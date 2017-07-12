 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

13 Sun-Soaked Rooftops for Eating and Drinking in NYC

A Guide to NYC’s Top Food Halls

21 Timeless NYC Diners and Luncheonettes

New York City Architecture And Monuments
Penn Station is NYC’s busiest transportation hub.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Where to Eat and Drink Near Penn Station

Escape for a drink and some dinner nearby NYC’s most notorious transportation hub

by Stefanie Tuder and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Penn Station is NYC’s busiest transportation hub.
| Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
by Stefanie Tuder and Eater Staff Updated

Penn Station doesn’t exactly have the most glowing reputation amongst New Yorkers. While that may be changing with last year’s opening of Moynihan Train Hall, it still often feels like a necessary evil to pass through this transportation hub. And when it comes to food, the meeting point for the subway, Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, and Long Island Rail Road was never seen as a food destination. But for commuters finding themselves looking for a meal right outside of what has been dubbed “America’s worst train station,” there are options for full-on dinners, from a creative Thai diner to one of the city’s most respected steakhouses. If just drinks are in order, a hip hotel lobby bar or late-night Korean fried chicken with karaoke are all within walking distance.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Keens Steakhouse

Copy Link
72 W 36th St
New York, NY
(212) 947-3636
(212) 947-3636
Visit Website

Keens is the quintessential New York City steakhouse with its retro environs, top-notch martinis, iconic mutton chop, and standout dry-aged burger. There may be no better place to take a visitor or stop on the way out of town than this institution that has been in the same spot since 1885.

A mutton chop on a white plate with salad, surrounded by a knife and fork on a white tableclothed table.
Keens’ mutton chop.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

2. Salumeria Biellese Delicatessen

Copy Link
378 8th Ave
New York, NY
(212) 737-7376
(212) 737-7376
Visit Website

Biellese supplies meats to restaurants around the city, but this location is for casual sandwiches. It’s ideal train food, so pop in for high-quality Italian subs for takeaway rather than be subjected to the pre-made offerings mid-travel.

Delish panino paired with a Sangiovese wine #SalumeriaBiellese

A post shared by newyorkwinedelivery (@newyorkwinedelivery) on

Also Featured in:

3. Friedman's

Copy Link
132 W 31st St
New York, NY
(212) 971-9400
(212) 971-9400
Visit Website

Big salads, burgers, and all-day breakfasts are on the menu here, with tons of customizable options at affordable prices. Do beware that it can get packed pre-concerts at Madison Square Garden, and it does not take reservations.

4. Ichiran

Copy Link
132 W 31st St
New York, NY 10001
(212) 465-0701
(212) 465-0701
Visit Website

Japanese tonkotsu ramen sensation Ichiran has brought its solo dining booths to Midtown, and there’s no better place to zen out than alone in one of those receptacles with a bowl of noodles soup done to exact specifications. Choose broth richness, noodle texture, and add-ons as desired.

A man hands off a bowl of ramen to the camera.
Ramen at Ichiran.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

5. Turntable LP Bar & Karaoke

Copy Link
36 W 32nd St Fl 5
New York, NY
(212) 594-4344
(212) 594-4344
Visit Website

Penn Station has a reputation for inspiring anyone passing through it to have a drink. If that happens, Turntable is the place to really let loose. Head over to Koreatown for fried chicken and beer set to bumping beats — with the option for karaoke, too.

6. L'Amico

Copy Link
849 6th Ave
New York, NY
(212) 201-4065
(212) 201-4065
Visit Website

Renowned French chef Laurent Tourondel serves pleasant pizzas, pastas, and gelato in a buzzy, airy space. This is an ideal place for meeting friends for brunch in the area.

A high-ceilinged dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows
L’Amico’s dining room overlooks Sixth Avenue.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

7. Ace Hotel New York

Copy Link
20 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
(212) 679-2222
(212) 679-2222
Visit Website

The Ace Hotel lobby bar serves many functions, from a refuge for writers to Saturday night drinks with friends. It’s convenient to pop in for a drink, snack, or just to use the wifi in a trendy hangout.

8. Random Access

Copy Link
138 W 32nd St
New York, NY 10001
(646) 692-4180
(646) 692-4180
Visit Website

The powerhouse restaurant team behind Koreatown hits including Her Name is Han and Take 31 beelined west to open their first Thai-leaning restaurant, Random Access, in November. Assemble a takeout feast for the train with make-your-own papaya salads, creamy mussel chowder, and fried bananas with fruit jam.

A white square shallow bowl filled with a colorful salad.
A papaya salad from Random Access.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

9. Piggyback by Pig & Khao

Copy Link
140 W 30th St
New York, NY 10001
(212) 239-0570
(212) 239-0570
Visit Website

Piggyback opened in early 2020, just before Midtown emptied out, but it has managed to hang on in the years since. Chef Leah Cohen, who’s also behind Lower East Side Southeast Asian hit Pig & Khao, uses Piggyback as her place to play with a variety of pan-Southeast Asian fare — fried pho, a turmeric lemongrass branzino, and a centerpiece lamb rendang — that doesn’t always make an appearance on the downtown menu.

10. Zou Zou's

Copy Link
385 9th Ave Suite 85
New York, NY 10001
(212) 380-8585
(212) 380-8585
Visit Website

Unlike the equally glitzy Hudson Yards development next door, Manhattan West has found more success with its restaurant offerings. Zou Zou’s, which comes from the restaurant group behind favorites like Don Angie and Quality Italian, has established itself as a convivial dining room with live-fire cooking on full display. Chef Madeline Sperling’s Mediterranean menu — including a spread of mezze, a duck bourek, and a number of other wood-fired dishes — is great for sharing.

