 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

NYC’s Hottest New Cocktail Bars, March 2022

21 Spots for Perfectly Braised and Saucy Birria Tacos in NYC

The Hottest New Restaurants in Queens, March 2022

An overhead photograph of two tacos arranged on a green plate, one made with tripe and another with al pastor
Tripe and al pastor tacos with salsa at Taqueria Ramirez.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

22 Restaurants That Make Greenpoint an NYC Dining Destination

From soulful bowls of pho to wood-fired tacos, here’s where to eat in this Brooklyn neighborhood right now

by Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner and Diana Hubbell Updated
View as Map
Tripe and al pastor tacos with salsa at Taqueria Ramirez.
| Adam Friedlander/Eater NY
by Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner and Diana Hubbell Updated

Once a heavily Polish enclave home to factories, film studios, and artists workshops, Brooklyn’s northernmost neighborhood has become a full-on culinary destination in recent years. Greenpoint has been quietly amassing some of the most compelling restaurants in the city even if neighboring Williamsburg hogs all the limelight. The diversity here is staggering, spanning everything from upscale seafood shacks to Polish butchers and bakeries unchanged for generations. From top-notch slices of pizza to comforting bowls of pho, here are the 22 restaurants to try in Greenpoint.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Glasserie

Copy Link
95 Commercial St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-0640
(718) 389-0640
Visit Website

This modern Mediterranean restaurant, housed in a refurbished 1860s glass factory and open since 2013, excels at dishes like a half chicken served with green harissa or simple labne paired with griddle bread. The menu is more expansive in the evenings, but the best time to visit is brunch, when diners can order a continually replenished selection of vegetarian mezze for the table.

Glasserie Bess Adler

Also Featured in:

2. Le Fanfare

Copy Link
1103 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-4244
(347) 987-4244
Visit Website

This underrated trattoria is tucked away toward the northern end of the neighborhood and run by husband-and-wife duo Luca and Giorgia Fadda, who have been serving rustic Italian fare since 2014. There’s a gutsy hanger steak and other solid meaty mains, but the handmade pastas steal the show — especially the toothsome malloreddus with Berkshire pork sausage inspired by a recipe from Giorgia’s Sardinian mother. With its black-and-white tiled floor and squiggles of neon on the walls, the interior designed by Milanese artist Giuseppe Amato, is a fresh take on the old red sauce tropes.

Le Fanfare Le Fanfare/Facebook

3. Esme

Copy Link
999 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 383-0999
(718) 383-0999
Visit Website

The brunch at Esme has ranked among Brooklyn’s best since opening in 2014, offering stacks of lacy-edged blueberry pancakes and mammoth slabs of savory French toast topped with runny-yolked eggs. It’s worth getting up early on weekends to beat the crowds, but if that seems like too much hassle, dinner is a more sedate affair. After dark, the decibel level drops, and guests huddle over candles, cocktails, and heaping double cheeseburgers with fries.

4. Achilles Heel

Copy Link
180 West St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-3666
(347) 987-3666
Visit Website

The unfussy, seasonally driven small plates at this candlelit bar by the old dockyards are better than anything coming from a set of induction burners in a cramped kitchen has any right to be. Order a dozen oysters and any of the house cocktails, or stick around for the sort of boozy evening meal that can stretch late into the night. Restaurateur Andrew Tarlow, of the Marlow & Sons empire, personally oversaw most of the details at Achilles Heel, from the vintage hardwood bar to the piano in the corner, when he opened it in 2013. Drinks run the gamut from a well-curated selection of natural wines to a bottle of Budweiser served with a shot of rye.

Achilles Heel Achilles Heel/Facebook

Also Featured in:

5. Archestratus

Copy Link
160 Huron St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 349-7711
(718) 349-7711
Visit Website

A neighborhood staple since 2015, this hybrid cookbook store, specialty grocer, and Italian cafe doubled in size over the pandemic, leaving plenty of space for Italian pastries, pop-up dinners, and a specialty sandwich menu offering saucy Sicilian staples like a gooey meatball parm on focaccia. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Archestratus
A rainbow cookie from Archestratus.
Caroline Hatchett/Eater NY

6. Chiko

Copy Link
954 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(917) 909-0580
(917) 909-0580
Visit Website

This narrow Sichuan restaurant sticks to a small menu — currently only available for takeout — to offer the best possible rendition of its five selected dishes. All served with tongue-tickling spice and priced at $15 and under, diners can order the entire menu of string bean salad, spicy wontons, mapo tofu, noodle soup, and eggplant with chile garlic sauce to create a very affordable at-home tasting menu.

