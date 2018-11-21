 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

NYC’s Hottest New Cocktail Bars, March 2023

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Queens, March 2023

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Brooklyn, March 2023

More in New York See more maps
Sunnyside up egg sits atop an avocado memela on a white plate
A memela topped with egg and avocado at For All Things Good.
Gary He/Eater

21 Places to Eat in Bed-Stuy

The best bean pies, doubles, and beef patties in this massive Brooklyn neighborhood

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
A memela topped with egg and avocado at For All Things Good.
| Gary He/Eater
by Eater Staff Updated

Bed-Stuy is one of the most compelling dining neighborhoods in all of the five boroughs right now. From a roster of mainstays (David’s Brisket House, A&A Bake, Doubles and Roti) to newer additions (For All Things Good and Maya Congee Cafe), it’s among the most diverse when it comes to choices, price points, cultures, and experiences to choose from. And when it comes to Trinidadian doubles and corn tortillas, Bed-Stuy is a dining destination in its own right. Read on for more.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Winona's

Copy Link

In one of the city’s best boroughs for natural wine, Winona’s has managed to make an impression. (And not just for its Instagram captions.) This all-day wine bar in northern Bed-Stuy is known for its European fare — “flawless” Scotch eggs, funky head-on prawns — and versatile, six-page wine list. A rotating guest chef series has featured Greenpoint’s popular Taqueria Ramirez and the tasting menu pop-up Hera.

676 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 388-4900
(718) 388-4900
Two halves of a scotch egg rest open-faced on a plate, exposing a dark orange interior
A scotch egg served with mustard and cornichons.
Winona’s

Also featured in:

Fan-Fan Doughnuts

Copy Link

Fany Gerson, the dessert pro who started La Newyorkina and Dough, is behind for this Bed-Stuy bakery on the corner of Franklin and Lafayette avenues. The recipe for her doughnuts is different here — it incorporates Mexican cinnamon and tea — and her pastry case is lined with sticky buns, braided and glazed doughnuts, and fan fans, (filled doughnuts that fall somewhere between an eclair and a Long John). The bakery is located in the building that housed the first location of the Dough doughnut chain, which Gerson stepped away from in 2020.

448 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
(347) 533-7544
(347) 533-7544

Also featured in:

Shipwreck Seafood Boutique

Copy Link

This seafood shop on the corner of Bedford and Greene avenues has become a staple in the neighborhood for its affordable raw fish. Po’ boys, crab cakes, reasonably priced lobster rolls, and several varieties of fried fish are dispensed from a kitchen at the back of the shop, and in the summer, there’s usually a small crowd of diners eating at the greasy tables out front. In December, the team followed up with the Wreck, a smaller second location at 627 Throop Avenue, between Fulton and Decatur streets, that’s focused on fried fish and french fries.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 484-7611
(718) 484-7611
An overhead photograph of a takeout container with an oversized lobster roll and a pile of fries.
A lobster roll and fries from Shipwreck Seafood Boutique.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Also featured in:

For All Things Good

Copy Link

Heirloom corn is finally getting its due in the United States, and Brooklyn’s For All Things Good was among the first to the punch. The small Bed-Stuy cafe mills the masa for its yellow, blue, and corn tortillas on the premises, resulting in colorful tetelas and miniature tlayudas drizzled in salsa macha. Round out a meal with an iced horchata (as cinnamon-y as they come) or atole (a milkshake-thick beverage made from the versatile house masa).

343 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(929) 204-4154
(929) 204-4154
A trio of tetelas, blue red and yellow, sit on a white plate next to piles of red and green salsa
A trio of tetelas from For All Things Good.
Gary He/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Macosa Trattoria

Copy Link

The wine list comes scrawled on a piece of paper at this value-play Italian restaurant along Bed-Stuy’s happening Tompkins Avenue. There are usually a couple of antipasti and specials, but shareable portions of well-priced pasta are the main event. Meat eaters: Save yourselves some time and order the amatriciana — the ample pieces of pork jowl get better the more you chew — and oxtail ragu. Close out a meal with some amaro and a slice of the restaurant’s dreamy tiramisu.

