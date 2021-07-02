 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An outdoor dining space with white picnic tables and yellow and white umbrellas.
Outdoor dining at Rita Cantina.
Eric Stiffler/Rita Cantina

11 Breezy Dining Spots in the Hamptons

From waterfront views during sunset hour to upscale omakase meals, these are the hottest hangouts this summer in the East End

by Beth Landman Updated
Outdoor dining at Rita Cantina.
| Eric Stiffler/Rita Cantina
by Beth Landman Updated

Whether it’s a seafood shack by the water or a trendy Mediterranean restaurant with an inviting garden, dishes on the East End usually draw on ingredients sourced from the surrounding waters and farmland. Fishermen on boats bring in their daily catch and farmers harvest their crops all summer long just a quick day trip from the five boroughs. In other words, the ingredients are even more fresh than anything diners would find in New York City. From Westhampton to Montauk, chefs are busy transforming those ingredients in a variety of styles, and over the next few months, the menus at the hottest Hamptons restaurants will continue to evolve. Eater will update this map throughout the next few months, the busiest time to dine out east.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it also poses a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. La Fin Kitchen & Lounge

474 W Lake Dr
Montauk, NY 11954
(631) 668-8344
(631) 668-8344
The French Caribbean-inspired spot with seaside vistas became quickly popular when it opened in Montauk last year, and there is a new culinary team this season headed by Chris Brandt, formerly of the Greenbriar and the Ocean Room at Kiawah Island. A sunset menu from 4 to 5 p.m. includes cauliflower flatbread and charcuterie and grass-fed beef burgers with cheddar and tomato bacon — which can be paired with a rosé flight. At dinner, crab and watermelon salad is presented on a thick slice of watermelon with black lava sea salt; lemon-steamed fluke is paired with beluga lentils in a green coconut curry sauce; and the showstopper of a roast chicken for two is dripping in black truffle chicken jus.

Plates, silverware, and glasses set up on a table with wicker chairs positioned outdoors on a sunny deck overlooking a harbor
Outdoors at La Fin.
Doug Young/La Fin Kitchen & Lounge

2. Rita Cantina

28 Maidstone Park Rd
East Hampton, NY 11937
(631) 329-3663
(631) 329-3663
Exciting modern Mexican offerings from chef Eric Miller, and creative cocktails from his son, Adam, have brought a trendy crowd to this quieter area of Springs. Sidle up to the hopping bar at this rustic spot or score a table and try fluke ceviche with passion fruit leche de tigre, duck carnitas with corn tortillas, or adobe-braised short rib birria with melted chihuahua cheese. Wash it all down with a spicy strawberry margarita (or hibiscus aqua frescas for those who prefer something non-alcoholic)  while listening to the festive music. A daily happy hour features $1 oysters.

A single taco with pork and greens laid on a black plate against an orange background
Rita Cantina’s taco al pastor.
Eric Striffler/Rita Cantina

3. Il Buco al Mare

231 Main St
Amagansett, NY 11930
(631) 557-3100
(631) 557-3100
The former Sotto Sopra on Amagansett’s Main Street was co-opted by restaurateur Donna Lennard with chef Justin Smillie at the helm. Wood tables set against large windows and an outdoor garden create a perfect backdrop for rustic dishes such as ancient grain focaccia with oil-cured anchovies; little neck clams with bacon and grilled bread; blistered prawns with chiles and ginger; or smoked chicken with sweet potatoes and cilantro pesto. For a quicker snack of coffee, pastries, and panini, pop in next door at Il Buco Vita. While there, customers can pick up olive oil, vinegar, and salts.

A plate with roasted fish, a bowl with salad greens, and a glass of pink wine.
A spread of dishes at Il Buco al Mare.
Il Buco al Mare

4. Dopo La Spiaggia

31 Race Ln
East Hampton, NY 11937
(631) 658-9063
(631) 658-9063
There are few outdoor areas prettier than the garden at this second location of Dopo. Like the original in Sag Harbor, chef Maurizio Marfoglia’s pastas — such as paccheri with slow-cooked pork ribs or authentic creations including braised octopus with manila clams and ′nduja sausage — taste as they would in Italy. Regulars here know to order wafer-thin carasau flat bread drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with rosemary and sea salt to start a meal.

Several people sitting in a garden with string lights hanging from the top
Outdoor dining is popular at Dopo La Spiaggia.
Dopo La Spiaggia

5. Topping Rose House

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
Bridgehampton, NY 11932
(631) 808-2000
(631) 808-2000
Fresh from overseeing Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurants in China and Hong Kong, Paul Eschbach has taken the reins at this Bridgehampton dining room. The chef is dishing up such creations as cumin-rubbed lamb chops with cucumber yogurt in addition to other popular items like green chickpea hummus with mint and roasted Maine lobsters. Topping House has always celebrated vegetables and continues to with offerings like roasted cauliflower with turmeric tahini.

Copy Link
95 School Street
Bridgehampton, NY 11932
(631) 613-6469
(631) 613-6469
Fans of classic Hellenic cuisine flock to this cozy restaurant in the middle of Bridgehampton, which often is home to a bustling outdoor dining scene. This summer’s new menu includes Montauk pearl oysters, slow-roasted lamb ribs glazed in cherry preserves, herbed crab cakes, and lightly-fried calamari, shrimp, and mushrooms with lemon and yogurt. Don’t miss baklava or the sesame cookies for dessert.

A plate with roasted branzino fish.
Branzino at Elaia Estiatorio.
Elaia Estiatorio

7. Calissa Hamptons

1020 Montauk Hwy
Water Mill, NY 11976
(631) 500-9292
(631) 500-9292
A vast outdoor area with live music and fresh fish make this one of the most popular spots in the area. Plates for two like whole branzino, lobster pasta, and bone-in ribeye are eye popping, but there are more casual options such as swordfish souvlaki skewers with tzatziki and pita. The tender burrata with cherries, peaches, and aged balsamic is creamy and sweet enough to serve as dessert.

Copy Link
670 Montauk Hwy Suite E
Water Mill, NY 11976
(631) 709-8855
(631) 709-8855
Garry Kanfer’s first buzzy Hamptons venture launched two years ago and was an instant hit. As with Kissaki on the Bowery and the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the fish is mostly from Japan or caught by local fishermen. Chef Mark Garcia mixes tradition with some playful nigiri variations arrive topped with caviar, yuzu, plum soy, and other seasonal ingredients. In addition to $85 and $125 omakase options, there is an a la carte menu of futomaki, maki, and donburi. Among the popular dishes: Japanese curry croquettes with potato and yuzu dip, uni toast, and kampachi carpaccio with citrus serrano peppers.

A piece of pink fish topped with ginger and a black paste Signe Birck/Kissaki

9. Manna at Lobster Inn

5 Inlet Rd
Southampton, NY 11968
(631) 728-5555
(631) 728-5555
For many regulars out east, this type of waterfront seafood shack is what Hamptons dining is all about. Lobsters can be ordered simply steamed or broiled, or as part of a “splat’’ with corn, potatoes, clams, shrimp, and mussels. A local of the day comes from nearby boats, and an oyster farm is a stone’s throw away. New this year is a “hot tower’’ of oysters Rockefeller, baked clams, shrimp shumai, curried mussels and lobster mac and cheese.

Chopsticks rest on a white bowl of ramen with lobster in a brown broth that sits on a wooden table
Lobster ramen from Manna
Laurie Barone Schaefer/Manna

10. Union Sushi & Steak

40 Bowden Square
Southampton, NY 11968
(631) 377-3500
(631) 377-3500
There is something for everyone at this meat lover’s spot in Southampton with an array of steaks and chops, as well as fun maki rolls like the Union with its combination of marinated skirt steak, lobster, avocado, and eel sauce. Other options include local striped bass with lobster edamame succotash and burrata ravioli with a basil broth. Dine al fresco on the porch or large lawn.

A sliced sushi roll on a dark platter. The roll has avocado in the middle and strips of salmon and roe piled on top. Union Sushi & Steak [Official]

11. Flora

149 Main St
Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
(631) 998-9600
(631) 998-9600
There aren’t many tables, so diners have to book ahead at this intimate spot from the group that owns Rumba and Cowfish in Hampton Bays. The dishes are as artfully presented as the picturesque dining room festooned with plants hanging from trellises and flower boxes that change seasonally. Even dishes like seared scallops with chorizo with jasmine rice are served in a mini skillet, and an ice cream sundae with Tate’s Cookies and Nutella mousse is housed in a flower pot to keep the garden theme going throughout.