7. Oxomoco

Copy Link
Read Review |
128 Greenpoint Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(646) 688-4180
(646) 688-4180
Visit Website

Chef Justin Bazdarich worked under Jean-Georges Vongerichten and made a name for himself with wood-fired pizzas at Speedy Romeo before opening this contemporary Mexican restaurant with restaurateur Chris Walton in 2018. Live fire is still very much the focus here and lends depth to everything from the charred cherry tomatoes in the guacamole to the hulking bone-in rib-eye. The tacos are the real draw and include standouts like lamb barbacoa in corn tortillas imported from Mexico. 

Oxomoco Louise Palmberg

Also Featured in:

8. Paulie Gee's

Copy Link
60 Greenpoint Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-3747
(347) 987-3747
Visit Website

There may be no better testament to the enduring popularity of pizza baron Paulie Giannone than the fact that Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop had lines down the block from the moment it opened in August 2018. While the new venue, which serves the Platonic ideal of a New York slice in a faux-retro setting, has earned rave reviews, his original sit-down pizza parlor down the block is where it all started. The latter’s blistered, Neapolitan-style pies come topped with everything from vegan cashew ricotta to barbecued brisket from Hometown in Red Hook. At either parlor, the Hellboy, with Berkshire soppressata drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey, is the one to beat.

Pepperoni pizza at Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop Alex Staniloff

Also Featured in:

9. Di An Di

Copy Link
Read Review |
68 Greenpoint Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 576-3914
(718) 576-3914
Visit Website

This airy, plant-filled Vietnamese restaurant opened in 2018 by the team behind An Choi in the Lower East Side owes as much to diaspora communities in Houston as it does to Ho Chi Minh City. It’s hard to go wrong with any of the noodle soups, which come accompanied by house-made riffs on sriracha and hoisin, but the Hanoi-style pho with fatty brisket, a scattering of scallions, and a single, sunny yolk, stands out. Much of the menu is designed to be shared, and the long tables in the back room are ideal for larger groups. That being said, the bar is one of the best spots for a cocktail and a solo dinner in the neighborhood.

Di An Di Gary He

Also Featured in:

10. Fulgurances

Copy Link
132 Franklin St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 223-4106
(347) 223-4106
Visit Website

A Parisian hit has come to Brooklyn and built out a space in a former laundromat, Fulgurances is a “chef incubator” that feels more like a fancy dinner party. A restaurant without a permanent chef, Fulgurances hosts visiting chefs to reconstruct the entire menu and wine pairings every few months, for an $85 tasting menu.

11. Taqueria Ramirez

Copy Link
94 Franklin St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Visit Website

Like a slice of Mexico City tucked into a tree-lined Brooklyn street, this dine-in only taqueria serves slow-cooked meat-stuffed tacos. A salsa bar with verde and rojo salsas, limes, onions, and cilantro allows diners to adorn their tacos to their liking. The tight space means for a quick turnaround, but it’s also a place diners can linger over a few rounds of al pastor or tripa finished with a blowtorch.

A knife cuts thin al pastor meat from the spit, which is caught by a gloved hand holding a tortilla
A staffer cuts pork for al pastor tacos.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

12. Chez Ma Tante

Copy Link
Read Review |
90 Calyer St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-3606
(718) 389-3606
Visit Website

Although the dishes at this French-Canadian bistro, opened in 2017 by Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber, sound simple, most are anything but. The kitchen is as adept with satisfying salads as it is with meaty dishes. The outdoor seating on a leafy corner of Calyer Street is lovely when the weather cooperates, especially for brunch, while the minimalist interior is cozy enough for drizzly winter evenings. The drinks list includes a number of reasonably priced bottles and classic cocktails. On weekends, get the pancakes — worth the hype.

Chez Ma Tante’s spare dining room with dark wood tables and bar Stephen Yang

Also Featured in:

13. Salsa

Copy Link
40 Clifford Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 542-4680
(347) 542-4680
Visit Website

It’s nearly hidden on a residential street at the edge of industrial Greenpoint, but this pizzeria manages to fit an entire wood-burning oven in a pocket-sized space. The freshly fired margherita pies with organic tomato sauce, a drizzle of chile oil, and a choice of toppings in the enclosed loft of the romantically lit outdoor tables makes for a great date night. Salsa is BYOB and offers specialties each day, including baked pasta dishes and meaty pies.

14. Acre

Copy Link
64 Meserole Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 954-9074
(718) 954-9074
Visit Website

After a postponed 2020 grand opening, Acre transitioned from its original concept to become a new Japanese cafe and restaurant, with a focus on healthier baked goods, fermented products, and bento boxes. Currently only open in the daytime, Acre’s Japanese-influenced sandwiches and bento boxes, which come with a hot entree, rice, salad and daily special, plus the option to add an egg, miso soup, and more, are worth seeking out.

15. Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop

Copy Link
727 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-3676
(718) 389-3676
Visit Website

Long before trendy coffee shops started cropping up along Manhattan Avenue, this local stalwart was serving sprinkle-dusted doughnuts by the dozen. Not much has changed at this cash-only bakery since 1953, which suits the clientele just fine. The cinnamon buns are still bigger than softballs, Polish is still the dominant language, and with doughnuts starting at just over a buck each, prices have refused to rise with the neighborhood’s profile. The early morning weekend rush sees a mix of old-timers and night owls drifting home from nearby nightlife spots like Good Room and Twins Lounge in search of warm French crullers. 

Two boxes of donuts, one containing pastries with bright pink icing and sprinkles; another with dark brown frosting and sprinkles Diana Hubbell

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Nura

Copy Link
46 Norman Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 304-5290
(718) 304-5290
Visit Website

Yet another plant-filled converted auto shop with trendy food served on even trendier ceramics, Nura draws on some Middle Eastern flavors for its eclectic menu at dinner and brunch. The restaurant’s breads and dips are a must, to be followed with a range of  adorned veggies (like sweet potatoes with tahini, Meyer lemon honey, and crispy garlic), and proteins, like a whole roasted fish that’s perfect Instagram fodder with its tiles of turnips.

Also Featured in:

17. El Born

Copy Link
651 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 844-9295
(347) 844-9295
Visit Website

Greenpoint locals have been packing the long, marble bar at this tapas joint ever since Barcelona-native Elena Manich and chef Diego Gonzalez opened the doors in 2014.  Visit on Tuesdays for $12 unlimited tapas at the bar or Thursdays for buy one, get one gin and tonics. The squid-ink stained paella could use a more developed socarrat, but no one appears to be complaining, thanks to the generous helping of seafood and al dente grains of rice. When the weather is warm, the patio out back is perfect for a leisurely Spanish-style brunch, preferably followed by a siesta.

Also Featured in:

18. Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.

Copy Link
114 Nassau Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 349-0400
(718) 349-0400
Visit Website

Lobster Joint farther north in Greenpoint may boast the more atmospheric digs, but for sustainably sourced seafood, this raw bar and market opened in 2014 by a fifth-generation fishmonger reigns supreme. The Baja fish tacos are a must, as is a round of whatever oysters arrived that day with a squeeze of lemon. The lobster roll, which is piled high with claw meat and slicked with just the right amount of mayo, is a worthy splurge. When the limited number of seats along the narrow counter are taken, the onsite fishmonger sells fillets to cook back at home. There is an outpost in Midtown Manhattan food hall called the Hugh.

Also Featured in:

19. Frankel's Delicatessen & Appetizing

Copy Link
631 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-2302
(718) 389-2302
Visit Website

This Jewish deli by Zach and Alex Frankel, a pair of brothers from the Upper West Side quickly became a neighborhood institution. The decidedly unkosher bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich makes for a killer hangover cure, and the recipe for the brisket piled on thick-cut challah comes from the brothers’ grandmother Anita. Though quite a few of the offerings could hold their own against swankier spots like Russ & Daughters or Barney Greengrass, the setting is decidedly frills-free.

A pastrami and egg sandwich Frankel’s

Also Featured in:

20. Five Leaves

Copy Link
18 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 383-5345
(718) 383-5345
Visit Website

An Australian-accented cafe hardly feels as novel as it did in 2008, when the late Heath Ledger’s friends finished opening this one in his memory, but locals will still wait an hour for a brunch table at Five Leaves. The coffee is good, the people-watching is better, and although the food isn’t the main attraction, the kitchen churns out perfectly competent scrambled eggs and fluffy ricotta pancakes dripping with honeycomb butter. Indoors has the pounding soundtrack and ragged vibe of the right sort of dive bar regardless of the hour, while outdoors by McCarren Park feels more like a laid-back bistro.

Five Leaves Will Femia

Also Featured in:

21. Pierozek

Copy Link
592 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 576-3866
(718) 576-3866
Visit Website

A contemporary Polish restaurant rooted in Eastern European tradition, Pierozek is beloved for its sweet and savory pierogi, and ordering a range of flavors is highly recommended. Served by the half dozen with caramelized onions and sour cream, savory pierogies are available in classic flavors like pork and potato, as well as creative renditions like ​​jalapeno and bacon or Buffalo chicken. Add a range of Polish vodka shots to make it a pierogi party.

Also Featured in:

22. Bernie’s

Copy Link
332 Driggs Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 529-6400
(347) 529-6400
Visit Website

Neighborhood spot Bernie’s feels like a time warp, despite opening in 2018 by Zach Frankel (of nearby Frankel’s), Taylor McEwan, and chef Ashley Berman. The restaurant channels vintage Americana, complete with gleaming red booths and checkered tablecloths with crayons for the kids. Pass on the cheeseburger and go straight for the baby back ribs cloaked in a tangy glaze.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Glasserie

95 Commercial St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Glasserie Bess Adler

This modern Mediterranean restaurant, housed in a refurbished 1860s glass factory and open since 2013, excels at dishes like a half chicken served with green harissa or simple labne paired with griddle bread. The menu is more expansive in the evenings, but the best time to visit is brunch, when diners can order a continually replenished selection of vegetarian mezze for the table.

95 Commercial St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-0640
Visit Website

2. Le Fanfare

1103 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Le Fanfare Le Fanfare/Facebook

This underrated trattoria is tucked away toward the northern end of the neighborhood and run by husband-and-wife duo Luca and Giorgia Fadda, who have been serving rustic Italian fare since 2014. There’s a gutsy hanger steak and other solid meaty mains, but the handmade pastas steal the show — especially the toothsome malloreddus with Berkshire pork sausage inspired by a recipe from Giorgia’s Sardinian mother. With its black-and-white tiled floor and squiggles of neon on the walls, the interior designed by Milanese artist Giuseppe Amato, is a fresh take on the old red sauce tropes.

1103 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-4244
Visit Website

3. Esme

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

The brunch at Esme has ranked among Brooklyn’s best since opening in 2014, offering stacks of lacy-edged blueberry pancakes and mammoth slabs of savory French toast topped with runny-yolked eggs. It’s worth getting up early on weekends to beat the crowds, but if that seems like too much hassle, dinner is a more sedate affair. After dark, the decibel level drops, and guests huddle over candles, cocktails, and heaping double cheeseburgers with fries.

999 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 383-0999
Visit Website

4. Achilles Heel

180 West St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Achilles Heel Achilles Heel/Facebook

The unfussy, seasonally driven small plates at this candlelit bar by the old dockyards are better than anything coming from a set of induction burners in a cramped kitchen has any right to be. Order a dozen oysters and any of the house cocktails, or stick around for the sort of boozy evening meal that can stretch late into the night. Restaurateur Andrew Tarlow, of the Marlow & Sons empire, personally oversaw most of the details at Achilles Heel, from the vintage hardwood bar to the piano in the corner, when he opened it in 2013. Drinks run the gamut from a well-curated selection of natural wines to a bottle of Budweiser served with a shot of rye.

180 West St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-3666
Visit Website

5. Archestratus

160 Huron St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Archestratus
A rainbow cookie from Archestratus.
Caroline Hatchett/Eater NY

A neighborhood staple since 2015, this hybrid cookbook store, specialty grocer, and Italian cafe doubled in size over the pandemic, leaving plenty of space for Italian pastries, pop-up dinners, and a specialty sandwich menu offering saucy Sicilian staples like a gooey meatball parm on focaccia. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

160 Huron St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 349-7711
Visit Website

6. Chiko

954 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

This narrow Sichuan restaurant sticks to a small menu — currently only available for takeout — to offer the best possible rendition of its five selected dishes. All served with tongue-tickling spice and priced at $15 and under, diners can order the entire menu of string bean salad, spicy wontons, mapo tofu, noodle soup, and eggplant with chile garlic sauce to create a very affordable at-home tasting menu.

954 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(917) 909-0580
Visit Website

7. Oxomoco

128 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Read Review |
Oxomoco Louise Palmberg

Chef Justin Bazdarich worked under Jean-Georges Vongerichten and made a name for himself with wood-fired pizzas at Speedy Romeo before opening this contemporary Mexican restaurant with restaurateur Chris Walton in 2018. Live fire is still very much the focus here and lends depth to everything from the charred cherry tomatoes in the guacamole to the hulking bone-in rib-eye. The tacos are the real draw and include standouts like lamb barbacoa in corn tortillas imported from Mexico. 

