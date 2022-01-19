9 Spots Worthy of a Trip to Kips Bay

Kips Bay doesn’t exactly rank high as a dining-out destination, especially when it’s surrounded by classic and trendy restaurant neighborhoods like Gramercy, Koreatown, Nomad, and Union Square. But while the neighborhood may not be as dynamic on the culinary front, there are gems to be found. A stretch of Lexington Avenue dubbed “Curry Hill” includes one of the NYC’s most well-known vegetarian Indian restaurants. There’s a charming Greek-owned bakery, open since 1935, selling everything from birthday cakes to baklava. Newer spots, like brunch favorite Rosemary’s, are also opening in this quickly changing neighborhood, which may be vague in its boundaries but is certainly worth visiting for its under-the-radar restaurants.