310 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(646) 574-7866
(646) 574-7866
Two spoons on a white plate with tiramisu that’s dusted in chocolate.
The dreamy tiramisu at Macosa Trattoria.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Dept of Culture

Copy Link

Dept of Culture is a Nigerian restaurant unlike any other in the city, focusing on cooking from the state of Kwara. And while the $100 prix fixe menu puts it in the fine dining category, the restaurant has made a name for its casual vibe. It represents a growing trend towards dinner party-style restaurants, where pepper soup and joloff rice are served around a communal table with strangers. Note: Dept of Culture landed on Eater’s list of the best restaurants in America last year, and getting a reservation here takes some advance planning.

327 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216
A Black man wearing a black shirt and clear glasses uses tweezers to place a piece of food onto one of several plates lined up on a table.
Chef Ayo Balogun of Dept of Culture.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Maya Congee Cafe

Copy Link

Maya Congee Cafe offers playful interpretations of congee inside a colorful general store that highlights a variety of Asian pantry staples that are otherwise hard to find in the neighborhood. The menu, a collaboration between owner Layla Chen and chef Matthew Tilden of 7 Grain Army, features generous bowls of congee made from a mixture of jasmine rice, brown rice, and quinoa. Several vegetarian congees are available, including one made with peanuts and sambal.

563 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
(347) 326-6003
(347) 326-6003
Three bowls of congee on a table with various toppings.
Congee awash in toppings.
Lucia Buricelli

Also featured in:

Cuts & Slices

Copy Link

One of two pizzerias on this list, Cuts & Slices is known for its less traditional pizza toppings like oxtail, jerk shrimp, and chicken and waffles. Slices range from $3.50 for plain pizza, to $15 for a piece with shrimp, lobster, and black truffle; most, like the chopped cheese and shrimp scampi slices, fall somewhere in between. The pizza shop from owner Randy Mclaren opened in 2018, but it turned heads during the pandemic for posting videos on TikTok of celebrities biting into its slices.

93 Howard Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 552-2652
(718) 552-2652
Assorted slices, some of them half-eaten, sit on paper in a pizza box
A box of pizza from Cuts & Slices.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Grandchamps

Copy Link

This casual cafe makes fried-fish sandwiches, plates with goat and grilled chicken legs, and Haitian patties, but the thing to get is griyo: The fried pork dish is marinated in Scotch bonnet peppers before being piled onto ciabatta with lime, pickles, sweet plantains, and a remoulade sauce.

197 Patchen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 484-4880
(718) 484-4880

Trad Room

Copy Link

This comely Japanese dining room, open since 2018, looks like it’s been a part of the neighborhood forever but also feels of the moment, with its Schoolhouse lighting, open wooden shelves, and vintage plate-glass framed kitchen. Visit for a cocktail and a snack like oysters, fried chicken, or carpaccio, or commit to a best Trad Room roll platter (the name of the dish) to share with a friend.

266 Malcolm X Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(347) 240-5760
(347) 240-5760

Ma-n-Pop

Copy Link

Ma-n-Pop is a soul food landmark, where customers can order fish and grits for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This affordable restaurant where nothing costs more than $20 is outfitted with tchotchkes from bygone eras, including record sleeves, magazine cut-outs, and posters. It’s a happening place in the neighborhood around brunch and a lower-key alternative to Saraghina across the street for dinner.

349 Lewis Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 574-6735
(718) 574-6735

Saraghina

Copy Link

Saraghina is essential to Bed-Stuy, providing the neighborhood with a top-notch pizzeria sandwiched between a sexy bar and a daytime bakery run by the same team. Pies, priced between $15 and $25 apiece, come with toppings like fennel sausage, spicy artichoke, and roast delicata squash.

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 574-0010
(718) 574-0010

Also featured in:

Peaches Hot House

Copy Link

Peaches Hot House was once one of the only places in the city to find Nashville hot chicken. It’s since been joined by a handful of out-of-town chains, including one backed by Drake, but we’re not sure anyone does it better than here. Fried chicken, shrimp, and catfish can be ordered at varying spice levels — regular, hot, extra hot — with sides like grits and collard greens. Other options include a burger and fried shrimp sandwich.

