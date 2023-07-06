 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Brooklyn, July 2023

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Manhattan, July 2023

10 Places to Eat and Drink Poolside in New York

More in New York See more maps
Arthur Avenue is shown with a red, white, a green banner over a city street.
A view down Arthur Avenue.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

The Best Restaurants on Arthur Avenue, the Little Italy of the Bronx

The stretch gives way to more variety than Italian restaurants

by Robert Sietsema and Missy Frederick
View as Map
A view down Arthur Avenue.
| Alex Staniloff/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema and Missy Frederick

Arthur Avenue is one of the Bronx’s best known tourist destinations, a 12-block area filled with historic Italian American businesses since the first decades of the 20th century, but now showcasing an increasing number of Albanian and Mexican establishments as well. Can visitors embark on a comprehensive tour, including sightseeing and multiple dining diversions, in just a few hours? Several Eater staffers took the train to the Fordham Road stop on Metro North on a recent weekday to find out.

This walk starts on the southern edge of the Fordham University campus and works its way southward in a neighborhood that was tobacco farms in the 18th century. We checked out century-old stores and bought groceries and pastries to take home, eating snacks along the way, and finally stopping for a full meal mid-afternoon. Here is a map of our route — including a couple other options for that full Italian meal.

Read More

Pugsley Pizza

Copy Link

A favorite of Fordham students since the ’80s, this eclectic pizza parlor right near campus is known for its chicken rolls and its eccentric, hammy owner Sal Natale. The slices and garlic knots are excellent, and heart-shaped love pies add additional charm. Specials named for Fordham students hang from the counter on printed-out paper (try the J. Rossi power burger, involving a giant hamburger patty sandwiched between pizza dough). The place often closes briefly during the summer months while students are away.

590 E 191st St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 365-0327
(718) 365-0327
A bald man smiling holds a large pizza.
Missy caption
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tony & Tina's Pizzeria

Copy Link

This longtime pizzeria has been leaning more into its Albanian heritage, now advertising itself as a source for burek and yogurt. Both the meat and the spinach and cheese pies are great, but for something a little harder-to-find, give the pumpkin-filled version of the pastry a whirl. Find baklava here, too.

2483 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-8094
(718) 733-8094
An undulating pastry oozing orange pumpkin.
Tony & Tina’s pumpkin burek.
Missy Frederick/Eater NY

Tino's Delicatessen

Copy Link

If you crave a taste of your Italian vacation, this half-century-old grocery, coffee shop, and prepared foods store can provide it. Imported cheeses, charcuterie, pasta and pasta sauces, and dishes such as chicken cacciatore, eggplant rollatini, and lasagna are all ready to take home. This makes a comfortable place to pause for a handful of cookies and a foamy cappuccino.

2410 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-9879
(718) 733-9879
A whimsical room with a fireplace and bust wearing a fedora on the mantle.
The interior of Tino’s evokes a village store in Italy.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mount Carmel Wines & Spirits

Copy Link

This liquor store concentrates on Italian wines, with no region of the boot neglected. Prices are a bargain compared to Manhattan stores, and some wines are offered in a range of vintages from different years. For high rollers, expensive wines like Barolo, Brunello, and Amarone are well-stocked. The choice of grappa, amari, and other digestifs alone are worth a look, too.

609 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 367-7833
(718) 367-7833
Bottles lined up in a glass case.
A large selection of Brunellos is offered at Mount Carmel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Egidio Pastry Shop

Copy Link

Founded in 1912, Egidio has been a neighborhood hangout for more than a century, drawing demitasses of coffee and plating classic Neapolitan pastries for customers who love to linger. Vast pastry cases contain cannoli, eclairs, layer cakes, butter cookies, and biscotti, and the staff will be glad to make suggestions. Particularly recommended is the ricotta-filled sfogliatelle, a variation on lobster tale filled with semolina and ricotta and studded with preserved orange rind, as well as the rainbow cookies and leaf-shaped ones glazed with chocolate.

622 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 295-6077
(718) 295-6077
Black sign, pink awning, corner storefront.
Long-running Egidio pastries.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Borgatti's Ravioli & Egg Noodles

Copy Link

Founded in 1935, this storefront looks every year of its age. It dispenses fettuccine in a variety of widths, and stuffed pastas like ravioli in a number of shapes and sizes, with fillings that run to porcini, pumpkin, ricotta, and spinach. Consider trying the lobster ravioli.

