Day for Thai not far from Indonesian go-to Wayan. Check out these 14 standout spots below, wedged into the pint-sized neighborhood.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.