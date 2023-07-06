The Best Restaurants on Arthur Avenue, the Little Italy of the Bronx

Arthur Avenue is one of the Bronx’s best known tourist destinations, a 12-block area filled with historic Italian American businesses since the first decades of the 20th century, but now showcasing an increasing number of Albanian and Mexican establishments as well. Can visitors embark on a comprehensive tour, including sightseeing and multiple dining diversions, in just a few hours? Several Eater staffers took the train to the Fordham Road stop on Metro North on a recent weekday to find out.

This walk starts on the southern edge of the Fordham University campus and works its way southward in a neighborhood that was tobacco farms in the 18th century. We checked out century-old stores and bought groceries and pastries to take home, eating snacks along the way, and finally stopping for a full meal mid-afternoon. Here is a map of our route — including a couple other options for that full Italian meal.