An overhead photograph of several dishes at Zou Zou’s, a Mediterranean restaurant at Manhattan West.
A spread of dishes from Zou Zou’s.
Noah Fecks/Zou Zou’s

Also Featured in:

11. Legacy Records

Copy Link
517 W 38th St
New York, NY 10018
(917) 748-3248
(917) 748-3248
Visit Website

The Art Deco design touches at Legacy Records makes it one of the most inviting restaurants in the area. Chef Ryan Hardy leads a menu that also stands on its own, from fresh plates of crudo to artful pasta dishes. While the restaurant is often overlooked with big name spots inside nearby Hudson Yards and Manhattan West, the spot has become somewhat of a neighborhood gem with its handsome bar.

Legacy Records
The bar at Legacy Records.
Gary He/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Keens Steakhouse

72 W 36th St, New York, NY
A mutton chop on a white plate with salad, surrounded by a knife and fork on a white tableclothed table.
Keens’ mutton chop.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

Keens is the quintessential New York City steakhouse with its retro environs, top-notch martinis, iconic mutton chop, and standout dry-aged burger. There may be no better place to take a visitor or stop on the way out of town than this institution that has been in the same spot since 1885.

72 W 36th St
New York, NY
(212) 947-3636
Visit Website

2. Salumeria Biellese Delicatessen

378 8th Ave, New York, NY

Biellese supplies meats to restaurants around the city, but this location is for casual sandwiches. It’s ideal train food, so pop in for high-quality Italian subs for takeaway rather than be subjected to the pre-made offerings mid-travel.

378 8th Ave
New York, NY
(212) 737-7376
Visit Website

3. Friedman's

132 W 31st St, New York, NY

Big salads, burgers, and all-day breakfasts are on the menu here, with tons of customizable options at affordable prices. Do beware that it can get packed pre-concerts at Madison Square Garden, and it does not take reservations.

132 W 31st St
New York, NY
(212) 971-9400
Visit Website

4. Ichiran

132 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001
A man hands off a bowl of ramen to the camera.
Ramen at Ichiran.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Japanese tonkotsu ramen sensation Ichiran has brought its solo dining booths to Midtown, and there’s no better place to zen out than alone in one of those receptacles with a bowl of noodles soup done to exact specifications. Choose broth richness, noodle texture, and add-ons as desired.

132 W 31st St
New York, NY 10001
(212) 465-0701
Visit Website

5. Turntable LP Bar & Karaoke

36 W 32nd St Fl 5, New York, NY

Penn Station has a reputation for inspiring anyone passing through it to have a drink. If that happens, Turntable is the place to really let loose. Head over to Koreatown for fried chicken and beer set to bumping beats — with the option for karaoke, too.

36 W 32nd St Fl 5
New York, NY
(212) 594-4344
Visit Website

6. L'Amico

849 6th Ave, New York, NY
A high-ceilinged dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows
L’Amico’s dining room overlooks Sixth Avenue.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

Renowned French chef Laurent Tourondel serves pleasant pizzas, pastas, and gelato in a buzzy, airy space. This is an ideal place for meeting friends for brunch in the area.

849 6th Ave
New York, NY
(212) 201-4065
Visit Website

7. Ace Hotel New York

20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001

The Ace Hotel lobby bar serves many functions, from a refuge for writers to Saturday night drinks with friends. It’s convenient to pop in for a drink, snack, or just to use the wifi in a trendy hangout.

20 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
(212) 679-2222
Visit Website

8. Random Access

138 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001
A white square shallow bowl filled with a colorful salad.
A papaya salad from Random Access.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

The powerhouse restaurant team behind Koreatown hits including Her Name is Han and Take 31 beelined west to open their first Thai-leaning restaurant, Random Access, in November. Assemble a takeout feast for the train with make-your-own papaya salads, creamy mussel chowder, and fried bananas with fruit jam.

138 W 32nd St
New York, NY 10001
(646) 692-4180
Visit Website

9. Piggyback by Pig & Khao

140 W 30th St, New York, NY 10001

Piggyback opened in early 2020, just before Midtown emptied out, but it has managed to hang on in the years since. Chef Leah Cohen, who’s also behind Lower East Side Southeast Asian hit Pig & Khao, uses Piggyback as her place to play with a variety of pan-Southeast Asian fare — fried pho, a turmeric lemongrass branzino, and a centerpiece lamb rendang — that doesn’t always make an appearance on the downtown menu.

140 W 30th St
New York, NY 10001
(212) 239-0570
Visit Website

10. Zou Zou's

385 9th Ave Suite 85, New York, NY 10001
An overhead photograph of several dishes at Zou Zou’s, a Mediterranean restaurant at Manhattan West.
A spread of dishes from Zou Zou’s.
Noah Fecks/Zou Zou’s

Unlike the equally glitzy Hudson Yards development next door, Manhattan West has found more success with its restaurant offerings. Zou Zou’s, which comes from the restaurant group behind favorites like Don Angie and Quality Italian, has established itself as a convivial dining room with live-fire cooking on full display. Chef Madeline Sperling’s Mediterranean menu — including a spread of mezze, a duck bourek, and a number of other wood-fired dishes — is great for sharing.

385 9th Ave Suite 85
New York, NY 10001
(212) 380-8585
Visit Website

11. Legacy Records

517 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018
Legacy Records
The bar at Legacy Records.
Gary He/Eater NY

The Art Deco design touches at Legacy Records makes it one of the most inviting restaurants in the area. Chef Ryan Hardy leads a menu that also stands on its own, from fresh plates of crudo to artful pasta dishes. While the restaurant is often overlooked with big name spots inside nearby Hudson Yards and Manhattan West, the spot has become somewhat of a neighborhood gem with its handsome bar.

517 W 38th St
New York, NY 10018
(917) 748-3248
Visit Website

Related Maps