22 Restaurants That Make Greenpoint an NYC Dining Destination

From soulful bowls of pho to wood-fired tacos, here’s where to eat in this Brooklyn neighborhood right now

Once a heavily Polish enclave home to factories, film studios, and artists workshops, Brooklyn’s northernmost neighborhood has become a full-on culinary destination in recent years. Greenpoint has been quietly amassing some of the most compelling restaurants in the city even if neighboring Williamsburg hogs all the limelight. The diversity here is staggering, spanning everything from upscale seafood shacks to Polish butchers and bakeries unchanged for generations. From top-notch slices of pizza to comforting bowls of pho, here are the 22 restaurants to try in Greenpoint.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.