128 Greenpoint Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(646) 688-4180
Visit Website

8. Paulie Gee's

60 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Pepperoni pizza at Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop Alex Staniloff

There may be no better testament to the enduring popularity of pizza baron Paulie Giannone than the fact that Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop had lines down the block from the moment it opened in August 2018. While the new venue, which serves the Platonic ideal of a New York slice in a faux-retro setting, has earned rave reviews, his original sit-down pizza parlor down the block is where it all started. The latter’s blistered, Neapolitan-style pies come topped with everything from vegan cashew ricotta to barbecued brisket from Hometown in Red Hook. At either parlor, the Hellboy, with Berkshire soppressata drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey, is the one to beat.

60 Greenpoint Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-3747
Visit Website

9. Di An Di

68 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Read Review |
Di An Di Gary He

This airy, plant-filled Vietnamese restaurant opened in 2018 by the team behind An Choi in the Lower East Side owes as much to diaspora communities in Houston as it does to Ho Chi Minh City. It’s hard to go wrong with any of the noodle soups, which come accompanied by house-made riffs on sriracha and hoisin, but the Hanoi-style pho with fatty brisket, a scattering of scallions, and a single, sunny yolk, stands out. Much of the menu is designed to be shared, and the long tables in the back room are ideal for larger groups. That being said, the bar is one of the best spots for a cocktail and a solo dinner in the neighborhood.

68 Greenpoint Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 576-3914
Visit Website

10. Fulgurances

132 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

A Parisian hit has come to Brooklyn and built out a space in a former laundromat, Fulgurances is a “chef incubator” that feels more like a fancy dinner party. A restaurant without a permanent chef, Fulgurances hosts visiting chefs to reconstruct the entire menu and wine pairings every few months, for an $85 tasting menu.

132 Franklin St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 223-4106
Visit Website

11. Taqueria Ramirez

94 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
A knife cuts thin al pastor meat from the spit, which is caught by a gloved hand holding a tortilla
A staffer cuts pork for al pastor tacos.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Like a slice of Mexico City tucked into a tree-lined Brooklyn street, this dine-in only taqueria serves slow-cooked meat-stuffed tacos. A salsa bar with verde and rojo salsas, limes, onions, and cilantro allows diners to adorn their tacos to their liking. The tight space means for a quick turnaround, but it’s also a place diners can linger over a few rounds of al pastor or tripa finished with a blowtorch.

94 Franklin St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Visit Website

12. Chez Ma Tante

90 Calyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Read Review |
Chez Ma Tante’s spare dining room with dark wood tables and bar Stephen Yang

Although the dishes at this French-Canadian bistro, opened in 2017 by Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber, sound simple, most are anything but. The kitchen is as adept with satisfying salads as it is with meaty dishes. The outdoor seating on a leafy corner of Calyer Street is lovely when the weather cooperates, especially for brunch, while the minimalist interior is cozy enough for drizzly winter evenings. The drinks list includes a number of reasonably priced bottles and classic cocktails. On weekends, get the pancakes — worth the hype.

90 Calyer St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-3606
Visit Website

13. Salsa

40 Clifford Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11222

It’s nearly hidden on a residential street at the edge of industrial Greenpoint, but this pizzeria manages to fit an entire wood-burning oven in a pocket-sized space. The freshly fired margherita pies with organic tomato sauce, a drizzle of chile oil, and a choice of toppings in the enclosed loft of the romantically lit outdoor tables makes for a great date night. Salsa is BYOB and offers specialties each day, including baked pasta dishes and meaty pies.

40 Clifford Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 542-4680
Visit Website

14. Acre

64 Meserole Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

After a postponed 2020 grand opening, Acre transitioned from its original concept to become a new Japanese cafe and restaurant, with a focus on healthier baked goods, fermented products, and bento boxes. Currently only open in the daytime, Acre’s Japanese-influenced sandwiches and bento boxes, which come with a hot entree, rice, salad and daily special, plus the option to add an egg, miso soup, and more, are worth seeking out.

