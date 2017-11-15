 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead photograph of hands tugging at bread and scooping vegetables from a bowl on a busy table.
A spread of dishes at Claud.
Teddy Wolff/Claud

11 Restaurants to Try Near Union Square

Where to eat in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the city

by Robert Sietsema and Eater Staff
A spread of dishes at Claud.
| Teddy Wolff/Claud
by Robert Sietsema and Eater Staff

Union Square became one of New York City’s most important public spaces when it opened in 1839, and has been thronged at all hours ever since. It’s named, not for the Union Army of the Civil War, or for the labor unions that assembled there in the early 20th century, but for the fact that it stands at the union of two thoroughfares, Broadway and Bowery (now Fourth Avenue).

The modern New Yorker is frequently found at Union Square, whether passing through its labyrinthine subway station — which accommodates seven lines and 35 million passengers annually, shopping at the Greenmarket or at one of the big box stores that ring its periphery, or simply meeting friends for a meal or to hang among its branching landscaped paths.

Your chances for dining are endless, and here is a collection of our favorite nearby places. For the purposes of this map, the Union Square neighborhood extends from 10th to 20th streets, and from Fifth Avenue to Irving Place.

Union Square Cafe

Danny Meyer’s flagship restaurant delivers dishes done well, tailored service, and a classic New York continental room. Look for starters like tuna crudo or panzanella; a long list of pastas including a corn and truffle agnolotti; and sizeable mains like butter poached lobster or country pork chop. You know what you’re getting here and it will be good.

101 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 243-4020
(212) 243-4020
A bowl of pasta.
A bowl of pasta from Union Square Cafe.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

ABC Kitchen

The Jean-Georges Vongerichten spot is bedecked in lots of white-on-white, with antique touches, as befits its location in this department store.The menu emphasizes seasonal vegetables, which are utilized in pretty salads, as well as seafood served roasted, poached, and raw. Though it’s known for light fare, ABC also has a few more substantive choices, like a cheeseburgers and pizzas. Lunch, dinner, and brunch menus available.

35 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 475-5829
(212) 475-5829
Eggs with yellow sauce on ham and toast.
Eggs benedict, on ABC Kitchen’s brunch menu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Old Town Bar

Sidle up to the mahogany bar for a solo beer or pile into a cozy, high-backed booth with a crew at this venerable watering hole that dates back to 1892. Besides unfussy drinks, Old Town is also beloved for its straightforward burger, and other standard-issue bar fare — which arrives from the upstairs kitchen via dumbwaiter for patrons sitting on the ground floor — like nachos, mozzarella sticks, and chicken fingers. The Buffalo chicken wings are some of the best in town.

45 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 529-6732
(212) 529-6732
A plate or red wings with celery and blue cheese dressing.
Old Town’s fabled chicken wings, with all the trimmings.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Rainbow Falafel

The narrow stall founded in 1992 by Mohammad Jamal occupies the ornate former entrance of a 19th century building. It serves the basics of Middle Eastern cooking, including falafel, hummus, pickled vegetable, notably great babaganoush, kebabs, grape leaves, etc., in pita sandwiches and on platters. Don’t miss the shawafel. No seating, so head over to Union Square to eat.

26 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 691-8641
(212) 691-8641
Chopped chicken, falafel, and salad visible in a round aluminum container.
Behold the shawafel platter squirted with tahini.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

TsuruTonTan Udon Noodle Brasserie

The Japanese udon chain’s first international outpost features a wide array of its flagship noodles. They’re available in two different thicknesses. Preparations span the gamut — from rich, creamier bowls, like spicy tan tan ground pork swirling in a mildly hot sesame broth, to more austere, broth-based choices, with skimpy but tasty wisps of Wagyu beef or tempura toppings. Opt for the larger size at no extra charge, and to really satiate, lunch sets tack on a small rice bowl or sushi roll for a couple bucks more.

21 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 989-1000
(212) 989-1000
TsuruTonTan Eater Video

Javelina

Javelina is what wild boar are called in Texas, and if you see one running toward you, you’d better run, too. A baby javelina sits above the bar at this quintessential Tex Mex honkytonk, and you’d best begin your meal with one version of queso, the tortilla-chip’s best friend. From there, try to the cheesy enchiladas de Tejas or a pair of brisket tacos.

119 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 759-9539
(646) 759-9539
The Bob Armstrong queso at Javelina.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

Breads Bakery

Chocolate babka hogs the spotlight at this Israeli bakery, but there’s lots more to explore beyond those rightfully famous chocolate-streaked loaves. The cafe in the back is stocked with vegetarian- and pescetarian-friendly salads, sandwiches, and soups, including the sabich (eggplant and hard-boiled eggs), two varieties of cauliflower salads, and shakshuka. Stock up on Gruyere-spackled cheese straws, olive breadsticks, and seeded loaves for snacking on the go.

18 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 633-2253
(212) 633-2253
An overhead photo of two loaves of chocolate babka beside a cutting knife
The celebrated babka
Breads Bakery

Flats Fix

Hit up this low key spot in a former garage for solid tacos, comprising a relatively cheap dinner for the hood for people avoiding ubiquitous fast-casual chains. Choose from traditional fillings like carnitas, pulled smoked chicken, and seared fish, or opt for pastrami or brisket. Burritos, tortas, salads, a tequila-heavy cocktail list, and a range of Mexican beers are also on the menu at this space run by San Diego native Joel Oberlander.

28 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003
(917) 435-0515
(917) 435-0515
A single taco folded over pastrami.
Pastrami taco at Flats Fix.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Casa Mono

Trailing a very nice stand-up jamon bar on its eastern flank — the perfect thing for a freshen-up glass of sherry and some serrano — Casa Mono is the city’s best tapas bar, though it is really a full service restaurant, open at lunch. Try a plate of fried fideo with littlenecks and chorizo, bacalao croquettes, perfectly poached asparagus, or sweetbreads with Marcona almonds.

52 Irving Pl, New York, NY 10003
(212) 253-2773
(212) 253-2773
Very skinny brown noodles on top with small shellfish shells sticking out around the edges underneath.
Fideos as Casa Mono.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Pranakhon

Pranakon may be located on University Place, but step inside and be immediately transported to Bangkok. There’s a window for buying Thai lottery tickets, movie stills, and other items — in short you find yourself dining in an open-air market. Lots of regional dishes to choose from, along with the street food of the capital, plus all-in lunch specials.

88 University Pl, New York, NY 10003
(212) 786-6789
(212) 786-6789
A bowl filled with all sorts of colorful ingredients.
A rice dish from southern Thailand.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Claud

Claud is one of a new breed of French wine bars with ambitious food, but it is extremely popular, so you’ll have to plan ahead, or be there the minute it opens to snag a seat at the bar or at one of the eating shelves in front (yes, the food and wine are so good, you will want to undergo any hardship). Chicken with foie gras drippings is the signature main course, but on a menu that changes with some frequency you may find chicken liver agnolotti or pea shoot ravioli, summer squash with seaweed or kampachi with kumquat.

90 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003
(917) 261-6791
(917) 261-6791
Two long rectangular shells with raw seafood sprinkled with herbs.
Razor clams at Claud.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps