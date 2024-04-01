Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in the South Bronx

The South Bronx — including Concourse, Mott Haven, Melrose, and Port Morris — is home to countless musicians, actors, athletes, artists, and a pioneering Supreme Court justice. In addition to its fame as the birthplace of hip-hop, it’s also home to countless places to eat.

From hidden gems serving Mexican and Puerto Rican fare to long-running bakeries, breweries, and more, restaurants in the South Bronx are seeing dramatic change as the area is being reshaped by development and urban renewal projects. For the purposes of this map, the boundaries are west of the Bronx River and south of the Cross Bronx Expressway.