632 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 367-3799
(718) 367-3799
A shop window with plates of dried pasta and some religious statuary.
Pasta and saints in the window of Borgatti’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Vincent's Meat Market

Copy Link

Traipse past what are sometimes gruesome displays in the window to find one of the city’s best selections of high-quality meats. Also find Italian specialties like snow-white tripe, pork and broccoli rabe sausages, rolled-beef braciole, and hand-formed meatballs seasoned just right.

2374 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 295-9048
(718) 295-9048
Raw meat in the window at Vincent’s Meat Market
You never know what you’ll find in the window at Vincent’s.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Teitel Brothers

Copy Link

Teitel Brothers was founded in 1915 by two Jewish brothers who realized, with the increasing area population of Italian immigrants, they ought to be stocking things like olive oil, salt cod, canned tomatoes, and cheeses. Those products, along with domestic salamis and imported prosciutto, still line the shelves and spill out onto the sidewalk of this small and ancient-looking corner store.

2372 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-9400
(718) 733-9400
A series of metal tubs with price tags in red.
Teitel Brothers offers a vast selection of olives.
Missy Frederick/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Joe's Italian Deli

Copy Link

Founded in 1979, Joe’s is a relative latecomer to the Arthur Avenue neighborhood. But step inside the deep premises and find a very old-fashioned stock of Italian groceries, wooden trencher tables for eating, vats of fried eggplant and chicken cutlets, cold cuts, cheeses — in short, all the fixings for what are some of the neighborhoods best Italian heros.

685 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 367-7979
(718) 367-7979
An Italian hero at Joe’s
Why not share a classic Italian cold-cut hero.
Alex Staniloff/Eater

Madonia Bakery

Copy Link

If you want to take home a loaf of bread or just something sweet, dash into Madonia Bakery, where the shelves are lined with baked goods, some still warm. The cannoli is the classic buy here, either small or large. Watch as the shell is filled with a creamy ricotta studded with chocolate chips.

2348 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 295-5573
(718) 295-5573
A woman in a blue apron fills a small pastry shell with a pastry bag.
Don’t miss the filled-to-order cannoli at Madonia.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dominick's

Copy Link

Open since 1962, this longtime fixture for many years didn’t even have a menu or a listing of prices, and to this day, relies primarily on specials. If available, the chicken cacciatore and the scarpariello are always excellent bets. Get started with a massive stuffed artichoke or the generous antipasto salad. There’s a small bar upstairs pouring drinks for those eagerly awaiting a table.

2335 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-2807
(718) 733-2807
A giant artichoke stuffed with bread crumbs in a pool of broth.
Dominick’s epic stuffed artichoke.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Arthur Avenue Retail Market

Copy Link

This concrete block structure, built in 1941 by legendary mayor Fiorello LaGuardia to get the pushcarts off the streets, doesn’t look like much from the outside, but inside is a wonderland of meat vendors, sandwich makers, pasta sellers, and even a cigar-rolling shop (Bronx fixture Chaz Palminteri apparently stops by sometimes for events), a reminder of the tobacco farms that were once located here. Mike’s Deli is a good place to get a taste of charcuterie or sandwiches, while a pair of competing meat markets specialize in the offal that was central to Italian cuisine in the old country.

2344 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-0346
(718) 220-0346
A high country with lots of food displayed and people standing expectantly in front.
The counter at Mike’s Deli can get crowded around lunchtime.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mario's Restaurant

Copy Link

Directly across the street from Dominick’s lies Mario’s, open since 1919, and also serving lunch. It is decorated in the grand Roman style with busts and oil paintings, which you are likely to love or hate. The vast menu is much larger than Dominick’s, including many Roman specialties. Check out spiedini alla Romana, a gloppy toasted cheese sandwich with anchovy sauce, or saltimbocca, veal scaloppine with spinach and prosciutto in a pungent Marsala wine sauce.

2342 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 584-1188
(718) 584-1188
Mario’s and Dominick’s face off across the street
Mario’s is across the street from Dominick’s.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Estrellita Poblana III

Copy Link

Estrellita Poblana III is a 15-year veteran of the neighborhood dispensing tacos, hand-patted quesadillas, cheese-stuffed chiles relleno, chicken mole enchiladas, and other Pueblan fare.

2328 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-7621
(718) 220-7621
A red storefront with arched windows, the name of the restaurant emblazoned across the top.
Drop in here for a taco or two
Layla Khabiri/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Gurra Cafe

Copy Link

Gurra is a real Albanian kafana: When you step inside, you might as well be in Eastern Europe. The food runs to grilled meats, wonderful stewed beans with dried meat, salads, and a handful of Italian dishes given a Balkan spin.

