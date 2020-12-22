25 Essential Places to Eat in Chelsea

In the latter half of the 19th century, Chelsea went from being a bucolic suburb to an industrialized city neighborhood, with smoke-belching factories lining the Hudson River, which includes a former Nabisco factory complex (now Chelsea Market). Today, its attractions are still numerous, including bustling 14th Street to the south, the twisting elevated path of the High Line running like the neighborhood’s backbone, the massive food court of Chelsea Market, the Fashion Institute of Technology’s compact campus, and the boutique hotels and art galleries serving almost like a buffer between residential Chelsea and the Hudson River. The precise borders are a matter of controversy, but for the purposes of this map, we’ll consider them to run from Sixth Avenue on the east to the Hudson River on the west and from 14th Street on the south to 30th Street on the north.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it also poses a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.