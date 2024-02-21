 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A duck salad with lots of herbs.
Duck larb at Zaab Zaab.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Best Places to Eat in Elmhurst

Thai, Malaysian, Indonesian, Taiwanese and more

by Eater Staff
Duck larb at Zaab Zaab.
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Eater Staff

A neighborhood in central Queens that occupies a little more than a square mile, Elmhurst is framed by Roosevelt Avenue to the north, the Long Island Expressway to the south, Woodside to the west, and Rego Park to the east. Founded as a Dutch village — a suburb of New Amsterdam — in 1652, it was taken over by the English in 1664, and renamed Middle Burgh. This became Newtown, a moniker that persists in the area just north of Queens Boulevard. A vestige of the original Dutch settlement can be found in the Reformed Church of Newtown, which originated on the present location at Broadway and Corona Avenue in 1731.

Today, the population is principally Latin and Asian, with many of its inhabitants from Southeast Asia. Indeed, Elmhurst has the most Southeast Asian restaurants in the city, including two dozen or so small Thai cafes, anchored by Wat Buddha Thai Thavorn Vanaram, a Buddhist temple near the corner of 46th Avenue and 76th Street, one of the largest in the city.

We could easily recommend 50 or 100 restaurants in this wonderful food neighborhood, including Colombian, Thai, Argentinian, Mexican, and Irish places, plus plenty of diners and pizzerias. Here are some favorites, with an emphasis on Southeast Asian cuisines.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

La Fusta

This is one of two Argentine steakhouses in Elmhurst (the other is Boca Juniors). La Fusta flaunts its equestrian theme, with thoroughbred portraits, riding crops, and other paraphernalia lining the walls, making a meal feel like a few laps around the racetrack. Founded in 1970, La Fusta offers a menu of steaks, pork chops, blood sausage, chitterlings, and sweetbreads, along with empanadas, fried cutlets, Russian salad, and Argentine pastas — including the country’s end-of-the-month mainstay, gnocchi.

8032 Baxter Ave (at Broadway), Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 429-8222
A heap of smoldering meat.
Argentinean grilled blood sausage and skirt steak.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Hug Esan NYC

There’s no stinting on the fish sauce and other sharp flavors at Hug Esan, from owners Chiraporn Sornphoom, Jariya Charoenwong, and chef Jintana Khamphaiboon. The fascinating, delicious, and frequently fiery Isan menu runs to chicken with jeaw sauce, toasted rice salad dotted with sour sausage, crab omelet served over rice, whole fish, plus the usual larbs and papaya salads.

7716 Woodside Ave (77th Street), Elmhurst, NY 11373
(929) 328-0392
At peak times, tiny Hug Esan is often filled up.
The tight but well-decorated dining room.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Ayada

This Thai classic open since 2008 has been serving serious Thai dishes that don’t skimp on heat. Larb salads every bit as hot as you might want them are still a good bet, as are papaya salads in several permutations, whole fish, rarer curries like the sour and coconut-free kang som, and anything with duck or shrimp. Chef and owner Duangjai “Kitty” Thammasat and her family have also established a branch in Chelsea Market and cocktails-and-wine offshoot.

7708 Woodside Ave (btwn 77th & 78th St), Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 424-0844
A fried whole fish with a pile of yellow papaya salad comes on top of lettuce on a white plate.
Fish and a papaya salad at Ayada.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

98K Hamburger

Ever wondered what a hamburger from a franchise operation from mainland China would be? Well, here’s you chance to find out. 98K Hamburger, which sports a military theme of crossed rifles, has a gloppy burger with so much poppy seed mayo it flows out the side, and a slice of pineapple decorates the patty. Contrary to appearances, it’s actually quite good, and a whole range of burgers and fried chicken sandwiches round out the menu.

8113 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373
(646) 833-8989
A counter with a lit menu overhead and Chinese characters on the walls.
98K is a fascinating Chinese hamburger and fried chicken franchise.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Zaab Zaab

While the city has enjoyed a rich collection of Isan restaurants from the northeastern section of Thailand bordering the Mekong River, Zaab Zaab plunges deeper with novel dishes and organ meats galore. Zaab Zaab’s menu from chef Aniwat Khotsopa runs to duck larb, tilapia roasted with salt, and tom hang — a steamed assortment of tripe, spleen, and intestine with two dipping sauces.

7604 Woodside Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373
(631) 526-1664
A whole fish, white rice noodles, and thicket of herbs and lettuce.
Whole fish presentations abound at the original Zaab Zaab in Elmhurst.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Pata Market

This Thai market sells various gelatinous desserts with pandan or rose fillings as well as dozens of savory snacks and frozen goods to take home. It comes from the team behind Pata Cafe, also in Elmhurst.

81-16 Broadway, Woodside, New York 11373

Eim Khao Mun Kai

Copy Link

Hainan, the island of China’s southernmost province, is famous for its chickens, which are poached in a gingery broth and served with soy sauce. This cafe specializes in the Thai take on the birds. The leftover broth is used to cook the rice that’s served with the sliced chicken — organs and all — along with some cucumber slices for contrast. A fortifying meal costs around $10.

8132 Broadway, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 424-7156
Slice skinless chicken with rice and broth on the side.
A set meal at Eim Khao.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Sky Cafe

There aren’t nearly enough Indonesian restaurants in town and most are found in Elmhurst. Sky Café takes its cues from an Indonesian warung — a small stall or café, sometimes in a market, which attracts locals for snacks, beverages, and conversation. Rice noodles and peanut sauce abound at Sky. Don’t miss the compressed rice cakes called lontong, or the gado-gado salad, either — vegetables, pressed tofu, boiled egg, and shrimp chips with a rich peanut dressing.

8620 Whitney Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 651-9759
A salad with eggs and shrimp chips and peanut dressing on the side.
Gado gado at Sky Cafe.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Taste Good

Malaysian restaurants have come and gone during the last two decades, especially in area Chinatowns, though few have persisted. Taste Good is the exception, residing in Elmhurst since the mid-’90s, it offers a small space and a big menu. The greatest hits of Malaysian cuisine are perfectly rendered, including satays, roti canai and variations, kangkung belacan (water spinach and shrimp paste), sambal goreng kentang udang (shrimp and potatoes), and a fishy and fiery laksa soup — one of the best dishes to introduce yourself to the intensely-flavored cuisine.

8218 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 898-8001
A yellow facade with old fashioned red lettering up high.
Taste Good may be the city’s oldest Malaysian restaurant.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Chao Thai

Along with Woodside’s SriPraPhai, this Thai stalwart led the charge in bringing Isan food from Northern Thailand to New York. It was one of the first places in town to serve the leaf-wrapped fish mousse called homok (or sometime, amok). And it has always excelled at the sausage and barbecued-meat bar snacks that come littered with raw ginger, peanuts, and bird chiles. The fiery curries and stir fries are solid, too.

85-03 Whitney Avenue, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 424-4999
A dish from Chao Thai.
A dish from Chao Thai.
Melissa McCart/Eater NY

Burmese Hut

This stall in the work-in-progress food court now known as Happy Market offers a handful of specialties from Myanmar every day, but always including the complicated fish soup mohinga and wonderful salads of fermented tea leaves and ginger sprouts. Lots of packaged snacks available too, to be eaten in the common dining area among the mostly Cantonese stalls.

82-02 45th Avenue, Elmhurst, New York 11373
(934) 216-0145
A white plastic bowl with slice garlic, flecks of fermented tea, and crunchy things visible.
Tea leaf salad with free cup of green tea.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Five Loaves and Two Fishes

Open every day except Sunday, this Chinese restaurant features steam-table dishes, dim sum, and char siu at wildly affordable prices. For $9, it’s a pile of rice with a your choice of three items, with selections like tiny clams with black beans, bok choy, barbecued ribs, whole prawns, organ meats, and more.

8272 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 899-5185
Stacks of dim sum at a cafeteria-style restaurant.
Dim sum behind plexiglass at Five Loaves and Two Fishes.
Melissa McCart/Eater NY

Lao Bei Fang Dumpling House

The slap, slap, slap of hand-pulled Lanzhou noodles .permeates the room, which is sunny with southern-facing windows. Filled with different combos of pork and veggies, dumplings are truly huge. They attract a diverse constituency of admirers, including students and shoppers, jamming the place most hours of the day. Whether you order them steamed or fried, you won’t be disappointed.

8305 Broadway (at Cornish Ave), Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 639-3996
A styrofoam plate with a half dozen bulky dumplings browned on one side.
Fried dumplings are the forte of long-running Lao Bei Fang
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Taiwanese Gourmet

This is one of the city’s oldest and most venerated Taiwanese restaurants, and fills up with extended families in the evenings and on the weekends. It’s a good place to try sauteed kidneys, stinky tofu, steamed whole fish, rice-cake stir-fries, three-cup chicken, and the dish of ground pork and garlic chives known as fly’s heads, Cash only.

8402 Broadway (at St. James Ave), Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 429-4818
A tattooed arm reaches for an oyster omelet, with dishes all around seen from above.
A feast at Taiwanese Gourmet.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Awang Kitchen

Perhaps the city’s best Indonesian restaurant, Awang is located right on mighty Queens Boulevard not far from its shopping centers, and doesn’t stint on the dark palm-sugar syrup, thick peanut sauce, and double-strength coconut milk. Goat satay is a highlight, as are a juicy fried chicken marinated in coconut milk, and cow tongue in a green-chile sambal. The dining room is cheery and utilitarian.

8405 Queens Blvd, New York, NY 11373
(347) 492-9264
Skewers of meat plus sauce and cubes of compressed rice cake.
Satays served with lontong, compressed rice cake.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Indo Java

On most days, Indo Java is just a grocery store that sells refrigerated meals, like beef redang, the type of cooking available also at the monthly Indonesian Food Bazaar down the street. But every Tuesday, Indo Java sets up a secret table in the back, with a meal by pop-up Warung Selasa. The menu is just one dish, that changes by whim of the day, from chef Anastasia Dewi Tjahjadi, once the subject of a New York Times review. It must be pre-ordered, either by phone or Instagram DMs.

8512 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 779-2241
Patacon Pisao

This Venezuelan sandwich shop that traces its roots to the city of Maracaibo originated as a food truck in Upper Manhattan. The Elmhurst storefront serves a broad array of daily specials, though the menu is still centered on grilled or fried arepa sandwiches, cachapas (corn crepes), tacuchos (Venezuelan burritos), and patacones (sandwiches substituting crunchy plantain slabs for bread). Plenty here for vegetarians, too.

8522 Grand Ave (Vanhorn St), Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 899-8922
A hand holds a sandwich made on a corn cake instead of bread.
Chicken salad arepa sandwich from Patacon Pisao.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