2325 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-4254
(718) 220-4254
A brown facade with curtains.
Gurra Cafe, an Albanian kafana.
Roberto’s Arthur Avenue

More in Maps

Roberto's

Copy Link

An elaborate chandelier hangs from the ceiling, and a mammoth list of specials is featured on the wall of this old-school restaurant open since 1989 just off Arthur Avenue. That board of specials contains treasures like a Genovese pasta studded with short rib and topped with bone marrow. Antipasti is generous with mussels and clams in a choice of red or white sauces, and the cotechino dish brings together Northern Italian sausage, cannellini beans, and broccoli rabe in a satisfying combination.

603 Crescent Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-9503
(718) 733-9503
Bivalves in red in a long bowl.
Clams and mussels in red sauce makes a perfect shared app.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Pugsley Pizza

590 E 191st St, Bronx, NY 10458

A favorite of Fordham students since the ’80s, this eclectic pizza parlor right near campus is known for its chicken rolls and its eccentric, hammy owner Sal Natale. The slices and garlic knots are excellent, and heart-shaped love pies add additional charm. Specials named for Fordham students hang from the counter on printed-out paper (try the J. Rossi power burger, involving a giant hamburger patty sandwiched between pizza dough). The place often closes briefly during the summer months while students are away.

590 E 191st St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 365-0327
(718) 365-0327
A bald man smiling holds a large pizza.
Missy caption
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tony & Tina's Pizzeria

2483 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

This longtime pizzeria has been leaning more into its Albanian heritage, now advertising itself as a source for burek and yogurt. Both the meat and the spinach and cheese pies are great, but for something a little harder-to-find, give the pumpkin-filled version of the pastry a whirl. Find baklava here, too.

2483 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-8094
(718) 733-8094
An undulating pastry oozing orange pumpkin.
Tony & Tina’s pumpkin burek.
Missy Frederick/Eater NY

Tino's Delicatessen

2410 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

If you crave a taste of your Italian vacation, this half-century-old grocery, coffee shop, and prepared foods store can provide it. Imported cheeses, charcuterie, pasta and pasta sauces, and dishes such as chicken cacciatore, eggplant rollatini, and lasagna are all ready to take home. This makes a comfortable place to pause for a handful of cookies and a foamy cappuccino.

2410 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-9879
(718) 733-9879
A whimsical room with a fireplace and bust wearing a fedora on the mantle.
The interior of Tino’s evokes a village store in Italy.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mount Carmel Wines & Spirits

609 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458

This liquor store concentrates on Italian wines, with no region of the boot neglected. Prices are a bargain compared to Manhattan stores, and some wines are offered in a range of vintages from different years. For high rollers, expensive wines like Barolo, Brunello, and Amarone are well-stocked. The choice of grappa, amari, and other digestifs alone are worth a look, too.

609 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 367-7833
(718) 367-7833
Bottles lined up in a glass case.
A large selection of Brunellos is offered at Mount Carmel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Egidio Pastry Shop

622 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458

Founded in 1912, Egidio has been a neighborhood hangout for more than a century, drawing demitasses of coffee and plating classic Neapolitan pastries for customers who love to linger. Vast pastry cases contain cannoli, eclairs, layer cakes, butter cookies, and biscotti, and the staff will be glad to make suggestions. Particularly recommended is the ricotta-filled sfogliatelle, a variation on lobster tale filled with semolina and ricotta and studded with preserved orange rind, as well as the rainbow cookies and leaf-shaped ones glazed with chocolate.

622 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 295-6077
(718) 295-6077
Black sign, pink awning, corner storefront.
Long-running Egidio pastries.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Borgatti's Ravioli & Egg Noodles

632 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458

Founded in 1935, this storefront looks every year of its age. It dispenses fettuccine in a variety of widths, and stuffed pastas like ravioli in a number of shapes and sizes, with fillings that run to porcini, pumpkin, ricotta, and spinach. Consider trying the lobster ravioli.

632 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 367-3799
(718) 367-3799
A shop window with plates of dried pasta and some religious statuary.
Pasta and saints in the window of Borgatti’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Vincent's Meat Market

2374 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

Traipse past what are sometimes gruesome displays in the window to find one of the city’s best selections of high-quality meats. Also find Italian specialties like snow-white tripe, pork and broccoli rabe sausages, rolled-beef braciole, and hand-formed meatballs seasoned just right.

2374 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 295-9048
(718) 295-9048
Raw meat in the window at Vincent’s Meat Market
You never know what you’ll find in the window at Vincent’s.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Teitel Brothers

2372 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

Teitel Brothers was founded in 1915 by two Jewish brothers who realized, with the increasing area population of Italian immigrants, they ought to be stocking things like olive oil, salt cod, canned tomatoes, and cheeses. Those products, along with domestic salamis and imported prosciutto, still line the shelves and spill out onto the sidewalk of this small and ancient-looking corner store.

2372 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-9400
(718) 733-9400
A series of metal tubs with price tags in red.
Teitel Brothers offers a vast selection of olives.
Missy Frederick/Eater NY

Joe's Italian Deli

685 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458

Founded in 1979, Joe’s is a relative latecomer to the Arthur Avenue neighborhood. But step inside the deep premises and find a very old-fashioned stock of Italian groceries, wooden trencher tables for eating, vats of fried eggplant and chicken cutlets, cold cuts, cheeses — in short, all the fixings for what are some of the neighborhoods best Italian heros.

685 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 367-7979
(718) 367-7979
An Italian hero at Joe’s
Why not share a classic Italian cold-cut hero.
Alex Staniloff/Eater

Madonia Bakery

2348 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

If you want to take home a loaf of bread or just something sweet, dash into Madonia Bakery, where the shelves are lined with baked goods, some still warm. The cannoli is the classic buy here, either small or large. Watch as the shell is filled with a creamy ricotta studded with chocolate chips.

2348 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 295-5573
(718) 295-5573
A woman in a blue apron fills a small pastry shell with a pastry bag.
Don’t miss the filled-to-order cannoli at Madonia.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dominick's

2335 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

Open since 1962, this longtime fixture for many years didn’t even have a menu or a listing of prices, and to this day, relies primarily on specials. If available, the chicken cacciatore and the scarpariello are always excellent bets. Get started with a massive stuffed artichoke or the generous antipasto salad. There’s a small bar upstairs pouring drinks for those eagerly awaiting a table.

2335 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-2807
(718) 733-2807
A giant artichoke stuffed with bread crumbs in a pool of broth.
Dominick’s epic stuffed artichoke.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Arthur Avenue Retail Market

2344 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

This concrete block structure, built in 1941 by legendary mayor Fiorello LaGuardia to get the pushcarts off the streets, doesn’t look like much from the outside, but inside is a wonderland of meat vendors, sandwich makers, pasta sellers, and even a cigar-rolling shop (Bronx fixture Chaz Palminteri apparently stops by sometimes for events), a reminder of the tobacco farms that were once located here. Mike’s Deli is a good place to get a taste of charcuterie or sandwiches, while a pair of competing meat markets specialize in the offal that was central to Italian cuisine in the old country.

2344 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-0346
(718) 220-0346
A high country with lots of food displayed and people standing expectantly in front.
The counter at Mike’s Deli can get crowded around lunchtime.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mario's Restaurant

2342 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

Directly across the street from Dominick’s lies Mario’s, open since 1919, and also serving lunch. It is decorated in the grand Roman style with busts and oil paintings, which you are likely to love or hate. The vast menu is much larger than Dominick’s, including many Roman specialties. Check out spiedini alla Romana, a gloppy toasted cheese sandwich with anchovy sauce, or saltimbocca, veal scaloppine with spinach and prosciutto in a pungent Marsala wine sauce.

2342 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 584-1188
(718) 584-1188
Mario’s and Dominick’s face off across the street
Mario’s is across the street from Dominick’s.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Estrellita Poblana III

2328 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

Estrellita Poblana III is a 15-year veteran of the neighborhood dispensing tacos, hand-patted quesadillas, cheese-stuffed chiles relleno, chicken mole enchiladas, and other Pueblan fare.

2328 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-7621
(718) 220-7621
A red storefront with arched windows, the name of the restaurant emblazoned across the top.
Drop in here for a taco or two
Layla Khabiri/Eater NY

Gurra Cafe

2325 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

Gurra is a real Albanian kafana: When you step inside, you might as well be in Eastern Europe. The food runs to grilled meats, wonderful stewed beans with dried meat, salads, and a handful of Italian dishes given a Balkan spin.

2325 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-4254
(718) 220-4254
A brown facade with curtains.
Gurra Cafe, an Albanian kafana.
Roberto’s Arthur Avenue

Related Maps

Roberto's

603 Crescent Ave, Bronx, NY 10458

An elaborate chandelier hangs from the ceiling, and a mammoth list of specials is featured on the wall of this old-school restaurant open since 1989 just off Arthur Avenue. That board of specials contains treasures like a Genovese pasta studded with short rib and topped with bone marrow. Antipasti is generous with mussels and clams in a choice of red or white sauces, and the cotechino dish brings together Northern Italian sausage, cannellini beans, and broccoli rabe in a satisfying combination.

603 Crescent Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-9503
(718) 733-9503
Bivalves in red in a long bowl.
Clams and mussels in red sauce makes a perfect shared app.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps