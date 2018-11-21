21 Places to Eat in Bed-Stuy

Bed-Stuy is one of the most compelling dining neighborhoods in all of the five boroughs right now. From a roster of mainstays (David’s Brisket House, A&A Bake, Doubles and Roti) to newer additions (For All Things Good and Maya Congee Cafe), it’s among the most diverse when it comes to choices, price points, cultures, and experiences to choose from. And when it comes to Trinidadian doubles and corn tortillas, Bed-Stuy is a dining destination in its own right. Read on for more.

