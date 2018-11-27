 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 24 Juiciest, Beefiest Burgers in NYC

The Best Restaurants for Celebrity Spotting in NYC, According to @Deuxmoi

15 Fantastic Filipino Restaurants Around NYC

A ham sandwich with alternating layers of pink ham and white cheese sits on a white plate next to a small green salad
A ham sandwich from Ghaya.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

15 Solid Restaurants in Long Island City

Mexican fine dining, excellent pastries in food hall, and soup dumplings are giving this low-key dining scene the attention it deserves

by Diana Hubbell, Urvija Banerji, and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
A ham sandwich from Ghaya.
| Ryan Sutton/Eater NY
by Diana Hubbell, Urvija Banerji, and Eater Staff Updated

For years, Long Island City has been amassing a collection of sleeper farm-to-table spots, as well as standouts that lure diners from all five boroughs. From some of the best Kansas City-style barbecue in New York to Michelin-starred Mexican cooking to French Canadian cooking to Japanese small plates, these are the places that continue to make Long Island City an excellent place to dine.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Beebe's

Copy Link
38-28 27th St
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 778-0074
(718) 778-0074
Visit Website

This slick pizza parlor nods to New York classics like Patsy’s, such as one topped with stracciatella, tomato, arugula, and coarsely ground black pepper. Beebe’s also has floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing impressive views of the skyline, and there is courtyard seating for the warmer months.

A dining room with bar chairs and a view of a bar.
Beebe’s offers great skyline views from its dining room.
Beebe’s

2. John Brown BBQ

Copy Link
27-20 40th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(347) 617-1120
(347) 617-1120
Visit Website

Pitmaster Josh Bowen has been paying homage to the barbecue culture of his hometown of Kansas City since setting up shop in 2011. Although plenty of competition has crowded into New York since then, John Brown Smokehouse remains king when it comes to burnt ends. Regulars customers know to show up early before the kitchen runs out of these hunks of brisket covered in sticky-sweet, blackened bark.

Also Featured in:

3. Jacx & Co.

Copy Link
28-17 Jackson Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(929) 510-7040
(929) 510-7040
Visit Website

Among the lineup of notables names at this Queens food hall, Eater critic Ryan Sutton cited Ghaya Oliveria’s pastries — the ham-and-cheese mille-feuille, in particular — from her all-day cafe as one of his best dishes last year. Other must visit spots include Lotus and Cleaver, a Cantonese barbecue bowl spot from the team behind Wayla and Kimika, as well as Einat Admony’s Taïm.

The dining floor of a food hall with tables and chairs set up around the space.
The Jacx & Co food hall.
Rachel Vanni/Jacx & Co

Also Featured in:

4. M. Wells

Copy Link
43-15 Crescent St
Queens, NY 11101
(718) 786-9060
(718) 786-9060
Visit Website

The chef Hugue Dufour, who came to NYC more than a decade ago after working at Montreal’s famed meat-centric Au Pied de Cochon, brings more of a cool bistro than steakhouse vibe to M. Wells. While the menu is teeming with rich dishes — think foie gras katsu sandwiches, sliced legs of lamb, and New York “galbi” with fries — the space is stripped of the staid meat palace aesthetic of leather banquettes and white table clothes. Diners dig into Dufour’s creative dishes in a warehouse-like space that’s laidback and overall, just a fun place to hang.

Also Featured in:

5. The Inkan

Copy Link
4502 23rd St
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 433-4171
(718) 433-4171
Visit Website

Chef Ezequiel Valencia — who worked as a private chef at the Mission of Peru at the UN in New York, as well as the Peruvian embassy in Nicaragua — is behind the Inkan, known for its Peruvian rotisserie chicken and sides. In addition to chicken, rice, and beans, there’s a selection of tangy and fresh ceviches and appetizers. Notably, the flaky, gooey Peruvian-style empanada is worth ordering. There’s an additional location in Garden City Park on Long Island.

French fries, salad, and rotisserie chicken on a square white plate
Rotisserie chicken with french fries and a salad at the Inkan.
The Inkan

6. Court Square Diner

Copy Link
45-30 23rd St
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 392-1222
(718) 392-1222
Visit Website

In operation since 1946, Court Square Diner stands out among the flashier restaurants and bars that have crowded into Long Island City in recent years. Not much has changed since brothers Steve and Nick Kanellos started running the joint in 1991 — the diner still serves oversized heroes and grilled cheese sandwiches 24/7.

