A table set with wine glasses at Fausto.
The dining room at Fausto.
Amber-Lynn Taber/Eater NY

Where to Eat Near Barclays Center

Birria tacos, anchovy pies, chile fried chicken, and other options near the transit hub

by Eater Staff Updated
4 comments / new
The dining room at Fausto.
| Amber-Lynn Taber/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated
4 comments / new

Barclays Center is basically Brooklyn’s transit equivalent of Times Square, making it a central meeting point for group dinners. It’s also the obvious hub for Nets games, concerts, book tours, and other events, and though concession options in the arena have improved, sometimes a full-service operation in the neighborhood is in order. Ahead, here are 13 great places to dine within close walking distance of the arena and transit hub.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Oma Grassa

This Fort Greene restaurant quietly opened its doors in July 2022, offering pies prepared in an electric oven. Eater critic Robert Sietsema says the pizza here — with toppings like anchovy, greens and ‘roni — is “dazzling.” The room is casual but still atmospheric with its Tiffany-style lamps.

753 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
A pepperoni pizza sits on an elevated rack, glistening with oil and grease.
A pie at Oma Grassa.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Mokbar

This quick-service restaurant from chef Esther Choi opened in 2017 and has continued to cook up some of the best bites near Barclays. Find Korean fare like galbi dumplings, tteokbokki, and kimchi jigae-style ramen.

212 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(347) 987-3042
(347) 987-3042
A full spread from Mokbar.
A full spread at Mokbar.
Jenny G. Zhang

Chuko

This Prospect Heights favorite does excellent bowls of ramen, which can all be made vegetarian, which isn’t usually the case at most pork-centric ramen joints. Snacky options like Brussels sprouts with fish sauce or okonomiyaki-style tater tots are also available.

565 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(347) 425-9570
(347) 425-9570
An overhead photograph of a bowl of ramen, packed with toppings including ground pork, corn, greens, and a floating tea egg.
A bowl of ramen.
Chuko

Alta Calidad

Alta Calidad opened on Prospect Heights’ bustling Vanderbilt Avenue in March 2017, serving up creative takes on Mexican food — especially popular with the brunch crowd. The all-day menu has shrimp tempura tacos, duck confit a la plancha with blood-orange marmalade, and pumpkin blossom quesadillas.

552 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 622-1111
(718) 622-1111
Alta Calidad’s dining room has wood tables, turquoise blue stools, big front windows, and brick walls painted white
The dining room at Alta Calidad.
Paul Crispin Quitoriano/Eater NY

Sofreh

For a fancier option post-Barclays, Sofreh always hits a higher-end note. Special occasion dining at Sofreh includes dishes like grilled cabbage with pomegranate seeds, herby ash reshteh stew, and lamb shanks with dill. Leave room for saffron rice pudding.

75 St Marks Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(646) 798-1690
(646) 798-1690
Ash noodle stew at Sofreh
A dish at Sofreh.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Pecking House

For a fast-casual option that still feels thoughtful, head to Pecking House. What began as a pandemic-era pop-up, quickly catapulted into a waitlist of 10,000, just to try chef Eric Huang’s chile fried chicken. Now, with a permanent restaurant, Eater critic Ryan Sutton says all the hype was actually worth it.

244 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(716) 902-3613
(716) 902-3613
An overhead photograph of a tray of fried chicken on a red cafeteria tray beside sides of vegetables.
The original chile fried chicken.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Patti Ann's Family Restaurant

Comfort food is the name of the game at Patti Ann’s, the latest restaurant from Greg Baxtrom (of Prospect Heights’s Olmsted and Maison Yaki). The restaurant specializes in dishes that harken to Baxtrom’s midwestern roots, like the blooming onion, Salisbury steak, and pigs in a blanket. Plus, the toys and games at the restaurant ensure this spot is very open to customers rolling in with strollers.

570 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
A blue table with paper place mats is filled with a bread basket, blooming onion, and other comfort dishes in matching blue bowls.
Comfort food is the name of the game.
Noah Fecks/Patti Ann’s

The Nuaa Table

Located on Vanderbilt Avenue in Prospect Heights, Nuaa Table has some lesser-seen Thai dishes. There’s banana blossom salad with quail eggs, crab curry noodles, and jasmine tea-smoked ribs. The restaurant is pretty reliably easy to get a seat at if you’re trying to cram in a meal before a Barclays event.

638 Bergen St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 623-6395
(718) 623-6395

Harlem Shake

Yes, there’s a Shake Shack by Barclays Center. But if burgers are what you’re in the mood for, Harlem Shake, which, yes, first opened in Harlem, has a little bit more personality, styled like a retro diner. The smash burgers here are some of the best in the city.

119 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(877) 717-4253
(877) 717-4253

Nene’s Taqueria

When Nene’s opened in Bushwick back in 2020, it set forth a red wave of birria taco spots throughout the city. To date, there’s a Nene’s right in the food court at Barclays Center, but just a less than 10-minute walk there’s also another Park Slope location that debuted this fall.

660 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(929) 607-4551
(929) 607-4551

Antonio's Pizzeria & Restaurant

A standout in NYC’s expansive neighborhood slice joint landscape, Antonio’s has been around for over half a century, popping out some of the best slices not only in Park Slope. Go for the liberally garlic-spiked Grandma pie, topped with a generous shower of torn basil leaves and a sweet tomato sauce.

318 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(718) 398-2300
(718) 398-2300
Grandma slice on a piece of paper.
A grandma slice.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

El Gran Castillo De Jagua

After fans mourned that this Dominican spot would be shuttering after losing its lease last December, the neighborhood fixture thankfully returned just a few months later. Steam trays are filled with chicken, plantains, yellow rice, and beans: It’s easy to be full enough without spending more than $10 on fuel.

355 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 622-8700
(718) 622-8700
An employee scoops a piece of saucy chicken from a steam table tray at El Gran Castillo de Jagua.
Saucy chicken.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Fausto

Fausto is one of the area’s more tailored spots, especially good for a date before a big game or a dinner with the parents. Carbo load on exquisite pastas like orecchiette with fennel braised pork, saffron bucatini, or tagliatelle with veal Bolognese. The restaurant is especially known for its wine list, so be sure to ask for a rec.

348 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(917) 909-1427
(917) 909-1427
A straight-on view of tables set with wine glasses and wicker chairs
The dining room at Fausto.
Amber-Lynn Taber/Eater NY

