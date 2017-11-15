11 Restaurants to Try Near Union Square

Union Square became one of New York City’s most important public spaces when it opened in 1839, and has been thronged at all hours ever since. It’s named, not for the Union Army of the Civil War, or for the labor unions that assembled there in the early 20th century, but for the fact that it stands at the union of two thoroughfares, Broadway and Bowery (now Fourth Avenue).

The modern New Yorker is frequently found at Union Square, whether passing through its labyrinthine subway station — which accommodates seven lines and 35 million passengers annually, shopping at the Greenmarket or at one of the big box stores that ring its periphery, or simply meeting friends for a meal or to hang among its branching landscaped paths.

Your chances for dining are endless, and here is a collection of our favorite nearby places. For the purposes of this map, the Union Square neighborhood extends from 10th to 20th streets, and from Fifth Avenue to Irving Place.