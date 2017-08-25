 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The view at the bar.
The view at Mavericks in Montauk.
Mavericks Montauk

New Restaurants in the Hamptons to Check Out This Summer

13 restaurants serving up a bounty of seafood, an Italian Japanese hybrid, and French classics

by Beth Landman Updated
The view at Mavericks in Montauk.
| Mavericks Montauk
by Beth Landman Updated
An ocean of fish and fields of produce have always attracted chefs to the East End and the summer influx of diners brings new restaurants to the area for the season. This year there’s plenty of sushi, a new bistro, a new Italian steakhouse, and a top French toque unveiling a new Mexican spot. Here are some of the most anticipated openings.

Talya Montauk

Ruschmeyers hotel has a new restaurant inspired by the Greek isles. Grilled octopus with tarragon pesto; heirloom cauliflower salad with za’atar and macadamia nuts; and fluke tartare with sea urchin, preserved lemon, pea shoots and radish are among the starters, while lamb lollipops with spiced yogurt, pomegranate and molasses; and striped bass poached in vine leaves are on the entree list.  There is an outdoor lounge area where you can graze on small plates and sip summery cocktails.

161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954
(631) 483-5154
(631) 483-5154
A lemon drop cocktail.
The lemoni drop at Ruschmeyers’ restaurant Talya.
Ruschmeyers Hotel

Mavericks Montauk

After successful stints at The Surf Lodge, Crow’s Nest and Gurney’s Star Island, Jeremy Blutstein will be helming this new Montauk spot overlooking Fort Pond, while partner sommelier Vanessa Price has put together the wine offerings. Steaks are a focus, but pescatarians can join in with bone-in tune ribeye’ or bone-in swordfish sirloin. Vegans have their own maitake mushroom steak. Kick off the meal with wild grilled lobster cocktail, or ash-roasted beet salad and a drizzle of black sesame yogurt; and finish with pecan pot pie.

51 S Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954
(631) 668-8506
(631) 668-8506
A spread of food across a table.
A spread from Montauk’s Mavericks.
Mavericks Montauk.

Sunset Harbor Waterfront Restaurant

In a resort owned by Alden Global’s Heath Freeman — owner of New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, and others — Sunset Harbor offers evening water views are spectacular and the Mediterranean dishes that predominated when it opened last season, have made way for the sushi offerings that now take center stage. In addition to nigiri and sashimi, dishes include grilled halibut with miso coconut dashi and short rib ssam.

313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937
(631) 810-9021
(631) 810-9021
Dishes on a table a Sunsest Harbor.
A spread at Sunset Harbor.
Sunset Harbor

Sag Harbor Kitchen

After earning a handful of Michelin Bib Gourmands at her New York restaurants Salt, L’il Gem, and Thelma on Clinton, Melissa O’ Donnell has co-opted a space to open a an affordable restaurant with Eastern Mediterranean influence. Mussels get a hit of anise flavored arak, rack of lamb is crusted with dukkah, little gem gets green goddess dressing with labneh, and roast chicken is shawarma-spiced. For those who want to enjoy the bay view, there is an outdoor area with fire pits.

26 Bay St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
The docks and sunset view at Sag Harbor Kitchen.
The view at Sag Harbor Kitchen.
Beth Landman/Eater NY

El Taco

Gone is Laurent Tourondel’s American burger joint, and in its place a Mexican restaurant selling lobster tacos with corn with pineapple pico de gallo; impossible chorizo; and glazed pork belly with avocado and pickled onion. Bowls include the Mexican Cowboy with beans, carne asada, tomato and cabbage; or the Puebla, with pork al pastor and plantain. Leave room for churros with spicy chocolate, and wash it all down with smoked lime chili margaritas.

62 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Fini Pizza Amagansett

The co-owner of one of Williamsburg's most hard to get into restaurants, Lilia, opened a break-off pizzeria called Fini in 2022. This summer Sean Feeney set to debut a not-yet-open sibling location for Fini Pizza in Amagansett.

237 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937
A white slice of pizza, sprinkled with lemon zest, sits on a paper plate, with a lemon wedge on the site; cheese slices are visible in the background
Fini Pizza is opening in the Hamptons this summer.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

The Sweet Spot

For a resort town by the beach, East Hampton has been a little low on fro-yo options, but this new parlor will be supplied with 15 flavors of the self-serve treat, along with non-dairy sorbet and a selection of toppings.  Greek doughnut holes, coffee drinks, and milkshakes are also available.

106 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937

Sant Ambroeus

After decades in Southampton, the favorite ristorante has expanded to East Hampton. The intimate spot has a nautical feel and coastal focus, with lots of seafood like oven roasted striped bass, as well as classics such as veal Milanese paccheri with lobster and cherry tomato sauce.

66 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937
A white bowl of spaghetti in red sauce with a basil garnish on top.
Pasta from Sant Ambroeus.
Sant Ambroeus

Copy Link

Maurizio Marfoglia has unveiled a new Italian steakhouse on the footprint of his Dopo La Spiaggia East Hampton. The core menu will contain classics like oysters Rockefeller and New York strip, with some meat sourced from local Acabonac Farms, but the evenings will contain many specials like steak Florentine, and market-driven sides. Filet mignon is served on the bone, and Dopo fans will be happy to hear that the famous pastas will still be served.

31 Race Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937
(631) 658-9063
(631) 658-9063
An outdoor dining area and bar.
The outdoor dining area at Buttero.
Buttero

Tutto Il Giorno Caffe

Gabby Karan’s high-end restaurants by this name have blossomed in Sag Harbor and Southampton, and this new spot, which opened over the winter, is her first caffe, open for breakfast and lunch. Apart from a selection of coffee and teas, along with a full bar, there are salads including quinoa with tuna, baby spinach and avocado; and burrata with organic heirloom tomatoes; as well as paninis, soup, and pinsa with eggplant, tomato, smoked mozzarella and provolone.  Baked goods are a highlight, including croissant and brioche — plain or with pastry cream, Nutella, or jam.

55 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937
A berry tarte.
Tutto Il Giorno Caffe’s berry tarte.
Eric Striffler/Tutto Il Giorno Caffe

Pasta Ramen

The Italian Japanese hybrid will be holding a pop up at the Kissaki’s Water Mill private omakase room on Sunday and Monday nights throughout the summer, beginning June 26. There will be two seatings of 12 people each night for the eight-course tasting, that includes such dishes as truffle porcini ramen; mochi ramen and Kaluga caviar; and dry-aged Japanese A5 wagyu.

670 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976
Truffle porcini pasta in a bowl.
Truffle porcini
Pasta Ramen

Sushi Suite

David Bouhadana is returning to the Hamptons with his intimate eight-person 60-minute, 17-course omakase, tucked in a refurbished farmhouse just off Main Street. Customers with reservations enter through an unmarked door with a code.  (He will also bringing his Sushi by Bou omakase, with upgrade options, to the Capri Hotel in Southampton.)

281 County Rd 39A, Southampton, NY 11968
A piece of sushi on a small plate.
Zuke akami at Sushi Suite.
Austin Collins Media/Sushi Suite by David Bouhadana

Enchante

A new bistro owned by Heath Freeman, who happens to own New York Daily News (and a handful of other media sites), premiered earlier this month, with a chic decor and cozy banquette-filled corner.  Look for standards like onion soup, pate, cote de boeuf for two and roast chicken with truffle jus.

210 NY-27A, Southampton, NY 11968
(631) 810-9020
(631) 810-9020
A grey, white, black, and orange dining room.
The dining room at Enchante.
Enchante

