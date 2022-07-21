Restaurant Week is once again under way — and celebrating its 30-year run with 30 days of prix fixe meals at a discount. From July 18 through August 21, a whopping 658 restaurants are offering two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60. From James Beard-nominated Gage and Tollner to Chinese-Cajun Le Sia, here’s a rundown of some of the best deals in the lineup this summer.Read More
15 Restaurant Week Deals to Check Out in NYC
Where to find the best lunch and dinner deals around the city
Le Sia
Critically acclaimed Chinese-Cajun spot Le Sia made a splash in the NYC dining scene with its seafood boils seasoned with Sichuan peppercorn, kimchi lime or garlicky Thai chili. On a typical day, a combo containing a pound each of those flavorful shrimp and snowcrab legs runs $58, but it’s offering a Restaurant Week deal that’s hard to pass up. A three-course weekday dinner and Sunday lunch are priced at $45 — with two complimentary glasses of rosé per table.
Ci Siamo
The highly anticipated Ci Siamo from Union Square Hospitality Group finally made its debut inside the new Hudson Yards-adjacent Manhattan West last fall, and executive chef Hillary Sterling is putting her wood-fired Italian cooking on the table for Restaurant Week. An appetizer typically runs for $11 to $22, and a pasta or entree costs $24 to $36, so do the math to get the most bang for your buck out of the $45 weekday lunch deal. Options include cast-iron focaccia and Arctic char.
Fonda
Reliable Mexican standby Fonda, helmed by chef Roberto Santibañez, is running a $45 dinner menu for Restaurant Week every day except Saturday at both its Chelsea and Park Slope locations. The three-course dinner includes the restaurant’s popular made-to-order guacamole, chicken enchiladas blanketed in a Oaxacan black mole, and tres leches cake or flan for dessert.
Sarashina Horii
The soba enthusiasts at Japanese import Sarashina Horii have put together a three-course, $60 dinner every day except Saturday during Restaurant Week. Start with the crispy, fried agedashi tofu, then dig into a tray of chilled soba noodles served with a side cup of warm duck or mushroom dipping broth. Finish off the meal with either a soba panna cotta, a cube of matcha tiramisu, or a mandarin citrus mochi.
Ootoya Chelsea
The Chelsea offshoot of Ootoya is running a Restaurant Week deal for lunch ($30) and dinner ($45) everyday except Saturday from July 18 to 31. For an entree, expect a choice between a bowl of ramen with minced beef in a cold broth and the popular Kaisen don — assorted sashimi on top of sushi rice that’s typically $39.
Rosemary's
Both the Gramercy and West Village locations of the Italian hot spot Rosemary’s are offering $30 dinners on weekdays and Sundays for the duration of Restaurant Week. The only difference in the promotional menu between the two locations lies in the second course: West Village’s rigatoni alla arrabbiata with burrata and Calabrian chili versus Gramercy’s fusilli alla Napoletana with pomodoro and basil puree.
Fish Cheeks
Just in time for its expansion of an already airy space designed with colorful cascading scales, Thai seafood spot Fish Cheeks is offering $45 lunch and $60 dinner deals on weekdays from July 25 to August 21. A representative tells Eater that the Restaurant Week menu will include their beloved coconut crab curry (typically $30), Zabb fried chicken wings with chili and lime (regularly $15), and grilled mackerel glazed with fish sauce caramel and green mango (typically $27).
Vestry
Chef Shaun Hergatt’s Japanese-influenced seafood-focused menu nabbed Vestry a Michelin star. For Restaurant Week, a $60 two-course dinner is offered at a discount Tuesday through Saturday with options like grilled calamari with housemade pasta and young chicken with shiitake puree, cippolini onion, and chickweed.
The Mercer Kitchen
Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s mainstay in the Mercer Hotel is running a $39 two-course lunch Monday through Friday that includes choices like black truffle and fontina cheese pizza; pan roasted prawns, the Mercer burger, or trumpet pasta with artichokes and shiitakes. Reservations recommended but not required.
Peasant
The whole pig dinner is sadly not a part of Peasant’s Restaurant Week menu, but get your hands on chef Marc Forgione’s artichoke and ricotta ravioli and wood-roasted strawberries with sesame and olive oil gelato for a weekday dinner for $60.
Wayan
Cédric and Ochi Vongerichten’s Indonesian spot in Nolita offers a $45, two-course weekday lunch. An appetizer choice includes heirloom tomatoes or salmon tartare, with a main course selection of mushroom tongseng or crispy ayam goreng.
Rabbit House Omakase & Sake Bar
The crowd-favorite spare rib that’s marinated overnight in sake and soy sauce typically goes for $16 alone at this LES gem. But for Restaurant Week, chef and sake sommelier Yoshiko Sakuma is opening up her menu at Rabbit House Omakase & Sake Bar with three-course weekday dinners for $45. Each course includes two to three choices including the aforementioned spare rib appetizer. Customers can also tack on sake pairings for each course for an additional $30.
Blue Smoke
The Battery Park City outpost of Blue Smoke is applying its Restaurant Week deal to its existing menu of appetizers, sandwiches and desserts so the choices are ample and fun to play around with. Strike up a meal of buttermilk chicken bites and Texas beef brisket sandwich or start with strawberry salad and move onto the Blue Smoke burger. However you like it, lunch is $30 and dinner is $45 every day except Sunday.
Gage & Tollner
On the first and last weeks of Restaurant Week — from July 18 to 24 and from August 15 to 21 — James Beard-nominated Gage & Tollner is offering a $60 weekday dinner menu. The three courses include options such as cavatelli with heritage pork ragu, tomatoes, and peaches, and bread pudding with warm chocolate, peanut butter creme anglaise, and salted caramel.
As You Are
Just last fall, As You Are found a home inside Boerum Hill’s hip Ace Hotel and drew fans for its creative, globe-trotting takes on classic dishes. For Restaurant Week, it’s hosting $30 lunches and $45 dinners on weekdays and Sundays. Options include celery root latke with pear butter and horseradish; radiatore pasta with octopus-mezcal ragu; and a corn and blackberry sundae.