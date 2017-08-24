 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A worker cuts a pepperoni pie into slices using a pizza wheel.
A pepperoni and sausage pie at Rubirosa.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Where to Actually Eat Well in NYC’s Little Italy

Blow right past those aggressive salespeople to the legit good food

by Robert Sietsema, Alexandra Ilyashov, and Betsy Andrews Updated
A pepperoni and sausage pie at Rubirosa.
| Daniel Krieger/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema, Alexandra Ilyashov, and Betsy Andrews Updated

Manhattan’s Little Italy is home to a seemingly endless collection of overpriced, wildly mediocre restaurants packed with nostalgic tourists twirling spaghetti on their forks. Let’s face it: New Yorkers don’t eat in Little Italy. At least, they don’t really eat in the Little Italy of today, a honkytonk stretch of Mulberry Street north of Canal, extending east to Mott Street and occasionally further, dotted with restaurants where the red sauce often tastes like it came from a single underground reservoir.

But in 1890, when over half of all Italians in New York City lived in Little Italy, the neighborhood extended from East Houston to Chambers Street, and from Broadway to the Bowery and beyond. Do yourself a favor: Live like it’s 1890, and venture to the outer limits, where some of the better restaurants are. Little Italy still has some dolce vida left in it — here’s where to do the neighborhood right.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Emilio's Ballato

55 E Houston St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 274-8881
(212) 274-8881

Emilio’s is off the beaten path on the northernmost edge of Little Italy, on a shadowy stretch of Houston Street over which a statue of Puck from A Midsummer Night’s Dream looms. Inside, find a tall box of a room with chandeliers and ancient walls lined with framed photos, over which owner and chef Emilio Vitolo presides. Bowie was a regular, and a little shrine is dedicated to him, and you may spot other celebrities like Lenny Kravitz, Rihanna, or, at least on one occasion, Barack Obama. The food is fundamental in its simplicity. Start with the fried zucchini or the tripe marinara, then proceed to a plate of fresh tagliatelle alla Bolognese or the linguine with white clam sauce. It might be worth shelling out for a distinguished bottle of wine.

Photos and paintings hang on the wall of a white tablecloth Italian restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato.
The moody interior of Emilio’s Ballato suggests great age.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

2. Parm

248 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 993-7189
(212) 993-7189
Visit Website

It’s no surprise that some of the best food in Little Italy can be had at its fresh-faced relative newcomers. At Parm, the sub shop from chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, parms rule. The meatballs in meatball parm really melt in your mouth, and the eggplant version offers bottomless depths of flavor at this modern classic in the middle of old Little Italy.

A sandwich cut in half on a seeded roll with squished meatballs and tomato sauce inside.
Parm’s meatball parm hero.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

3. Rubirosa

235 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 965-0500
(212) 965-0500
Visit Website

For over a decade, Rubirosa has been the favorite family pizza destination of Eater staffers. Go early to secure a table and don’t miss the steamed artichoke or the sweet creamy vodka pizza. Gluten-free diners and large groups are especially taken care of here, and the place has some pedigree: Chef and co-owner Angelo Pappalardo is the son of Giuseppe Pappalardo, owner of classic super-thin-crust Staten Island pizzeria Joe & Pat’s (there’s a branch in the East Village, too).

A dining room seen at a tilt with people standing and seated and laughing.
The tumultuous dining room at Rubirosa.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

4. Peasant

194 Elizabeth St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 965-9511
(212) 965-9511
Visit Website

Founded in 1999, Peasant was one of the first Italian restaurants in town to prepare most of its menu in a wood-fired oven, which is a magnificent sight to behold in the restaurant. From it fly chickens, whole fish, Italian-American classic braciole (a stuffed and rolled veal roast), even a whole pig — which must be ordered in advance. Originally founded by chef Frank DeCarlo, he was replaced by Marc Forgione three years ago, and there’s a newer wine bar in the basement for more informal dining and drinking.

A brick lined oven with wood fire with pigs on a spit roast.
The wood-burning oven at Peasant.
Michael Condran/Peasant

5. Lombardi's

32 Spring St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 941-7994
(212) 941-7994
Visit Website

Lombardi’s was, quite simply, the place where modern pizza as we know it was invented. Gennaro Lombardi opened this pizzeria in 1905 (the original was further down Spring Street), using a coal oven to bake his large, profusely topped pies quite different from the tinier and barer pizzas back in Napoli. Consider Lombrardi’s clam pie, every bit as good as those at Frank Pepe’s in New Haven. The 16-inch pizza arrives blanketed in tiny bellies, with a lemon propped at its center. Coated in olive oil, the thin crust provides a crunchy, blank canvas for the garlicky, parsley-flecked mollusks.

Four red shirted and white capped employs bend every which way to make the pizzas.
The pizza makers at work in Lombardi’s kitchen.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

6. Pasquale Jones

Read Review |
187 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10012
Visit Website

The pizza is good at this younger sibling of Charlie Bird, under the direction of chef Ryan Hardy. Some go in unexpected directions, such as the wild-mushroom pie with sheep’s milk ricotta, or the diavola, featuring both spicy salami and spicy provolone. There are some great apps, too, including chicken livers and hamachi crudo, which double as drinking snacks for a wine list more expensive and adventuresome than is usual for a pizzeria, making this as much a wine bar as a restaurant.

