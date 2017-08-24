Share All sharing options for: Where to Actually Eat Well in NYC’s Little Italy

Manhattan’s Little Italy is home to a seemingly endless collection of overpriced, wildly mediocre restaurants packed with nostalgic tourists twirling spaghetti on their forks. Let’s face it: New Yorkers don’t eat in Little Italy. At least, they don’t really eat in the Little Italy of today, a honkytonk stretch of Mulberry Street north of Canal, extending east to Mott Street and occasionally further, dotted with restaurants where the red sauce often tastes like it came from a single underground reservoir.

But in 1890, when over half of all Italians in New York City lived in Little Italy, the neighborhood extended from East Houston to Chambers Street, and from Broadway to the Bowery and beyond. Do yourself a favor: Live like it’s 1890, and venture to the outer limits, where some of the better restaurants are. Little Italy still has some dolce vida left in it — here’s where to do the neighborhood right.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.