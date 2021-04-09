14 Destination-Worthy Restaurants in the Lower East Side

The Lower East Side as we see it today — extending to Houston Street on the north, Chrystie and Pike streets on the West, and the FDR on the east and south — is now a neighborhood (even with its made-up micro-neighborhoods like “Dimes Square”) that flaunts its modern restaurants and bars. But some old-time establishments remain, pointing to the area’s rich, decades-long history of restaurants opened by immigrants highlighting cuisines ranging from Chinese to Dominican to Eastern European.

It’s an exciting neighborhood to be sure, and one teeming with dining possibilities. Here are 14 great places to eat there, reflecting a tight mix of established favorites and new and innovative options in a neighborhood that houses a slew of major players, from the iconic Russ & Daughters’s cafe to the BYOB-friendly Wu’s Wonton King.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.