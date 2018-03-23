Twenty-one of our favorite places for cou-cou, currant rolls, and Trinidadian chow mein in this vibrant Brooklyn neighborhood

Crown Heights is best known for its impressive array of Caribbean restaurants, with representation from the islands of the West Indies and a smattering of Central and South American countries that border the Caribbean sea. But nestled between decades-old shops advertising currant rolls and cou-cou, a newer generation of businesses have opened their doors, bringing Ethiopian, Nigerian, and Burmese flavors to the neighborhood.

Franklin and Nostrand avenues serve as lively hubs for this expansive Brooklyn neighborhood, but sources for roti, oxtail, red snapper, and brisket provide plenty of reasons to venture further south and east. For the purposes of this list, Crown Heights is defined as between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard, from north to south, and between Howard and Washington avenues, from east to west.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.