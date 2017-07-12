Where to Eat and Drink Near Penn Station

Penn Station doesn’t exactly have the most glowing reputation amongst New Yorkers. While that may be changing with last year’s opening of Moynihan Train Hall, it still often feels like a necessary evil to pass through this transportation hub. And when it comes to food, the meeting point for the subway, Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, and Long Island Rail Road was never seen as a food destination. But for commuters finding themselves looking for a meal right outside of what has been dubbed “America’s worst train station,” there are options for full-on dinners, from a creative Thai diner to one of the city’s most respected steakhouses. If just drinks are in order, a hip hotel lobby bar or late-night Korean fried chicken with karaoke are all within walking distance.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.