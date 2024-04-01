 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A man gets his pork ready to serve.
Angel Jimenez of La Piraña Lechonera.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Where to Eat in the South Bronx

From a longtime bakery to a lechón asado destination and more

by Nicholas Hernandez
Photography by Nicholas Hernandez
Angel Jimenez of La Piraña Lechonera.
| Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY
by Nicholas Hernandez
Photography by Nicholas Hernandez

The South Bronx — including Concourse, Mott Haven, Melrose, and Port Morris — is home to countless musicians, actors, athletes, artists, and a pioneering Supreme Court justice. In addition to its fame as the birthplace of hip-hop, it’s also home to countless places to eat.

From hidden gems serving Mexican and Puerto Rican fare to long-running bakeries, breweries, and more, restaurants in the South Bronx are seeing dramatic change as the area is being reshaped by development and urban renewal projects. For the purposes of this map, the boundaries are west of the Bronx River and south of the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Minato By Porto Salvo

In the Melrose neighborhood of the South Bronx, Minato, which opened in 2023, offers an array of Japanese cuisine. The business is the newest venture from owners Luigi Ghidetti and Mark Lu, the owners of the popular Bronx Italian restaurant Porto Salvo. Enjoy the sushi and sake, or try the mussels and ceviche in the vibrant backyard patio.

407 E 161st St, Bronx, NY 10451
Dishes from Minato in the South Bronx.
Mussels and sushi at Minato.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Boogie Down Grind

Sip on a quality cup of coffee and tea, unwind with a glass of beer or wine, and maybe grab a vegan panini at this cafe. Patrons can also take advantage of events like open mic night, as the shop prides itself on community building.

866B Hunts Point Ave, Bronx, NY 10474

La Piraña Lechonera

Copy Link

Angel Jimenez carries on the family tradition at this food trailer, using recipes from his father’s business that started in the 1980s. The line of visitors trails down the streets of the quiet Mott Haven neighborhood, where La Piraña Lechonera, serves classic Puerto Rican dishes like lechón asado. (In addition to its presence on TikTok, Pete Wells from the New York Times reviewed it, too.) It’s only open Saturday and Sunday.

766 E 152nd St (at Wales Ave), Bronx, NY 10455
A styrofoam container filled with pork and sides.
Roast pork from La Piraña Lechonera.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Seis Vecinos Restaurant

Family and friends line up for a table at Seis Vecinos, waiting to order platters of Central American and Mexican dishes. Grab an El Salvadorian pupusa and a traditional Honduran baleada, or order classic tostadas with a refreshing fresh passion fruit drink.

640 Prospect Ave (Kelly St.), Bronx, NY 10455
Dishes from Seis Vecinos.
Tostadas and pupusas from Seis Vecinos.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Pitusa Bakery

Grab a sweet treat as you mozy throughout the South Bronx, or order a freshly squeezed juice, which can be made with fresh ingredients. In addition to cakes, cookies, and pastries, you can grab a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich at Pitusa Bakery. Since 1995, the bakery has continued to remain a staple in the ever-changing borough.

831 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10455
Slices of cake at Pitusa Bakery.
The counter at Pitusa Bakery.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

La Patrona

The popular craze for birria tacos continues at La Patrona, with Mexican birria tacos the most popular item. The freshly made dishes range from traditional Mexican burritos, tacos, quesadillas and plenty more. Wash it down with traditional Mexican soda or a classic margarita in a room filled with portraits of Mexican icons, sombreros, and luchador masks.

558 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, New York 10455
A tray of tacos and sauces.
Tacos from La Petrona.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

La Morada

This Mexican restaurant is owned by Natalia Mendez and Antonio Saavedra who came to New York from Mexico. She opened La Morada in 2009 to bring traditional Oaxacan dishes to the South Bronx, including five different mole sauces, ranging from mild to very spicy.

308 Willis Ave (E. 141st), Bronx, NY 10454
Mottley Kitchen

The smell of fresh pastries, like the popular vegan carrot cake and maple cruller doughnuts, and freshly brewed coffee fills the spacious Mottley Kitchen cafe in Mott Haven. This Moroccan American cafe is a hidden gem serving dishes like chicken grain bowl or the vegan apple butternut squash soup. Sit in the cozy cafe or the rooftop patio.

402 E 140th St (Willis Ave), Bronx, NY 10454
A chicken sandwich cut in half and showing crosswise.
The chicken sandwich at Mottley Kitchen.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Chocobar Cortes

This family-owned business in Mott Haven weaves chocolate into almost every dish. From a chocolate grilled cheese to a chocolate old-fashioned cocktail, this establishment is a go-to for any chocolate enthusiast or someone seeking out authentic Caribbean cuisine.

141 Alexander Ave (E 134 St), New York, NY 10454
A brightly lit bar.
Inside Chocobar Cortes.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Beatstro

Celebrate over 50 years of hip-hop at this Mott Haven speakeasy, decked out with murals of music icons. Beatstro has a Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas in addition to dinner with soul food and Puerto Rican dishes.

135 Alexander Ave, Bronx, NY 10454
The outdoor entrance to Beatstro.
The exterior of Beatstro in the Bronx.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Hudson Smokehouse

This Mott Haven restaurant from pitmaster Robin Hudson does a spectacular job on fundamentals, including a solid brisket sandwich and a passel of smoky pork ribs, matched with local beer and a comfortable dining hall. Hell, this place might as well be in Texas. Lots of quirks keep the menu interesting, including pork belly, a smash burger, chorizo, and jerk chicken. Beef ribs and pastrami are available on Saturdays.

37 Bruckner Blvd (Willis Ave), Bronx, NY 10454
Hudson Smokehouse meats on a tray.
Offerings from Hudson Smokehouse.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

The Bronx Brewery

For over 10 years, the Bronx Brewery continues to be a hit with the business expanding to two locations in Manhattan. Open seven days a week, customers can enjoy a long selection of beers served year-round, like their flagship beer, the American Pale Ale. There are also seasonal selections, like World Gone Rosé. On-site food comes from Empandology located in the taproom, serving everything from vegan and classic empanadas to a red velvet one. 

856 E 136th St (between Willow Ave and Walnut Ave), Bronx, NY 10454
Empanadas at Bronx Brewery.
Empanadas at Bronx Brewery.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

