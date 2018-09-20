12 Hidden Gem Private Dining Rooms in NYC

From cozy wine cellars to whole restaurant buy-outs and basically everything in between

Space is a prized, rare commodity in NYC, and that’s particularly true when it comes to dining options for a private party. There are plenty of excellent group dining options for that big birthday dinner or family reunion feast, but for a meal that merits a truly special, intimate space, a private (or semi-private) area is necessary.

This doesn’t come cheap, with most places requiring minimum spends per person or for the full party, and, in some cases, room fees on top of that. But there are some hidden gems in the private dining department that aren’t exorbitant. Ahead, 12 restaurants around NYC with noteworthy private or semi-private dining spaces worthy of a party.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.