A long and narrow diner is filled with red and tan booths and a counter Court Square Diner [Official Photo]

7. Petey’s Burger

Copy Link
46-46 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 937-4040
(718) 937-4040
Visit Website

Petey’s Burger borrows from the best elements of In-N-Out and upgrades the formula with hormone-free black angus beef. With the most simple burgers available for under $5 at both the Astoria and Long Island City branches, prices here aren’t much higher than the average fast food chain. Since opening in 2012, this location has built up a reasonable following, thanks in part to sides like the cheese-smothered fries. The veggie burgers won’t give Superiority Burger a run for its money, but provide a reasonable meatless alternative.

Posted by Petey's Burger on Thursday, March 1, 2012

8. Bellwether

Copy Link
47-25 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 392-3257
(718) 392-3257
Visit Website

The patty melt at Bellwether comes topped with a housemade riff on Velveeta — equally gooey, far more flavorful — and pretty much sums up the menu of new American fare. Most dishes here are not exactly revolutionary, but they are executed with care and locally sourced ingredients. The cozy 60-seater opened in 2018 with a wall of live moss.

Bellwether
A spread of dishes from Bellwether.
Bellwether

Also Featured in:

9. Chairman Sun

Copy Link
47-30 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(917) 396-1252
(917) 396-1252
Visit Website

Jackey Sun, owner of Flushing restaurant Hunan House, opened Chairman Sun on one of the neighborhood’s busiest streets in summer 2019. Even with the many competing restaurants in the vicinity, this dining room, which features a fake cherry tree and a water feature, easily fills up at dinner time. It’s not hard to see why: The menu offers crowd-pleasing Chinese cuisine from multiple regions, primarily Sichuan, with a special menu for the fiery, customizable dry pot. A highlight is the xiao long bao, which checks off all the boxes: flavorful soup, thin skin, and tender, melt-in-the-mouth meat.

10. Casa Enrique

Copy Link
Read Review |
5-48 49th Ave
Long Island City, NY 11101
(347) 448-6040
(347) 448-6040
Visit Website

Casa Enrique is one of Long Island City’s true destination restaurants, reliably packed since 2012 with customers willing to wait for knockout tacos al pastor. Chef and co-owner Cosme Aguilar’s cooking stands up to its many accolades, such as its Michelin star. It’s hard to go wrong, but one standout is the mole de Piaxtla, an alchemical marvel from Puebla made of seven different chiles, plantains, raisins, chocolate, and other ingredients simmered for four hours. A tequila- and mezcal-focused cocktail list rounds out the menu.

The sleek white interior of Casa Enrique and its metallic bar lined with white stools.
Casa Enrique’s dining room.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

11. Tuk Tuk

Copy Link
49-06 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 472-5598
(718) 472-5598
Visit Website

Tuk Tuk has all of the standard Thai curries and noodles, as well as a signature menu offering Northern specialties. The eye-watering spicy sausage appetizer, served with sticky rice in banana leaf, could compete with any in Chiang Mai. The lunch special is a great deal, including items such as the $15 pan seared salmon over rice in a coconut turmeric curry. The sisters who own the place alsoopened Cyclo, a Vietnamese spot a couple of blocks over.

A circular sign that says Tuk Tuk Tuk Tuk [Official Photo]

12. Takumen

Copy Link
5-50 50th Ave
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 361-7973
(718) 361-7973
Visit Website

This contemporary izakaya is the sort of place where ramen rests on the same table as guacamole, and it all somehow works. Bar Goto alum chef Kiyo Shinoki opened Takumen in 2017 with more interest in having fun than adhering to any particular culinary dogma. Sachiko Kamiya, his wife, designed the interior, which incorporates rotating works by local artists. Handmade bowls and plates by a Brooklyn ceramicist are the perfect foil for the eclectic menu.

Also Featured in:

13. Domaine bar a vins

Copy Link
5004 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 784-2350
(718) 784-2350
Visit Website

Pascal Escriout opened this unpretentious wine bar with Robert Gonçalves after his success with nearby Tournesol. An extensive selection of meats and cheeses, dim lighting, and regular live jazz make Domaine bar a vins popular both with couples on date night and other chefs looking for an after-work drink. The French expat bartenders are always happy to recommend something from the wide selection of wines by the glass.

14. Jackson's Eatery | Bar

Copy Link
10-37 Jackson Ave
Long Island City, NY 11101
(347) 649-1721
(347) 649-1721
Visit Website

Owner Andrew Karistinos, who opened Jackson’s Eatery and Bar in 2016, emphasizes local ingredients wherever possible in American comfort food staples such as bourbon-marinated ribs and bacon-studded mac and cheese. The dependable neighborhood spot has modified its hours during the pandemic and is closed Mondays through Wednesdays. With its low-key, dark-wood interior and hangover cures like buttermilk fried chicken with sweet corn waffles, it’s also a solid choice for weekend brunch.

getting out of the rain and digging into the most delish brunch at the coziest spot in LIC •• ☕️

Posted by Jackson's Eatery Bar on Sunday, February 11, 2018

15. Tournesol

Copy Link
50-12 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 472-4355
(718) 472-4355
Visit Website

Restaurateur Pascal Escriout and his sister Patricia took a risk opening a French restaurant in Long Island City back around the turn of the millenium. It’s a gamble that paid off, thanks to Tournesol’s menu of bistro stalwarts at affordable prices. There’s nothing trendy here, but with an impressive hanger steak plated with a puddle of bearnaise and a mound of skinny frites for $28, no one seems to mind. A thoughtfully composed selection of mostly French wines rounds it all out.

Posted by Tournesol on Thursday, March 6, 2014

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Beebe's

38-28 27th St, Long Island City, NY 11101
A dining room with bar chairs and a view of a bar.
Beebe’s offers great skyline views from its dining room.
Beebe’s

This slick pizza parlor nods to New York classics like Patsy’s, such as one topped with stracciatella, tomato, arugula, and coarsely ground black pepper. Beebe’s also has floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing impressive views of the skyline, and there is courtyard seating for the warmer months.

38-28 27th St
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 778-0074
Visit Website

2. John Brown BBQ

27-20 40th Ave, Queens, NY 11101

Pitmaster Josh Bowen has been paying homage to the barbecue culture of his hometown of Kansas City since setting up shop in 2011. Although plenty of competition has crowded into New York since then, John Brown Smokehouse remains king when it comes to burnt ends. Regulars customers know to show up early before the kitchen runs out of these hunks of brisket covered in sticky-sweet, blackened bark.

27-20 40th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(347) 617-1120
Visit Website

3. Jacx & Co.

28-17 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY 11101
The dining floor of a food hall with tables and chairs set up around the space.
The Jacx & Co food hall.
Rachel Vanni/Jacx & Co

Among the lineup of notables names at this Queens food hall, Eater critic Ryan Sutton cited Ghaya Oliveria’s pastries — the ham-and-cheese mille-feuille, in particular — from her all-day cafe as one of his best dishes last year. Other must visit spots include Lotus and Cleaver, a Cantonese barbecue bowl spot from the team behind Wayla and Kimika, as well as Einat Admony’s Taïm.

28-17 Jackson Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(929) 510-7040
Visit Website

4. M. Wells

43-15 Crescent St, Queens, NY 11101

The chef Hugue Dufour, who came to NYC more than a decade ago after working at Montreal’s famed meat-centric Au Pied de Cochon, brings more of a cool bistro than steakhouse vibe to M. Wells. While the menu is teeming with rich dishes — think foie gras katsu sandwiches, sliced legs of lamb, and New York “galbi” with fries — the space is stripped of the staid meat palace aesthetic of leather banquettes and white table clothes. Diners dig into Dufour’s creative dishes in a warehouse-like space that’s laidback and overall, just a fun place to hang.

43-15 Crescent St
Queens, NY 11101
(718) 786-9060
Visit Website

5. The Inkan

4502 23rd St, Long Island City, NY 11101
French fries, salad, and rotisserie chicken on a square white plate
Rotisserie chicken with french fries and a salad at the Inkan.
The Inkan

Chef Ezequiel Valencia — who worked as a private chef at the Mission of Peru at the UN in New York, as well as the Peruvian embassy in Nicaragua — is behind the Inkan, known for its Peruvian rotisserie chicken and sides. In addition to chicken, rice, and beans, there’s a selection of tangy and fresh ceviches and appetizers. Notably, the flaky, gooey Peruvian-style empanada is worth ordering. There’s an additional location in Garden City Park on Long Island.

4502 23rd St
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 433-4171
Visit Website

6. Court Square Diner

45-30 23rd St, Long Island City, NY 11101
A long and narrow diner is filled with red and tan booths and a counter Court Square Diner [Official Photo]

In operation since 1946, Court Square Diner stands out among the flashier restaurants and bars that have crowded into Long Island City in recent years. Not much has changed since brothers Steve and Nick Kanellos started running the joint in 1991 — the diner still serves oversized heroes and grilled cheese sandwiches 24/7.

45-30 23rd St
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 392-1222
Visit Website

7. Petey’s Burger

46-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Petey’s Burger borrows from the best elements of In-N-Out and upgrades the formula with hormone-free black angus beef. With the most simple burgers available for under $5 at both the Astoria and Long Island City branches, prices here aren’t much higher than the average fast food chain. Since opening in 2012, this location has built up a reasonable following, thanks in part to sides like the cheese-smothered fries. The veggie burgers won’t give Superiority Burger a run for its money, but provide a reasonable meatless alternative.

46-46 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 937-4040
Visit Website

8. Bellwether

47-25 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101
Bellwether
A spread of dishes from Bellwether.
Bellwether

The patty melt at Bellwether comes topped with a housemade riff on Velveeta — equally gooey, far more flavorful — and pretty much sums up the menu of new American fare. Most dishes here are not exactly revolutionary, but they are executed with care and locally sourced ingredients. The cozy 60-seater opened in 2018 with a wall of live moss.

47-25 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 392-3257
Visit Website

9. Chairman Sun

47-30 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Jackey Sun, owner of Flushing restaurant Hunan House, opened Chairman Sun on one of the neighborhood’s busiest streets in summer 2019. Even with the many competing restaurants in the vicinity, this dining room, which features a fake cherry tree and a water feature, easily fills up at dinner time. It’s not hard to see why: The menu offers crowd-pleasing Chinese cuisine from multiple regions, primarily Sichuan, with a special menu for the fiery, customizable dry pot. A highlight is the xiao long bao, which checks off all the boxes: flavorful soup, thin skin, and tender, melt-in-the-mouth meat.

47-30 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(917) 396-1252
Visit Website

10. Casa Enrique

5-48 49th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
Read Review |
The sleek white interior of Casa Enrique and its metallic bar lined with white stools.
Casa Enrique’s dining room.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Casa Enrique is one of Long Island City’s true destination restaurants, reliably packed since 2012 with customers willing to wait for knockout tacos al pastor. Chef and co-owner Cosme Aguilar’s cooking stands up to its many accolades, such as its Michelin star. It’s hard to go wrong, but one standout is the mole de Piaxtla, an alchemical marvel from Puebla made of seven different chiles, plantains, raisins, chocolate, and other ingredients simmered for four hours. A tequila- and mezcal-focused cocktail list rounds out the menu.

5-48 49th Ave
Long Island City, NY 11101
(347) 448-6040
Visit Website

11. Tuk Tuk

49-06 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101
A circular sign that says Tuk Tuk Tuk Tuk [Official Photo]

Tuk Tuk has all of the standard Thai curries and noodles, as well as a signature menu offering Northern specialties. The eye-watering spicy sausage appetizer, served with sticky rice in banana leaf, could compete with any in Chiang Mai. The lunch special is a great deal, including items such as the $15 pan seared salmon over rice in a coconut turmeric curry. The sisters who own the place alsoopened Cyclo, a Vietnamese spot a couple of blocks over.

49-06 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 472-5598
Visit Website

12. Takumen

5-50 50th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

This contemporary izakaya is the sort of place where ramen rests on the same table as guacamole, and it all somehow works. Bar Goto alum chef Kiyo Shinoki opened Takumen in 2017 with more interest in having fun than adhering to any particular culinary dogma. Sachiko Kamiya, his wife, designed the interior, which incorporates rotating works by local artists. Handmade bowls and plates by a Brooklyn ceramicist are the perfect foil for the eclectic menu.

5-50 50th Ave
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 361-7973
Visit Website

13. Domaine bar a vins

5004 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Pascal Escriout opened this unpretentious wine bar with Robert Gonçalves after his success with nearby Tournesol. An extensive selection of meats and cheeses, dim lighting, and regular live jazz make Domaine bar a vins popular both with couples on date night and other chefs looking for an after-work drink. The French expat bartenders are always happy to recommend something from the wide selection of wines by the glass.

5004 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 784-2350
Visit Website

14. Jackson's Eatery | Bar

10-37 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

Owner Andrew Karistinos, who opened Jackson’s Eatery and Bar in 2016, emphasizes local ingredients wherever possible in American comfort food staples such as bourbon-marinated ribs and bacon-studded mac and cheese. The dependable neighborhood spot has modified its hours during the pandemic and is closed Mondays through Wednesdays. With its low-key, dark-wood interior and hangover cures like buttermilk fried chicken with sweet corn waffles, it’s also a solid choice for weekend brunch.

10-37 Jackson Ave
Long Island City, NY 11101
(347) 649-1721
Visit Website

15. Tournesol

50-12 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Restaurateur Pascal Escriout and his sister Patricia took a risk opening a French restaurant in Long Island City back around the turn of the millenium. It’s a gamble that paid off, thanks to Tournesol’s menu of bistro stalwarts at affordable prices. There’s nothing trendy here, but with an impressive hanger steak plated with a puddle of bearnaise and a mound of skinny frites for $28, no one seems to mind. A thoughtfully composed selection of mostly French wines rounds it all out.

50-12 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 472-4355
Visit Website

Related Maps