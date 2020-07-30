 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A white triumphal arch against the skyline.
Designed by Sanford White, the Washington Square Arch is the neighborhood’s most famous landmark.

15 Great Places to Eat in Greenwich Village

From fancy to frugal, old and new

by Robert Sietsema Updated
14 comments / new
Greenwich Village was carved from farmland north of New York City in the early 18th century, and by 1739 had turned into a refuge for wealthy residents, banks, and government offices. It was also the site of a famous prison called Newgate early in the next century, as well as the location of stately townhouses that were built in the 1830s and later — the same ones that have made the neighborhood so handsome and desirable today.

The Village centers on Washington Square, evolving into the lovely urban greenspace it now is, with the famous arch designed by Stanford White as its centerpiece and New York University sprawled all around it. By the 20th century, it became the refuge of writers, leftists, Beats, Bob Dylan, and Jimi Hendrix; its very desirability has led to real estate developers gnawing away at its edges, carving out neighborhoods like the West Village, Noho, and the Meatpacking District.

Today, Greenwich Village extends from 14th Street to Houston Street on the north and south, from Broadway on the east to an elastic border on the west that falls somewhere between Seventh Avenue South and Sixth Avenue, depending on who you talk to.

The Greenwich Village neighborhood has some of the best (and ironically some of the most inexpensive) eats in downtown Manhattan. Wander down MacDougal Street and you’ll see what we mean.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Auntie Guan's Kitchen

This restaurant on the northern frontier of Greenwich Village represents the engaging food of northern China, specifically the provinces in the northeast called Dongbei. That means glass mung bean noodles sometimes served cold and flavored with wasabi, pork stews with shredded cabbage that’s something like sauerkraut, cumin-scented lamb, and some of the plumpest dumplings in town with a broad variety of stuffings.

108 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011
Mung bean noodles with colorful toppings spread out. Robert Sietsema/Eater

Cecchi's

Cecchi’s opened recently in the venerable Cafe Loup space, owned and hosted by veteran maitre ‘d Michael Cecchi-Azzolina — so you know the service will be good. In addition to the expected French flourishes at this price, the place also emulates an old-fashioned supper club, and features jazzy colorful murals. Will you go for the chicken pot pie or the steak special? Onion rings are especially good.

105 W 13th St, Manhattan, NY 10011
Three dishes with a yellow candle in the middle.
Some of the offerings at Cecchi’s: chicken pot pie, pork chop, onion rings.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Bar Six

Since 1994, Bar Six has been one of Greenwich Village’s best French bistros, serving wines, aperitifs, and cocktails in a pair of dining rooms that might as well be in Paris — bent cane chairs, stamped tin ceilings, distressed mirrors, and all. Feast upon steak frites, onion soup, and stuffed artichoke, or one of the Moroccan-leaning dishes.

502 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011
A red awning and two tables of diners sitting in front of the restaurant.
In fine weather, the tables spill out onto the sidewalk.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Da Andrea

Da Andrea was founded on Hudson Street in the West Village in 1993 in a very small space, but 10 years later moved into the current much larger location near the New School. The menu expanded, too, from its Bolognese roots to covering food from all over Italy, including a substantial collection of Sicilian dishes like zuppe di pesce loaded with seafood, and a penne with eggplant and tomato sauce. A varied wine list at several price points is another plus.

35 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011
A bowl with orange broth and seafood heaped in middle, with two big croutons.
Zuppa di pesce at Da Andrea.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Pranakhon

This hopping University Place spot, steps from the south end of Union Square, emulates a bustling market in Bangkok, with the waiters outfitted as pedicab drivers. Big fun! In addition to street food, Bangkok style, you’ll find dishes cherry picked from all corners of the country: curry pancakes stuffed with chicken, grilled steak with jaew sauce, pork jowl salad, and from the Thailand’s Malay Peninsula, khao yum, a rice salad so brightly colored it will knock your eyes out.

88 University Pl, New York, NY 10003
A person an orange vest stands in the middle of multiple dining rooms on two levels.
Pranakhon fakes an urban market.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Pane Pasta

This old-fashioned focacceria might have been transplanted from Palermo. The menu features the chickpea fritters called panelle along with fried and squished small potatoes made into a panino, as well as bomboloni filled with pastry cream, pastas bearing eggplant and ricotta, and thick, square slices of focaccia, the best of which features thin-sliced potatoes and rosemary.

58 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
Rectangular pizza slice with potatoes and rosemary on top Robert Sietsema/Eater

South of the Clouds

Remember the furor over the mixian rice noodles of Yunnan five years ago? Here is one of its most enthusiastic propagators, right in the middle of the Village from chef Liheng Geng. The name is a translation of “Yunnan,” and the famous crossing the bridge noodles is its central offering. But dig deeper into the menu for all sorts of other noodles, both dry and in soups, including my favorite, tofu pudding rice noodle.

16 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
Rice noodles at South of the Clouds Gary He/Eater

One Fifth

Now nearly a year old, One Fifth is a Marc Forgione project, hearkening back to the eponymous restaurant in this space before it was Mario Batali’s Otto. The place is an Art Deco maze, and as with the previous tenant, the best place to sit is at the bar or at one of the standing tables in the front room, and there enjoy twee pizzas with scrumptious toppings, baby trout fried with olives and celery, and lamb mortadella sandwiches, among many other choices. It’s a great fly-in spot for a glass of wine.

1 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Three small fried fish stacked like logs.
Fried baby trout at One Fifth.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

John's of Bleecker St.

Originally known as John’s Pizzeria, this coal-oven pizza parlor was one of a small group of venerable places to introduce pizza as we know it to the United States a century ago. The pies are thin-crusted, slightly charred, made with excellent mozzarella, and a modest strew of good ingredients (my favorites: Italian sausage and black olives). John’s was once part of a thriving Italian and Portuguese neighborhood in the vicinity, of which few vestiges remain. 

278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
Pizza in the foreground headless diners in background. Robert Sietsema/Eater

NY Dosas

This cart has perched on the southern edge of Washington Square Park for almost 25 years. The crisp dosas with a savory potato filling are crafted on the spot, garnished with a pair of chutneys, and accompanied by a cup of sambar, a spicy vegetable soup. Other meals and snacks include samosas and uttapam. (Call the number above to see if Thiru Kumar will be in the park that day.)

50 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012
A white paper plate placed on a wooden bench with a dosa on it, a green cilantro sauce, a samosa, and a red sauce in a plastic cup. Robert Sietsema/Eater

Mamoun's Falafel

Mamoun’s may have been the first place to bring the falafel sandwich to New York City in 1977; it gradually became one of the city’s favorite inexpensive meals. Enjoy the café’s quaint premises on MacDougal Street — one of the city’s premiere cheap eats thoroughfares — just south of NYU, and ask that the gritty hot sauce be applied to your sandwich. The shawarma and Middle Eastern pastries are similarly compelling.

119 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
A styrofoam container full of delicious food from Mamoun’s Robert Sietsema/Eater

Pommes Frites

Nothing beats a great french fry, especially one that has been double cooked and furnished with a dizzying choice of sauces. Some of the best of these sauces are free, some entail a nominal charge at Pommes Frites, which was transplanted a few years ago from a location on Second Avenue in the East Village after an explosion and fire. Now the décor is more Tudor than ever, and never fear that the fries won’t make a full meal.

128 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
Two women in front of Pommes Frites Robert Sietsema/Eater

Denino's Greenwich Village

This legendary pizzeria established a beachhead in the Village a decade ago, in a premises more comfortable than the original seaman’s bar in Staten Island. The menu remains intact, which means start your meal with conch salad and proceed to the celebrated clam pie, fit to compete with any in town, or New Haven, for that matter.

93 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
A close-up shot of a cheese pie topped with clams.
Denino’s clam pizza.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Old Tbilisi Garden

Yes, you can get the faddish bread boatload of melted cheese called khachapuri at OTG, but Georgian cuisine is so much more: its compressed vegetable appetizers laced with walnuts and sprinkled with pomegranate seeds, for example, or its charcoal lamb kebabs wrapped with flatbreads for the convenience of eating with one’s fingers, or its mellow chicken stews or oniony lamb dumplings. The wine list is interesting enough on its own to induce a visit.

174 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012
An elongated bread with cheese and a raw egg in the middle a reservoir in the center. Robert Sietsema/Eater

Lord’s

This descendant of Dame with an elegant bar and dining room explores the breadth of British pub food. Ox-cheek pie with bone marrow butter from owners Patricia Howard and chef Ed Szymanski is one manifestation, as well as tripe in Madeira, Welsh rarebit, and wood-oven-roasted oysters.

506 LaGuardia Pl, New York, NY 10012
A dining table with food and drinks spread out across it, and two people sitting one one side of the table with their hands visible in the photograph.
A tableful of dishes from Lord’s
Lanna Apisukh/Eater NY

Related Maps