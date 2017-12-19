Share All sharing options for: Cozy Up to a Fireplace at These 16 NYC Restaurants and Bars

A burning hearth (or two) keeps these dining rooms and bars warm for the winter months ahead

At New York’s restaurants, the closest thing to a cozy fireplace in recent memory has been the orange glow cast by electric and propane heaters at one of the city’s countless outdoor dining structures. But even as indoor dining becomes more the norm than exception, fireplaces are still difficult to find. The brief escapism that comes with dining out definitely applies to a meal accented by a crackling blaze in the background — the presence of a fireplace, preferably when fully ablaze, can make an already-solid restaurant all the more appealing in freezing temperatures.

Many worthwhile fireplace-addled options around the city are of the clubby, steakhouse variety, though there are some notable exceptions, including tapas joints and cocktail bars. For the chilly and gray winter days ahead, here are 16 restaurants that boast fireplaces for a toasty meal.