415 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 483-9111
(718) 483-9111
Three pieces of golden, crusty fried chicken sit in a paper to-go box lined with red and white checkered paper
Nashville-style hot chicken from Peaches.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Bunny

Copy Link

German and Turkish dishes bump elbows at Bunny, a Bed-Stuy restaurant with lots of old-school charm, despite opening in 2018. Nothing on the menu costs more than $30, and a cozy meal in the dim-lit dining room could include a bottle of German or Turkish wine, some priced under $50. The filo pastry cigars, a mashed potato-stuffed creation served in a pool of mustard, are great, as is the restaurant’s take on chicken schnitzel with glowing green wasabi tobiko.

449 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

The Fly

Copy Link

There might be better chicken in Bed-Stuy, but there’s few better places to eat them than the Fly. This fashionable, natural wine-slinging restaurant has been swarmed since opening in 2019, fueled by locals and destination diners vying for a taste of its succulent rotisserie chicken, served by the half and whole. Be sure to order the chicken sandwich, a “gloriously drippy” creation packed with crunchy celery and loads of white and dark meat.

549 Classon Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(347) 405-5300
(347) 405-5300
A curved bar with dark-colored stools, hanging wine glasses, and bottles of liquor atop a wooden frame
The large circular bar at the fly.
Casey Kelbaugh/Eater NY

More in Maps

Hart's

Copy Link

Before restaurateur trio Nialls Fallon, Nick Perkins, and Leah Campbell opened the Fly, around the corner, or Cervo’s, on the Lower East Side, there was Hart’s. This unfussy neighborhood hangout has rightly earned a national following for its seafood-heavy menu — lamb burger with anchovies, clam toast with pancetta — and of-the-moment natural wine list.

506 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 636-6228
(718) 636-6228

A&A Bake Doubles and Roti

Copy Link

This James Beard-recognized food counter from a small space with a handful of seats to this expanded restaurant in 2018. The setting and menu have grown, but prices remain affordable. Trinidadian doubles go for around $3 each, consisting of a pair of flatbreads with curry chickpea filling, finished with tamarind and pepper sauces. Bakes can be ordered with fillings like shark, smoked herring, and salt fish.

1337 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(347) 425-0016
(347) 425-0016
A hand holds an unwrapped Trinidadian double from A&amp;A Bake Doubles and Roti in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.
A double from A&A.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Ali's Trinbago Roti Shop

Copy Link

Not long ago, Ali’s Trinidad Roti Shop closed for renovation without putting up much of a sign, scaring many ardent patrons. Now it has reopened with a flashier look, and products displayed in the new picture windows (roasted peanuts, soda, medicinal teas, pepper sauce, and such). The heart of the menu is still a vast range or rotis wrapped in a flatbread called dhalpuri, including conch, liver, kingfish, and curry goat. Don’t forget to add veggies like squash and spinach. Halal and cash only.

1267 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(347) 789-1835
(347) 789-1835
A pair of storefront with merchandise displayed in the window.
The pre-renovation facade of Ali’s Trinidad Roti
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Abu's Homestyle Bakery

Copy Link

Follow your nose, or the gleaming red paint job of Abu’s, and a display case of cakes and pies awaits. This bakery from owner Idris Conry — who goes by Abu, meaning father in Arabic — specializes in bean pies, a staple for the Nation of Islam made by mashing navy beans and baking them under a well-spiced crust. While you’re there, look out for the bakery’s daily selection of cake trimmings, three-dollar boxes of cake scraps available in various flavors.

1184 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 230-1115
(718) 230-1115
A brown pie with a light brown crust is set on a sunny teal blue table
A navy bean pie from Abu’s Homestyle Bakery.
Erika Adams/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Tastee Pattee

Copy Link

There’s nothing quite like a beef patty from Tastee Pattee, and thankfully, this Caribbean staple has a handful of locations across Brooklyn, including one on Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy. Burnt orange, deeply flavorful, and griddled with cheese, the beef patties served here are near-perfect on their own — and actually perfect when stuffed into a piece of coco bread.

1371 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 230-1504
(718) 230-1504
A hand clutches an orange beef patty with cheese tucked into a piece of coco bread.
A beef patty and coco bread from Tastee Pattee.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Also featured in:

David's Brisket House

Copy Link

Located on Nostrand Avenue, David’s Brisket House is one of the only halal Jewish-style delis in the city. It’s been serving halal meat since the 1970s, when Muslim ownership took over the Kosher sandwich shop, keeping the old menu in place. Opt for the caramelized roast brisket sandwich or a corned beef and pastrami combo, on either rye bread or a club roll. Don’t forget to ask for a side of gravy.

533 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 789-1155
(718) 789-1155
Two halves of a sandwich with pastrami tumbling out and pickles in the foreground.
A hulking pastrami sandwich from David’s Brisket House.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Winona's

676 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206

In one of the city’s best boroughs for natural wine, Winona’s has managed to make an impression. (And not just for its Instagram captions.) This all-day wine bar in northern Bed-Stuy is known for its European fare — “flawless” Scotch eggs, funky head-on prawns — and versatile, six-page wine list. A rotating guest chef series has featured Greenpoint’s popular Taqueria Ramirez and the tasting menu pop-up Hera.

676 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 388-4900
(718) 388-4900
Two halves of a scotch egg rest open-faced on a plate, exposing a dark orange interior
A scotch egg served with mustard and cornichons.
Winona’s

Fan-Fan Doughnuts

448 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Fany Gerson, the dessert pro who started La Newyorkina and Dough, is behind for this Bed-Stuy bakery on the corner of Franklin and Lafayette avenues. The recipe for her doughnuts is different here — it incorporates Mexican cinnamon and tea — and her pastry case is lined with sticky buns, braided and glazed doughnuts, and fan fans, (filled doughnuts that fall somewhere between an eclair and a Long John). The bakery is located in the building that housed the first location of the Dough doughnut chain, which Gerson stepped away from in 2020.

448 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
(347) 533-7544
(347) 533-7544

Shipwreck Seafood Boutique

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

This seafood shop on the corner of Bedford and Greene avenues has become a staple in the neighborhood for its affordable raw fish. Po’ boys, crab cakes, reasonably priced lobster rolls, and several varieties of fried fish are dispensed from a kitchen at the back of the shop, and in the summer, there’s usually a small crowd of diners eating at the greasy tables out front. In December, the team followed up with the Wreck, a smaller second location at 627 Throop Avenue, between Fulton and Decatur streets, that’s focused on fried fish and french fries.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 484-7611
(718) 484-7611
An overhead photograph of a takeout container with an oversized lobster roll and a pile of fries.
A lobster roll and fries from Shipwreck Seafood Boutique.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

For All Things Good

343 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Heirloom corn is finally getting its due in the United States, and Brooklyn’s For All Things Good was among the first to the punch. The small Bed-Stuy cafe mills the masa for its yellow, blue, and corn tortillas on the premises, resulting in colorful tetelas and miniature tlayudas drizzled in salsa macha. Round out a meal with an iced horchata (as cinnamon-y as they come) or atole (a milkshake-thick beverage made from the versatile house masa).

343 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(929) 204-4154
(929) 204-4154
A trio of tetelas, blue red and yellow, sit on a white plate next to piles of red and green salsa
A trio of tetelas from For All Things Good.
Gary He/Eater NY

Macosa Trattoria

310 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

The wine list comes scrawled on a piece of paper at this value-play Italian restaurant along Bed-Stuy’s happening Tompkins Avenue. There are usually a couple of antipasti and specials, but shareable portions of well-priced pasta are the main event. Meat eaters: Save yourselves some time and order the amatriciana — the ample pieces of pork jowl get better the more you chew — and oxtail ragu. Close out a meal with some amaro and a slice of the restaurant’s dreamy tiramisu.

310 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(646) 574-7866
(646) 574-7866
Two spoons on a white plate with tiramisu that’s dusted in chocolate.
The dreamy tiramisu at Macosa Trattoria.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Dept of Culture

327 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216

Dept of Culture is a Nigerian restaurant unlike any other in the city, focusing on cooking from the state of Kwara. And while the $100 prix fixe menu puts it in the fine dining category, the restaurant has made a name for its casual vibe. It represents a growing trend towards dinner party-style restaurants, where pepper soup and joloff rice are served around a communal table with strangers. Note: Dept of Culture landed on Eater’s list of the best restaurants in America last year, and getting a reservation here takes some advance planning.

327 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216
A Black man wearing a black shirt and clear glasses uses tweezers to place a piece of food onto one of several plates lined up on a table.
Chef Ayo Balogun of Dept of Culture.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Maya Congee Cafe

563 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221

Maya Congee Cafe offers playful interpretations of congee inside a colorful general store that highlights a variety of Asian pantry staples that are otherwise hard to find in the neighborhood. The menu, a collaboration between owner Layla Chen and chef Matthew Tilden of 7 Grain Army, features generous bowls of congee made from a mixture of jasmine rice, brown rice, and quinoa. Several vegetarian congees are available, including one made with peanuts and sambal.

563 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
(347) 326-6003
(347) 326-6003
Three bowls of congee on a table with various toppings.
Congee awash in toppings.
Lucia Buricelli

Cuts & Slices

93 Howard Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233

One of two pizzerias on this list, Cuts & Slices is known for its less traditional pizza toppings like oxtail, jerk shrimp, and chicken and waffles. Slices range from $3.50 for plain pizza, to $15 for a piece with shrimp, lobster, and black truffle; most, like the chopped cheese and shrimp scampi slices, fall somewhere in between. The pizza shop from owner Randy Mclaren opened in 2018, but it turned heads during the pandemic for posting videos on TikTok of celebrities biting into its slices.

93 Howard Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 552-2652
(718) 552-2652
Assorted slices, some of them half-eaten, sit on paper in a pizza box
A box of pizza from Cuts & Slices.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Grandchamps

197 Patchen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233

This casual cafe makes fried-fish sandwiches, plates with goat and grilled chicken legs, and Haitian patties, but the thing to get is griyo: The fried pork dish is marinated in Scotch bonnet peppers before being piled onto ciabatta with lime, pickles, sweet plantains, and a remoulade sauce.

197 Patchen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 484-4880
(718) 484-4880

Trad Room

266 Malcolm X Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11233

This comely Japanese dining room, open since 2018, looks like it’s been a part of the neighborhood forever but also feels of the moment, with its Schoolhouse lighting, open wooden shelves, and vintage plate-glass framed kitchen. Visit for a cocktail and a snack like oysters, fried chicken, or carpaccio, or commit to a best Trad Room roll platter (the name of the dish) to share with a friend.

266 Malcolm X Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(347) 240-5760
(347) 240-5760

Ma-n-Pop

349 Lewis Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233

Ma-n-Pop is a soul food landmark, where customers can order fish and grits for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This affordable restaurant where nothing costs more than $20 is outfitted with tchotchkes from bygone eras, including record sleeves, magazine cut-outs, and posters. It’s a happening place in the neighborhood around brunch and a lower-key alternative to Saraghina across the street for dinner.

349 Lewis Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 574-6735
(718) 574-6735

Saraghina

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11233

Saraghina is essential to Bed-Stuy, providing the neighborhood with a top-notch pizzeria sandwiched between a sexy bar and a daytime bakery run by the same team. Pies, priced between $15 and $25 apiece, come with toppings like fennel sausage, spicy artichoke, and roast delicata squash.

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 574-0010
(718) 574-0010

Peaches Hot House

415 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Peaches Hot House was once one of the only places in the city to find Nashville hot chicken. It’s since been joined by a handful of out-of-town chains, including one backed by Drake, but we’re not sure anyone does it better than here. Fried chicken, shrimp, and catfish can be ordered at varying spice levels — regular, hot, extra hot — with sides like grits and collard greens. Other options include a burger and fried shrimp sandwich.

415 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 483-9111
(718) 483-9111
Three pieces of golden, crusty fried chicken sit in a paper to-go box lined with red and white checkered paper
Nashville-style hot chicken from Peaches.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Bunny

449 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

German and Turkish dishes bump elbows at Bunny, a Bed-Stuy restaurant with lots of old-school charm, despite opening in 2018. Nothing on the menu costs more than $30, and a cozy meal in the dim-lit dining room could include a bottle of German or Turkish wine, some priced under $50. The filo pastry cigars, a mashed potato-stuffed creation served in a pool of mustard, are great, as is the restaurant’s take on chicken schnitzel with glowing green wasabi tobiko.

