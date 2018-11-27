15 Solid Restaurants in Long Island City

Mexican fine dining, excellent pastries in food hall, and soup dumplings are giving this low-key dining scene the attention it deserves

For years, Long Island City has been amassing a collection of sleeper farm-to-table spots, as well as standouts that lure diners from all five boroughs. From some of the best Kansas City-style barbecue in New York to Michelin-starred Mexican cooking to French Canadian cooking to Japanese small plates, these are the places that continue to make Long Island City an excellent place to dine.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.