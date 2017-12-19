 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Cozy Up to a Fireplace at These 16 NYC Restaurants and Bars

A burning hearth (or two) keeps these dining rooms and bars warm for the winter months ahead

by Alexandra Ilyashov and Eater Staff
Salinas

At New York’s restaurants, the closest thing to a cozy fireplace in recent memory has been the orange glow cast by electric and propane heaters at one of the city’s countless outdoor dining structures. But even as indoor dining becomes more the norm than exception, fireplaces are still difficult to find. The brief escapism that comes with dining out definitely applies to a meal accented by a crackling blaze in the background — the presence of a fireplace, preferably when fully ablaze, can make an already-solid restaurant all the more appealing in freezing temperatures.

Many worthwhile fireplace-addled options around the city are of the clubby, steakhouse variety, though there are some notable exceptions, including tapas joints and cocktail bars. For the chilly and gray winter days ahead, here are 16 restaurants that boast fireplaces for a toasty meal.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Salinas

136 9th Ave
New York, NY 10011
At this Chelsea tapas restaurant and bar, the Basque-inflected small plates from San Sebastián-bred chef Luis Bollo are complemented by roaring flames. Other touches to take in while feasting on paella and suckling pig include bountiful fresh flowers, a wall of cascading water, and a retractable glass roof.

Salinas Salinas

2. Waverly Inn

16 Bank St
New York, NY 10014
Another clubby, intimate, Graydon Carter-backed hotspot on a West Village side street, the Waverly Inn also offers a cozy, fireplace-accented setting for dining on spendy comfort fare, like truffled mac and cheese. The food is served in curved red booths nestled into two attached townhouses.

Waverly Inn has a dark dining room with paintingson the walls. Daniel Krieger

3. Alta

64 W 10th St
New York, NY 10011
This centrally located Mediterranean tapas spot has plenty of character, thanks to its 19th century townhouse space’s high, wood-beamed ceilings, dramatic mezzanine seating, intimate nooks, and not one but two wood-burning fireplaces. Alta is equally suited to both group birthday dinners and dates, and it offers small plates like fried goat cheese with lavender honey, octopus a la plancha, and grilled chicken shawarma skewers.

The top floor of a dimly lit townhouse converted to a restaurant Alta

4. Achilles Heel

180 West St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
This Greenpoint favorite looks like a casual neighborhood bar but it offers well-made cocktails, natural wine, and craft beers on tap to complement an unfussy food menu with dish likes cabbage toast and skate schnitzel. The roaring fireplace keeps the room toasting, especially if you’re seated at the bar.

5. One if by Land, Two if by Sea

17 Barrow St
New York, NY 10014
It might be best known as an excessively romantic couples destination for Valentine’s Day dinners, proposals, anniversaries, weddings, and the like. But One if by Land, Two if by Sea delivers on the charm — of a certain, rom-com-ready, Hallmark card-worthy variety — regardless of the occasion, thanks to its brick walls, stained glass detailing, fresh flowers, and plenty of candlelight, plus a functional fireplace.

One if by Land, Two if by Sea One if by Land, Two if by Sea

6. Joyface

104 Loisaida Ave
New York, NY 10009
So many spots with fireplaces have an intimate, peaceful energy to them. That can be great when you’re looking for a quiet spot to read a book or catch up with a friend. But if you’re in the mood for a night out, this lively East Village bar with its 70’s-theme is also outfitted with a charming fireplace.

7. Antica Pesa

115 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
This Williamsburg Italian joint, an offshoot of a nearly-century-old, family-run place in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood, has a lot going on decor-wise. Huge domed light fixtures give a lounge-y vibe, and there’s also a fireplace to complement the menu of Roman dishes, including a number of traditional pastas like cacio e pepe.

8. Tiny's & The Bar Upstairs

135 W Broadway
New York, NY 10013
Here’s another exceedingly charming townhouse setting for dining fireside. Opt for the back room on the first floor to order up chef Alejandro Bonilla’s straightforward, spiffed-up comfort food, like baked clams, filet mignon au poivre, and a roasted duck breast served with quinoa.

9. Tuffet

286 Graham Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
With over a dozen artisanal cheeses, some even made on site, Tuffet is easily one of our favorite spots for order craft beers with a plentiful charcuterie-and-cheese board. Thanks to the bar’s outdoor fireplace (as well as fleece blankets, and even, hot water bottles), hanging out here is cozy all year long.

10. Henry Public

329 Henry St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
This quaint bar just off Atlantic Avenue has one of Brooklyn Heights’ and Cobble Hill’s better burgers. It’s a simple specimen, made with a Pat LaFrieda blend with a pickle — cheese and bacon cost extra — and the turkey leg sandwich is also a standout. While the homey, dim-lit, wood-lined vibe carries throughout the space, head to the back dining room to be closer to the hearth.

Henry Public Daniel Krieger/Henry Public

11. Grand Army

336 State St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Boerum Hill raw bar and cocktail spot has all the trappings of a solid neighborhood watering hole, with a wraparound bar, weathered wood floors, and a fireplace. It all adds up to ideal surroundings for sharing a seafood platter and sipping a well-constructed cocktail.

Grand Army Nick Solares

12. Izzy Rose

214 Greene Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
This Clinton Hill bar serves up vegan empanadas and fun cocktails to be enjoyed no matter the season. There's a few seats inside and out front in a millennial pink outdoor structure, but the back, outfitted with a fire pit in the colder months, is best suited for snuggling up with a date or bringing a group of friends to gather around.

13. Dynaco

1112 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11216
This Bed-Stuy bar is easily one of the neighborhood’s best date spots, largely in part because of its back area is outfitted with a white midcentury fireplace. Stop by for solid drinks and incredibly intimate lighting that help set the right tone. Keep in mind, the bar is cash-only.

14. Clover Club

210 Smith St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Julie Reiner’s cocktail den offers a charming setting for choosing from a wide range of elaborate tipples, plus small plates and brunch options. There are pressed tin ceilings, wallpaper, exposed brick, and dark wood trimmings, with a chandelier, rugs, and a roaring fireplace in the very back. There’s live jazz on occasion, too.

Clover Club Clover Club

15. La Cigogne

213-215 Union St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Tucked away on a side street in Carroll Gardens, La Cigogne specializes in Alsatian dishes such as spaetzle, plus bistro classics like escargots baked in butter and a frisée salad. There’s a nice fireplace in the back of the spacious restaurant.

La Cigogne La Cigogne

16. Black Mountain Wine House

415 Union St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
This barely-marked corner spot on a quiet stretch of Union Street in Gowanus is, in fact, a wine bar with a range of small plates. The vibe is that of a rustic B&B, with log detailing, Adirondack chairs, and, yes, a wood-burning, stone-finished fireplace inside to further the upstate cabin-worthy ambiance.

Black Mountain Wine House Black Mountain Wine House