A chair, many wine glasses, and a whole pie littered with capers and clams.
The clam pie at Pasquale Jones.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

7. Di Palo's Fine Foods

200 Grand St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 226-1033
(212) 226-1033

This fifth-generation Italian deli owned by Lou, Sal, and Marie Di Palo (one of them is likely to wait on you) opened in 1910 on Mott Street as a latticino, selling freshly made mozzarella and ricotta. Now it specializes in all manner of imported Italian products, especially cheeses and cold cuts. Grab a number and brace for a wait, though there’s great people watching, and generous samples as you finally transact. Mozzarella and ricotta are still made on the premises, or order a sandwich and eat it in the nearby park. Next door, there’s a related wine shop, Enoteca Di Palo, and a wine bar, C Di Palo.

A skin on bronze colored pork roast cut in thick slices.
Sliced porchetta at Di Palo.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

8. Ferrara Bakery

195 Grand St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 226-6150
(212) 226-6150
Visit Website

The hazelnut gelato here is ultra-creamy and uber-nutty, or choose from dozens of other flavors, all made in the back. Loaded down with Victorian glitz, the bakery has been doing things right since 1892. The cannoli have a snappy shell, putting the neighbors’ soggy ones to shame, and the sweet ricotta filling has plenty of chocolate chips and candied citrus mixed in. Got room for more? Crackle through the flaky waves of pastry that wrap the Bavarian cream in the luxurious Neapolitan classic, sfogliatelle, referred to by Italian-Americans as “lobster tails.”

A pair of taco shaped pastries, one covered in chocolate, both with ricotta filling studded with chocolate chips.
Cannoli are a specialty of Ferrara Bakery.
Ferrara Bakery

9. Aunt Jake's

149 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10013
(646) 858-0470
(646) 858-0470
Visit Website

Aunt Jake’s has retooled the idea of an Italian restaurant not only with a modern design, but with a menu centered on fresh pastas that allow the customer to mix and match a dozen noodle shapes and the same number of sauces. It’s impossible to go wrong with, say, tagliatelle and an eggy carbonara, or herbed four-cheese ravioli mantled with pesto. There’s gluten-free options, too, and the app list is longer and more varied than most, meaning you could make a satisfying meal of mushroom-laced rice balls or avocado and artichoke toast.

The bowls of pasta, including one at the bottom with a squid ink pasta.
A selection of pastas from Aunt Jake’s.
Aunt Jake’s

10. Umbertos Clam House

132 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 431-7545
(212) 431-7545
Visit Website

Back in 1972, crime boss Joey Gallo got himself gunned down here during dinner, thereby making Umberto’s famous for generations before the Sopranos. The key is to order anything with clams in it. The littlenecks on the half shell are fresh, clean, and ice-cold, and so are the ample martinis. Baked clams, linguine with white clam sauce, seafood marechiaro (an assortment in red sauce over pasta), and fried calamari with the hottest of the three sauces are further good choices.

A blue awninged restaurant with table outside in front.
Umberto’s Clam House is a Little Italy staple.
Umberto’s Clam House

11. Galioto's Delicatessen

131 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 518-7046
(212) 518-7046
Visit Website

Showing that Little Italy is not immune to modern notions, this rather normal looking market deli — sporting racks of fresh fruits and vegetables inside — was recently reconceived by chef Mario Buccellati. It’s gone all vegan where prepared foods and the usual slicing cheese and meats are concerned. Among Italian deli sandwiches, try the “meatball” parm or a New Orleans style muffuletta, made with convincing fleshless surrogates standing in for ham, smoked provolone, and corned beef. For dessert there are zeppole, not unlike the ones available once a year at the San Gennaro festival, sold right outside the front door.

Some pretty convincing meatballs with squiggles of cheese in a focaccia with basil leaves.
The vegan meatball parm at Galioto’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

12. Il Cortile

125 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 226-6060
(212) 226-6060
Visit Website

This is the rare Little Italy restaurant that doesn’t also serve pizza, and offers a tad more elegance, which makes it a not-bad date spot — though the over-the-top decor may disturb some. We’re not saying “skip the veal,” but anything emphasizing cheese is well worth ordering: Get the schiacciata, a garlicky mozzarella tart dotted with sausage and artichoke, then finish off the meal with the ricotta cheese pie, which is admirably moist and flavorful.

Tables on a mosaic floor with a Roman statue of a draped woman in the foreground.
The dining room at Il Cortile shows off its Roman statuary.
Il Cortile

13. Forlini's

93 Baxter St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 349-6779
(212) 349-6779
Visit Website

Tucked amid the Vietnamese restaurants on Baxter Street and facing the famous jail called the Tombs as well as a number of courthouses, Forlini’s is a magnet for lawyers and court officers who jam the worn, art-lined space each day at lunchtime. Since 1943, the family has run the restaurant as if it were still the year of its founding, playing Rat Pack music as garrulous waiters offer Sambuca, Amaretto, or limoncello at the finish. Go ahead and order old-fashioned Italian-American classics like springy veal scaloppini, lasagna, and spiedini alla romana, a deep-fried toasted cheese sandwich.

A dim dining room with chandeliers, white tablecloths, and lots of framed art on the walls.
The dim dining room Forlini’s.
Forlini’s

Read Review |