64 Meserole Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 954-9074
Visit Website

15. Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop

727 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Two boxes of donuts, one containing pastries with bright pink icing and sprinkles; another with dark brown frosting and sprinkles Diana Hubbell

Long before trendy coffee shops started cropping up along Manhattan Avenue, this local stalwart was serving sprinkle-dusted doughnuts by the dozen. Not much has changed at this cash-only bakery since 1953, which suits the clientele just fine. The cinnamon buns are still bigger than softballs, Polish is still the dominant language, and with doughnuts starting at just over a buck each, prices have refused to rise with the neighborhood’s profile. The early morning weekend rush sees a mix of old-timers and night owls drifting home from nearby nightlife spots like Good Room and Twins Lounge in search of warm French crullers. 

727 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-3676
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Nura

46 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Yet another plant-filled converted auto shop with trendy food served on even trendier ceramics, Nura draws on some Middle Eastern flavors for its eclectic menu at dinner and brunch. The restaurant’s breads and dips are a must, to be followed with a range of  adorned veggies (like sweet potatoes with tahini, Meyer lemon honey, and crispy garlic), and proteins, like a whole roasted fish that’s perfect Instagram fodder with its tiles of turnips.

46 Norman Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 304-5290
Visit Website

17. El Born

651 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Greenpoint locals have been packing the long, marble bar at this tapas joint ever since Barcelona-native Elena Manich and chef Diego Gonzalez opened the doors in 2014.  Visit on Tuesdays for $12 unlimited tapas at the bar or Thursdays for buy one, get one gin and tonics. The squid-ink stained paella could use a more developed socarrat, but no one appears to be complaining, thanks to the generous helping of seafood and al dente grains of rice. When the weather is warm, the patio out back is perfect for a leisurely Spanish-style brunch, preferably followed by a siesta.

651 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 844-9295
Visit Website

18. Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.

114 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Lobster Joint farther north in Greenpoint may boast the more atmospheric digs, but for sustainably sourced seafood, this raw bar and market opened in 2014 by a fifth-generation fishmonger reigns supreme. The Baja fish tacos are a must, as is a round of whatever oysters arrived that day with a squeeze of lemon. The lobster roll, which is piled high with claw meat and slicked with just the right amount of mayo, is a worthy splurge. When the limited number of seats along the narrow counter are taken, the onsite fishmonger sells fillets to cook back at home. There is an outpost in Midtown Manhattan food hall called the Hugh.

114 Nassau Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 349-0400
Visit Website

19. Frankel's Delicatessen & Appetizing

631 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
A pastrami and egg sandwich Frankel’s

This Jewish deli by Zach and Alex Frankel, a pair of brothers from the Upper West Side quickly became a neighborhood institution. The decidedly unkosher bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich makes for a killer hangover cure, and the recipe for the brisket piled on thick-cut challah comes from the brothers’ grandmother Anita. Though quite a few of the offerings could hold their own against swankier spots like Russ & Daughters or Barney Greengrass, the setting is decidedly frills-free.

631 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-2302
Visit Website

20. Five Leaves

18 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Five Leaves Will Femia

An Australian-accented cafe hardly feels as novel as it did in 2008, when the late Heath Ledger’s friends finished opening this one in his memory, but locals will still wait an hour for a brunch table at Five Leaves. The coffee is good, the people-watching is better, and although the food isn’t the main attraction, the kitchen churns out perfectly competent scrambled eggs and fluffy ricotta pancakes dripping with honeycomb butter. Indoors has the pounding soundtrack and ragged vibe of the right sort of dive bar regardless of the hour, while outdoors by McCarren Park feels more like a laid-back bistro.

18 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 383-5345
Visit Website

21. Pierozek

592 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

A contemporary Polish restaurant rooted in Eastern European tradition, Pierozek is beloved for its sweet and savory pierogi, and ordering a range of flavors is highly recommended. Served by the half dozen with caramelized onions and sour cream, savory pierogies are available in classic flavors like pork and potato, as well as creative renditions like ​​jalapeno and bacon or Buffalo chicken. Add a range of Polish vodka shots to make it a pierogi party.

592 Manhattan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 576-3866
Visit Website

22. Bernie’s

332 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Neighborhood spot Bernie’s feels like a time warp, despite opening in 2018 by Zach Frankel (of nearby Frankel’s), Taylor McEwan, and chef Ashley Berman. The restaurant channels vintage Americana, complete with gleaming red booths and checkered tablecloths with crayons for the kids. Pass on the cheeseburger and go straight for the baby back ribs cloaked in a tangy glaze.

332 Driggs Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 529-6400
Visit Website

Related Maps