Where to Find Great Food in Hell’s Kitchen

Chief critic and Hell’s Kitchen local Ryan Sutton offers the lowdown on where to eat on Manhattan’s West Side

Hell’s Kitchen continues to come back to life as office workers return to Midtown and as Broadway theaters reopen. The historic neighborhood still boasts one of the city’s best homegrown restaurant communities, boasting affordable array of cuisines, including Peruvian, Brazilian, Mexican, Japanese, Uzbek, Argentinian, Thai, Cuban, and too many more to list. As certain swaths of Manhattan dining take on an increasingly uniform and corporate air, Hell’s Kitchen remains a haven for a wide variety of small and independent operators.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.