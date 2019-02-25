Where to Eat in Manhattan’s Chinatown

From fresh rice noodle rolls to dumplings galore, here’s where to eat in New York’s oldest and most famous Chinatown

While there are plenty of New York City neighborhoods with stellar Chinese food, Manhattan’s Chinatown is still a leading destination for its diverse and flavorful cuisine. Cantonese fare and dim sum still predominate, though there are plenty of regional cuisines to be found, from Shanghainese to Teochew, plus some very good Vietnamese, Taiwanese, and Malaysian food. Soup dumplings, rice casseroles, noodles with or without gluten, stir fries, and fresh whole steamed fish — a signature of sorts — are in abundance in this historic neighborhood, with prices that run from very modest to very expensive. Ahead, the 25 top restaurants in Manhattan’s Chinatown for a nourishing and tasty snack or a proper feast.

