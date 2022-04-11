A Guide to Dining in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn’s ‘Secret Suburb’

Just under one mile south of Prospect Park nestled in between bustling Ocean and Coney Island avenues, Ditmas Park is known for its sprawling green lawns, tree-lined streets, and large Victorian homes. While lesser-well known as a dining destination than its more northern neighbors, the area is equally deserving of recognition for its unique and diverse restaurant offerings: an eclectic mix of Filipino, Thai, and Tibetan cuisine are just a few examples. Taco trucks, greenmarket-driven restaurants, and quaint cafes are more options worth checking out.
For diners in a hurry, the B and Q subway lines at Newkirk Plaza are close to spots for grabbing a grandma slice or green enchiladas that won’t disappoint. Here are 11 Ditmas Park coffee shops and cafes, family-run businesses, and farm-to-table institutions with all of the comforts of a familiar neighborhood mainstay that attracts diners near and far.
