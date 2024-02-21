The Best Places to Eat in Elmhurst

A neighborhood in central Queens that occupies a little more than a square mile, Elmhurst is framed by Roosevelt Avenue to the north, the Long Island Expressway to the south, Woodside to the west, and Rego Park to the east. Founded as a Dutch village — a suburb of New Amsterdam — in 1652, it was taken over by the English in 1664, and renamed Middle Burgh. This became Newtown, a moniker that persists in the area just north of Queens Boulevard. A vestige of the original Dutch settlement can be found in the Reformed Church of Newtown, which originated on the present location at Broadway and Corona Avenue in 1731.

Today, the population is principally Latin and Asian, with many of its inhabitants from Southeast Asia. Indeed, Elmhurst has the most Southeast Asian restaurants in the city, including two dozen or so small Thai cafes, anchored by Wat Buddha Thai Thavorn Vanaram, a Buddhist temple near the corner of 46th Avenue and 76th Street, one of the largest in the city.

We could easily recommend 50 or 100 restaurants in this wonderful food neighborhood, including Colombian, Thai, Argentinian, Mexican, and Irish places, plus plenty of diners and pizzerias. Here are some favorites, with an emphasis on Southeast Asian cuisines.