449 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

The Fly

549 Classon Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

There might be better chicken in Bed-Stuy, but there’s few better places to eat them than the Fly. This fashionable, natural wine-slinging restaurant has been swarmed since opening in 2019, fueled by locals and destination diners vying for a taste of its succulent rotisserie chicken, served by the half and whole. Be sure to order the chicken sandwich, a “gloriously drippy” creation packed with crunchy celery and loads of white and dark meat.

549 Classon Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(347) 405-5300
(347) 405-5300
A curved bar with dark-colored stools, hanging wine glasses, and bottles of liquor atop a wooden frame
The large circular bar at the fly.
Casey Kelbaugh/Eater NY

Related Maps

Hart's

506 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Before restaurateur trio Nialls Fallon, Nick Perkins, and Leah Campbell opened the Fly, around the corner, or Cervo’s, on the Lower East Side, there was Hart’s. This unfussy neighborhood hangout has rightly earned a national following for its seafood-heavy menu — lamb burger with anchovies, clam toast with pancetta — and of-the-moment natural wine list.

506 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 636-6228
(718) 636-6228

A&A Bake Doubles and Roti

1337 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216

This James Beard-recognized food counter from a small space with a handful of seats to this expanded restaurant in 2018. The setting and menu have grown, but prices remain affordable. Trinidadian doubles go for around $3 each, consisting of a pair of flatbreads with curry chickpea filling, finished with tamarind and pepper sauces. Bakes can be ordered with fillings like shark, smoked herring, and salt fish.

1337 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(347) 425-0016
(347) 425-0016
A hand holds an unwrapped Trinidadian double from A&amp;A Bake Doubles and Roti in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.
A double from A&A.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Ali's Trinbago Roti Shop

1267 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Not long ago, Ali’s Trinidad Roti Shop closed for renovation without putting up much of a sign, scaring many ardent patrons. Now it has reopened with a flashier look, and products displayed in the new picture windows (roasted peanuts, soda, medicinal teas, pepper sauce, and such). The heart of the menu is still a vast range or rotis wrapped in a flatbread called dhalpuri, including conch, liver, kingfish, and curry goat. Don’t forget to add veggies like squash and spinach. Halal and cash only.

1267 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(347) 789-1835
(347) 789-1835
A pair of storefront with merchandise displayed in the window.
The pre-renovation facade of Ali’s Trinidad Roti
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Abu's Homestyle Bakery

1184 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Follow your nose, or the gleaming red paint job of Abu’s, and a display case of cakes and pies awaits. This bakery from owner Idris Conry — who goes by Abu, meaning father in Arabic — specializes in bean pies, a staple for the Nation of Islam made by mashing navy beans and baking them under a well-spiced crust. While you’re there, look out for the bakery’s daily selection of cake trimmings, three-dollar boxes of cake scraps available in various flavors.

1184 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 230-1115
(718) 230-1115
A brown pie with a light brown crust is set on a sunny teal blue table
A navy bean pie from Abu’s Homestyle Bakery.
Erika Adams/Eater NY

Tastee Pattee

1371 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216

There’s nothing quite like a beef patty from Tastee Pattee, and thankfully, this Caribbean staple has a handful of locations across Brooklyn, including one on Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy. Burnt orange, deeply flavorful, and griddled with cheese, the beef patties served here are near-perfect on their own — and actually perfect when stuffed into a piece of coco bread.

1371 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 230-1504
(718) 230-1504
A hand clutches an orange beef patty with cheese tucked into a piece of coco bread.
A beef patty and coco bread from Tastee Pattee.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

David's Brisket House

533 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Located on Nostrand Avenue, David’s Brisket House is one of the only halal Jewish-style delis in the city. It’s been serving halal meat since the 1970s, when Muslim ownership took over the Kosher sandwich shop, keeping the old menu in place. Opt for the caramelized roast brisket sandwich or a corned beef and pastrami combo, on either rye bread or a club roll. Don’t forget to ask for a side of gravy.

533 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 789-1155
(718) 789-1155
Two halves of a sandwich with pastrami tumbling out and pickles in the foreground.
A hulking pastrami sandwich from David’s Brisket House.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps