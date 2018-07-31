 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Dine Outdoors in Brooklyn

Where to Find Great Food in Hell’s Kitchen

Where to Dine Outdoors in Manhattan

Cornbread, collard greens, mac and cheese, and other dishes from Charles Pan-Fried Chicken.
A spread of dishes from Charles Pan-Fried Chicken.
Melanie Landsman/Eater NY

23 Hit Harlem Restaurants to Try

From a groundbreaking wine bar to Caribbean seafood, this upper Manhattan neighborhood offers much more than the soul food that put it on the map

by Dana Givens, Danny Schwartz, and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
A spread of dishes from Charles Pan-Fried Chicken.
| Melanie Landsman/Eater NY
by Dana Givens, Danny Schwartz, and Eater Staff Updated

Rightly so, Harlem has a reputation for its stellar soul food offerings, especially with classics like Sylvia’s, but the uptown neighborhood reflects the diversity of New York City, and its restaurants follow suit — food from Ethiopia, Mexico, Japan, Jamaica, Somalia, and more are all represented. On this list of standout restaurants in Harlem, find everything from a new, groundbreaking wine bar to fast casual spots that have put this part of Manhattan on the culinary map.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Honey Well

Copy Link
3604 Broadway
New York, NY 10031
Visit Website

The Honey Well has established itself as one of the premiere date spots in West Harlem with its craft cocktails and kitschy, neon-lit, ’70s-inspired decor. The bar’s backyard garden is currently open daily and is accepting reservations via its website. Along with its cocktails, expect items like Beyond Meat tacos, mini shrimp rolls, and Maryland crabcakes.

Also Featured in:

2. ROKC

Copy Link
3452 Broadway
New York, NY 10031
Visit Website

Each quadrant of the ROKC name — ramen, oysters, kitchen, and cocktails — is worth exploring. The West Harlem restaurant carries an extensive cocktail menu of over 40 drinks, many of which come in novel containers like tea saucers, light bulbs, and Día de los Muertos skulls. ROKC is open 5 to 10 p.m. daily, and for 30 additional minutes on Fridays and Saturdays.

Also Featured in:

3. Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

Copy Link
340 W 145th St
New York, NY 10039
Visit Website

Charles Gabriel first started selling his crispy, golden fried chicken on the sidewalks of Amsterdam Avenue before running a food truck and then a small storefront. The 74-year-old chef temporarily closed the original Harlem location in the middle of the pandemic, but he is now back with new business partners. An Upper West Side location debuted earlier this year, but Gabriel returned to his neighborhood, where he’s still firing up cast-iron skillets for his popular poultry and an expanded menu that includes pulled pork and more sides.

A man, chef Charles Gabriel, plucks a piece of fried chicken from a stainless steel pot of bubbling oil.
Charles Gabriel uses cast-iron skillets for his fried chicken.
Melanie Landsman/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

4. Ponty Bistro

Copy Link
2375 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd
New York, NY 10030
(212) 234-6474
(212) 234-6474
Visit Website

With its selection of French food with an African flair, Ponty’s is a tribute to Harlem’s West African influence. Open for breakfast through dinner, dishes vary from luncheonette fare (omelets and burgers) to those with more global influence (Sengalese fish or chicken yassa and lamb merguez couscous). The bright interior — with sun streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows onto marble-top tables — is especially inviting.

The grey exterior of Ponty Bistro
The exterior of Ponty Bistro.
Ponty

5. Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant

Copy Link
268 W 135th St
New York, NY 10030
(212) 281-2673
(212) 281-2673
Visit Website

This Harlem staple from chef Frehiwot Reta opened in 2011 with big portions and spicy Ethiopian fare. The sambusas (pastries filled with beef or lentils and jalapeño) and honey wine are particular standouts. Try one of the platters of meats and vegetables served over spongey injera bread to get a varied taste. The restaurant is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. except on Tuesdays, when it’s closed.

6. Harlem Hops

Copy Link
2268 7th Ave
New York, NY 10030
(646) 998-3444
(646) 998-3444
Visit Website

Harlem Hops made an instant name in the neighborhood for its large selection of craft beer accompanied by spicy meat pies in an industrial space. Th business is deeply rooted in the neighborhood as it also runs a non-profit called Harlem Hopes, which raises money to give college scholarships to Harlem natives.

Also Featured in:

7. Tropical Grill

Copy Link
2143 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd
New York, NY 10027
(212) 531-0233
(212) 531-0233

Known for its long lines snaking out the door, this Puerto Rican staple specializes in rotisserie chicken served alongside rice, beans, tostones, or sweet plantains. Don’t miss the mofongo, or fried plantains mashed with salt, garlic, oil, and pork, and expect generous portions at an affordable price in a spare room.

Also Featured in:

8. Clay

Copy Link
553 Manhattan Ave
New York, NY 10027
(212) 729-1850
(212) 729-1850
Visit Website

What was once a jazz club is now a small, stylish bistro with dishes such as grass-fed steak tartare and short rib ragu. It’s an ambitious neighborhood restaurant, one that takes extra care in sourcing, from its meats to its mainly natural wines.

Gnocchi in a clay bowl
A bowl of gnocchi at Clay.
Clay

Also Featured in:

9. Babbalucci

Copy Link
331 Lenox Ave
New York, NY 10027
(646) 918-6572
(646) 918-6572
Visit Website

A wood-burning brick oven is the calling card at this Italian restaurant with Neapolitan-style pizza, whole roasted fish, and pasta. Brick walls, dark wood furniture, warm service, and a full bar make it an ideal date spot in the neighborhood.

Trenette with shrimp, Italian hot peppers,cognac cream, touch of tomato

Posted by Babbalucci on Monday, September 5, 2016

10. Sylvia's

Copy Link
328 Malcolm X Blvd
New York, NY 10027
(212) 996-0660
(212) 996-0660
Visit Website

Sylvia’s, open since 1962, is a Harlem tradition. Celebrities, politicians, and even monarchs have visited the establishment to sample the iconic Southern soul food. Fried catfish, barbecue baby back ribs, and corn bread are standouts. The 60-year-old restaurant recently announced it’s now open seven days a week, including a Sunday gospel brunch.

The packed dining room of Sylvia’s with red walls
The dining room at Sylvia’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

11. Red Rooster

Copy Link
310 Lenox Ave
New York, NY 10027
(212) 792-9001
(212) 792-9001
Visit Website

Lauded in the neighborhood and beyond, chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster has become an attraction in and of itself to Harlem. The lively Southern comfort food restaurant has been packing people in since 2010 for dishes such as shrimp and grits, a loaded seafood jambalaya, and fried chicken with red velvet waffles. After a 2011 visit by President Barack Obama, his meal is forever known on the menu as “Obama short ribs,” which come braised with lobster & biscuits, bok choy, and a molasses glaze.

Disclosure: Marcus Samuelsson is the host of No Passport Required, a series produced by Eater and PBS. This does not impact coverage on Eater.

Red Rooster’s big bar with wooden slatting
The bar at Red Rooster.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

12. Harlem Shake

Copy Link
100 W 124th St
New York, NY 10027
(212) 222-8300
(212) 222-8300
Visit Website

This uptown burger spot has been smashing its patties since 2013, years before the city’s latest burger craze took off. The meat here is “notably good,” writes Eater critic Robert Sietsema, with help from one or more thin, charred patties and melty slices of American cheese. That old-school charm extends to the dining room, lined with nostalgic decorations. A second location opened in Park Slope last year.

A darkened burger on a puffy bun with cheese underneath posed in a window looking out of the restaurant.
A smash burger from Harlem Shake.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

13. Lee Lee's Baked Goods

Copy Link
283 W 118th St
New York, NY 10026
(917) 493-6633
(917) 493-6633
Visit Website

With over 1,000 pieces of rugelach sold per weekend, Lee Lee’s has been lauded as making the city’s best of the form. The Jewish baked good — buttery, flaky pastry filled with ingredients like chocolate or apricot jam and walnuts — is not a part of owner Alvin “Lee Lee” Smalls’ heritage, but after falling in love with the baked good, he settled on his own recipe that uses sour cream in place of the traditional cream cheese and has people flocking.

Also Featured in:

14. Lolo's Seafood Shack

Copy Link
303 W 116th St
New York, NY 10026
(646) 649-3356
(646) 649-3356
Visit Website

Lolo’s brings the full experience of Caribbean seasonings: Plenty of protein options (including snow crab, shrimp, crawfish) with flavorful sauces (garlic butter, Old Bay, coconut curry, etc.) to go on seafood boils and in steam pots. Eater critic Ryan Sutton especially recommends the snow crab legs in spicy sauce, best eaten in the backyard. Don’t miss the jerk chicken, either.

Crab sits in a puffed up plastic bag next to a ginger beer.
A big of seafood at Lolo’s.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

15. Archer & Goat

Copy Link
187 Malcolm X Blvd
New York, NY 10026
(917) 261-6602
(917) 261-6602
Visit Website

The 40-seat Archer and Goat has equal ambitions as a restaurant and a bar, serving up cuisine inspired by Puerto Rican, Ecuadorian, and Bengali traditions alongside a broad beer selection and cocktails like an ancho chile-spiked mezcal sipper. Its food includes a burger slathered in queso blanco and sofrito ketchup, chicken vindaloo arepas, and carne asada with tostones.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Safari

Copy Link
219 W 116th St
New York, NY 10026
(646) 964-4252
(646) 964-4252
Visit Website

This East African restaurant is one-of-a-kind in NYC, offering rare insight into Somali culture and food. Dishes include hilib ari, or with roasted goat meat and basmati rice, sambuza, or pastries filled with ground beef or chicken, and mango curry chicken. Former Times critic Ligaya Mishan calls that last one “heady.”

17. Melba's

Copy Link
300 W 114th St
New York, NY 10026
(212) 864-7777
(212) 864-7777
Visit Website

Chef Melba Wilson practically comes from Harlem royalty; her aunt, Sylvia Woods, is the namesake of the neighborhood’s most iconic soul food restaurant. Melba’s serves American comfort food, and no trip is complete with an order of the chicken and eggnog waffles served with strawberry butter and maple syrup, which Wilson used to defeat Bobby Flay on his TV show Throwdown! in 2008.

Shrimp and grits in a green bowl Melba’s [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

18. FieldTrip

Copy Link
109 Malcolm X Blvd
New York, NY 10026
(917) 639-3919
(917) 639-3919
Visit Website

JJ Johnson gave rice the center stage in Harlem when he opened FieldTrip, whose menu is centered on bowls made with different strains of the grain. It’s a fast-casual spot that has paired ingredients such as braised beef with Texas brown rice and spicy black beans; salmon with Chinese black rice, pineapple, and piri piri sauce; and crispy barbecue chicken with Carolina gold rice. All the rice is non-enriched, non-bleached, and sourced directly from farmers who mill the grain themselves.

White bowls filled with rice, vegetables, and meats
A variety of rice bowls from FieldTrip.
FieldTrip

Also Featured in:

19. Seasoned Vegan

Copy Link
55 St Nicholas Ave
New York, NY 10026
(212) 222-0092
(212) 222-0092
Visit Website

Just a short walk along Saint Nicholas Avenue by Central Park is the small restaurant that offers some soul food staples — sans meat. Chef Brenda Beener started the restaurant with her son to create vegan alternatives to the foods she grew up on, like a soy “chicken” parmesan sandwich topped with dairy-free mozzarella and marina sauce, barbecue “riblets” made of lotus root and soy, and even a meatless version of a Harlem chopped cheese burger.

20. Super Nice Coffee and Bakery by Danny Macaroons

Copy Link
156 E 117th St
New York, NY 10035
(917) 261-5069
(917) 261-5069
Visit Website

The coffee here is stellar, particularly drinks specials like the caramelized brown sugar and dulce de leche lattes, but don’t forget one of many baked goods and desserts here. Menu items are constantly changing, but regular top-notch options include the cinnamon rolls, almond croissant, guava-cheese danish, and sandwiches. For an impromptu picnic, Marcus Garvey Park is nearby.

Also Featured in:

21. Taco Mix

Copy Link
234 E 116th St #1
New York, NY 10029
(212) 289-2963
(212) 289-2963
Visit Website

A massive pork al pastor beckons from the window of Taco Mix, and it’s a mistake to miss it. The al pastor tacos are among the best in town, Eater critic Robert Sietsema says. They’re so good that the restaurant, which started as a food cart, now has locations on the Lower East Side and in Industry City in Brooklyn.

A man saws away at the al pastor meat cylinder
Al pastor at Taco Mix.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

22. Teranga

Copy Link
1280 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Visit Website

Terenga serves fast-casual West African cuisine out of Harlem’s Africa Center, with huge windows overlooking the northeast corner of Central Park. Chef Pierre Thiam weaves culinary traditions from Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Liberia, and several other West African nations and anchors the menu with fonio, a healthy, gluten-free millet native to the region.

A bright interior of a restaurant with a beige table in the center surrounded by orange chairs. A food service counter can be seen in the back.
Teranga is located inside Harlem’s Africa Center.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

23. Contento Restaurant

Copy Link
88 E 111th St
New York, NY 10029
(646) 410-0111
(646) 410-0111
Visit Website

This wine lover’s destination has opened to rave reviews early on. Wine industry veteran Yannick Benjamin partnered with George Gallego, Oscar Lorenzzi, Mara Rudzinski, and Lorenz Skeeter to open a welcoming wine bar with a Peruvian-rooted food menu and an eye toward inclusive hospitality and space accessibility. Contento boasts an ambitious range of wines — at varying price points — paired with a menu led by Lorenzzi that includes dishes like octopus with black chimichurri and chilled cauliflower gazpacho.

A backlit dining room with spaced out tables in East Harlem.
Contento was designed with accessibility in mind.
Lily Brown/Contento

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. The Honey Well

3604 Broadway, New York, NY 10031

The Honey Well has established itself as one of the premiere date spots in West Harlem with its craft cocktails and kitschy, neon-lit, ’70s-inspired decor. The bar’s backyard garden is currently open daily and is accepting reservations via its website. Along with its cocktails, expect items like Beyond Meat tacos, mini shrimp rolls, and Maryland crabcakes.

3604 Broadway
New York, NY 10031
Visit Website

2. ROKC

3452 Broadway, New York, NY 10031

Each quadrant of the ROKC name — ramen, oysters, kitchen, and cocktails — is worth exploring. The West Harlem restaurant carries an extensive cocktail menu of over 40 drinks, many of which come in novel containers like tea saucers, light bulbs, and Día de los Muertos skulls. ROKC is open 5 to 10 p.m. daily, and for 30 additional minutes on Fridays and Saturdays.

3452 Broadway
New York, NY 10031
Visit Website

3. Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

340 W 145th St, New York, NY 10039
A man, chef Charles Gabriel, plucks a piece of fried chicken from a stainless steel pot of bubbling oil.
Charles Gabriel uses cast-iron skillets for his fried chicken.
Melanie Landsman/Eater NY

Charles Gabriel first started selling his crispy, golden fried chicken on the sidewalks of Amsterdam Avenue before running a food truck and then a small storefront. The 74-year-old chef temporarily closed the original Harlem location in the middle of the pandemic, but he is now back with new business partners. An Upper West Side location debuted earlier this year, but Gabriel returned to his neighborhood, where he’s still firing up cast-iron skillets for his popular poultry and an expanded menu that includes pulled pork and more sides.

340 W 145th St
New York, NY 10039
Visit Website

4. Ponty Bistro

2375 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030
The grey exterior of Ponty Bistro
The exterior of Ponty Bistro.
Ponty

With its selection of French food with an African flair, Ponty’s is a tribute to Harlem’s West African influence. Open for breakfast through dinner, dishes vary from luncheonette fare (omelets and burgers) to those with more global influence (Sengalese fish or chicken yassa and lamb merguez couscous). The bright interior — with sun streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows onto marble-top tables — is especially inviting.

2375 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd
New York, NY 10030
(212) 234-6474
Visit Website

5. Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant

268 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030

This Harlem staple from chef Frehiwot Reta opened in 2011 with big portions and spicy Ethiopian fare. The sambusas (pastries filled with beef or lentils and jalapeño) and honey wine are particular standouts. Try one of the platters of meats and vegetables served over spongey injera bread to get a varied taste. The restaurant is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. except on Tuesdays, when it’s closed.

268 W 135th St
New York, NY 10030
(212) 281-2673
Visit Website

6. Harlem Hops

2268 7th Ave, New York, NY 10030

Harlem Hops made an instant name in the neighborhood for its large selection of craft beer accompanied by spicy meat pies in an industrial space. Th business is deeply rooted in the neighborhood as it also runs a non-profit called Harlem Hopes, which raises money to give college scholarships to Harlem natives.

2268 7th Ave
New York, NY 10030
(646) 998-3444
Visit Website

7. Tropical Grill

2143 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10027

Known for its long lines snaking out the door, this Puerto Rican staple specializes in rotisserie chicken served alongside rice, beans, tostones, or sweet plantains. Don’t miss the mofongo, or fried plantains mashed with salt, garlic, oil, and pork, and expect generous portions at an affordable price in a spare room.

2143 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd
New York, NY 10027
(212) 531-0233

8. Clay

553 Manhattan Ave, New York, NY 10027
Gnocchi in a clay bowl
A bowl of gnocchi at Clay.
Clay

What was once a jazz club is now a small, stylish bistro with dishes such as grass-fed steak tartare and short rib ragu. It’s an ambitious neighborhood restaurant, one that takes extra care in sourcing, from its meats to its mainly natural wines.

553 Manhattan Ave
New York, NY 10027
(212) 729-1850
Visit Website

9. Babbalucci

331 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027

A wood-burning brick oven is the calling card at this Italian restaurant with Neapolitan-style pizza, whole roasted fish, and pasta. Brick walls, dark wood furniture, warm service, and a full bar make it an ideal date spot in the neighborhood.

331 Lenox Ave
New York, NY 10027
(646) 918-6572
Visit Website

10. Sylvia's

328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027
The packed dining room of Sylvia’s with red walls
The dining room at Sylvia’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Sylvia’s, open since 1962, is a Harlem tradition. Celebrities, politicians, and even monarchs have visited the establishment to sample the iconic Southern soul food. Fried catfish, barbecue baby back ribs, and corn bread are standouts. The 60-year-old restaurant recently announced it’s now open seven days a week, including a Sunday gospel brunch.

328 Malcolm X Blvd
New York, NY 10027
(212) 996-0660
Visit Website

11. Red Rooster

310 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027
Red Rooster’s big bar with wooden slatting
The bar at Red Rooster.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Lauded in the neighborhood and beyond, chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster has become an attraction in and of itself to Harlem. The lively Southern comfort food restaurant has been packing people in since 2010 for dishes such as shrimp and grits, a loaded seafood jambalaya, and fried chicken with red velvet waffles. After a 2011 visit by President Barack Obama, his meal is forever known on the menu as “Obama short ribs,” which come braised with lobster & biscuits, bok choy, and a molasses glaze.

Disclosure: Marcus Samuelsson is the host of No Passport Required, a series produced by Eater and PBS. This does not impact coverage on Eater.

310 Lenox Ave
New York, NY 10027
(212) 792-9001
Visit Website

12. Harlem Shake

100 W 124th St, New York, NY 10027
A darkened burger on a puffy bun with cheese underneath posed in a window looking out of the restaurant.
A smash burger from Harlem Shake.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

This uptown burger spot has been smashing its patties since 2013, years before the city’s latest burger craze took off. The meat here is “notably good,” writes Eater critic Robert Sietsema, with help from one or more thin, charred patties and melty slices of American cheese. That old-school charm extends to the dining room, lined with nostalgic decorations. A second location opened in Park Slope last year.

100 W 124th St
New York, NY 10027
(212) 222-8300
Visit Website

13. Lee Lee's Baked Goods

283 W 118th St, New York, NY 10026

With over 1,000 pieces of rugelach sold per weekend, Lee Lee’s has been lauded as making the city’s best of the form. The Jewish baked good — buttery, flaky pastry filled with ingredients like chocolate or apricot jam and walnuts — is not a part of owner Alvin “Lee Lee” Smalls’ heritage, but after falling in love with the baked good, he settled on his own recipe that uses sour cream in place of the traditional cream cheese and has people flocking.

283 W 118th St
New York, NY 10026
(917) 493-6633
Visit Website

14. Lolo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026
Crab sits in a puffed up plastic bag next to a ginger beer.
A big of seafood at Lolo’s.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Lolo’s brings the full experience of Caribbean seasonings: Plenty of protein options (including snow crab, shrimp, crawfish) with flavorful sauces (garlic butter, Old Bay, coconut curry, etc.) to go on seafood boils and in steam pots. Eater critic Ryan Sutton especially recommends the snow crab legs in spicy sauce, best eaten in the backyard. Don’t miss the jerk chicken, either.

303 W 116th St
New York, NY 10026
(646) 649-3356
Visit Website

15. Archer & Goat

187 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026

The 40-seat Archer and Goat has equal ambitions as a restaurant and a bar, serving up cuisine inspired by Puerto Rican, Ecuadorian, and Bengali traditions alongside a broad beer selection and cocktails like an ancho chile-spiked mezcal sipper. Its food includes a burger slathered in queso blanco and sofrito ketchup, chicken vindaloo arepas, and carne asada with tostones.

187 Malcolm X Blvd
New York, NY 10026
(917) 261-6602
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Safari

219 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026

This East African restaurant is one-of-a-kind in NYC, offering rare insight into Somali culture and food. Dishes include hilib ari, or with roasted goat meat and basmati rice, sambuza, or pastries filled with ground beef or chicken, and mango curry chicken. Former Times critic Ligaya Mishan calls that last one “heady.”

219 W 116th St
New York, NY 10026
(646) 964-4252
Visit Website

17. Melba's

300 W 114th St, New York, NY 10026
Shrimp and grits in a green bowl Melba’s [Official Photo]

Chef Melba Wilson practically comes from Harlem royalty; her aunt, Sylvia Woods, is the namesake of the neighborhood’s most iconic soul food restaurant. Melba’s serves American comfort food, and no trip is complete with an order of the chicken and eggnog waffles served with strawberry butter and maple syrup, which Wilson used to defeat Bobby Flay on his TV show Throwdown! in 2008.

300 W 114th St
New York, NY 10026
(212) 864-7777
Visit Website

18. FieldTrip

109 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026
White bowls filled with rice, vegetables, and meats
A variety of rice bowls from FieldTrip.
FieldTrip

JJ Johnson gave rice the center stage in Harlem when he opened FieldTrip, whose menu is centered on bowls made with different strains of the grain. It’s a fast-casual spot that has paired ingredients such as braised beef with Texas brown rice and spicy black beans; salmon with Chinese black rice, pineapple, and piri piri sauce; and crispy barbecue chicken with Carolina gold rice. All the rice is non-enriched, non-bleached, and sourced directly from farmers who mill the grain themselves.

109 Malcolm X Blvd
New York, NY 10026
(917) 639-3919
Visit Website

19. Seasoned Vegan

55 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10026

Just a short walk along Saint Nicholas Avenue by Central Park is the small restaurant that offers some soul food staples — sans meat. Chef Brenda Beener started the restaurant with her son to create vegan alternatives to the foods she grew up on, like a soy “chicken” parmesan sandwich topped with dairy-free mozzarella and marina sauce, barbecue “riblets” made of lotus root and soy, and even a meatless version of a Harlem chopped cheese burger.

55 St Nicholas Ave
New York, NY 10026
(212) 222-0092
Visit Website

20. Super Nice Coffee and Bakery by Danny Macaroons

156 E 117th St, New York, NY 10035

The coffee here is stellar, particularly drinks specials like the caramelized brown sugar and dulce de leche lattes, but don’t forget one of many baked goods and desserts here. Menu items are constantly changing, but regular top-notch options include the cinnamon rolls, almond croissant, guava-cheese danish, and sandwiches. For an impromptu picnic, Marcus Garvey Park is nearby.

156 E 117th St
New York, NY 10035
(917) 261-5069
Visit Website

21. Taco Mix

234 E 116th St #1, New York, NY 10029
A man saws away at the al pastor meat cylinder
Al pastor at Taco Mix.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

A massive pork al pastor beckons from the window of Taco Mix, and it’s a mistake to miss it. The al pastor tacos are among the best in town, Eater critic Robert Sietsema says. They’re so good that the restaurant, which started as a food cart, now has locations on the Lower East Side and in Industry City in Brooklyn.

234 E 116th St #1
New York, NY 10029
(212) 289-2963
Visit Website

22. Teranga

1280 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029
A bright interior of a restaurant with a beige table in the center surrounded by orange chairs. A food service counter can be seen in the back.
Teranga is located inside Harlem’s Africa Center.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Terenga serves fast-casual West African cuisine out of Harlem’s Africa Center, with huge windows overlooking the northeast corner of Central Park. Chef Pierre Thiam weaves culinary traditions from Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Liberia, and several other West African nations and anchors the menu with fonio, a healthy, gluten-free millet native to the region.

1280 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Visit Website

23. Contento Restaurant

88 E 111th St, New York, NY 10029
A backlit dining room with spaced out tables in East Harlem.
Contento was designed with accessibility in mind.
Lily Brown/Contento

This wine lover’s destination has opened to rave reviews early on. Wine industry veteran Yannick Benjamin partnered with George Gallego, Oscar Lorenzzi, Mara Rudzinski, and Lorenz Skeeter to open a welcoming wine bar with a Peruvian-rooted food menu and an eye toward inclusive hospitality and space accessibility. Contento boasts an ambitious range of wines — at varying price points — paired with a menu led by Lorenzzi that includes dishes like octopus with black chimichurri and chilled cauliflower gazpacho.

88 E 111th St
New York, NY 10029
(646) 410-0111
Visit Website

Related Maps