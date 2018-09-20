 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A wood-covered room features several tables covered in white table clothes adorned with silverware and glasses. A fireplace sits in the background.
One of two dining rooms upstairs at Gage & Tollner.
Gage & Tollner

12 Hidden Gem Private Dining Rooms in NYC

From cozy wine cellars to whole restaurant buy-outs and basically everything in between

by Emma Orlow and Eater Staff Updated
One of two dining rooms upstairs at Gage & Tollner.
| Gage & Tollner
by Emma Orlow and Eater Staff Updated

Space is a prized, rare commodity in NYC, and that’s particularly true when it comes to dining options for a private party. There are plenty of excellent group dining options for that big birthday dinner or family reunion feast, but for a meal that merits a truly special, intimate space, a private (or semi-private) area is necessary.

This doesn’t come cheap, with most places requiring minimum spends per person or for the full party, and, in some cases, room fees on top of that. But there are some hidden gems in the private dining department that aren’t exorbitant. Ahead, 12 restaurants around NYC with noteworthy private or semi-private dining spaces worthy of a party.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. M. Wells Steakhouse

43-15 Crescent St
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 786-9060
(718) 786-9060
This Montreal-inspired Long Island City steakhouse is known just as much for its decadent cuts as it is for some lesser-seen types of meat such as shark, organ meats, and nutria. The Ostrich Room’s decor is equally sumptuous, with a burlesque vibe that includes colorful curtains, a Pompeii-esque wall mural, and bronze-cast ostrich legs. Through the corrugated gate of the private room, M. Wells has two dinner prix-fixe menu options, priced at $85 and $125 dinner menu options. On Fridays and Saturdays there is a $2,000 minimum spend to have the room to yourself for three hours. The room fits around 22 seated and 35 for a standing cocktail party.

The private dining room at M. Wells Steakhouse, with red walls, long tables in the middle, and booths along the walls
M. Wells Steakhouse is home to the glamorous Ostrich Room.
M. Wells Steakhouse

2. Nonna Dora's

606 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10016
The new uptown spot from acclaimed pasta maker Addolorata Marzovilla, often called Nonna Dora, has its own private dining room. Seat capacity is 12 people in the glass room that’s cloaked away from the bustling main pasta bar. Those interested in reserving for large parties will spend $88 per person for a family-style meal with a food and beverage minimum spend of $1,200. More information is available on the Nonna Dora website.

The glass box private dining room.
The glass box private dining room.
Nonna Dora’s

3. Peasant

194 Elizabeth St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 965-9511
(212) 965-9511
Fans of the city’s wood-fired cooking scene can rejoice at chef Marc Forgione’s private dining area at Peasant. Downstairs there is a candle-lit wine cellar that can hold 35 guest seated and additional guests standing.

A private dinner party with a cavernous feel.
A private dinner party with a cavernous feel.
Clay Williams

4. Kimika

40 Kenmare St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 256-9280
(212) 256-9280
This Italian and Japanese restaurant from the Wayla team was a hit when it opened during the pandemic. Diners looking for a more private experience at Kimika can reserve space for parties of up to 12 people at a table hidden behind an orange curtain.

The private dining zone at Kimika is hidden behind an orange curtain.
The private dining zone at Kimika is hidden behind a curtain
Nicole Franzen

5. Pig and Khao

68 Clinton St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 920-4485
(212) 920-4485
Chef Leah Cohen’s excellent Southeast Asian restaurant can accommodate private parties in its back area, made private with a separate door. It seats up to 38 people, with a party-style menu that features some of the restaurant’s best hits.

A dining room with four colorful murals on the wall and mahogany wood tables
Try the best of chef Leah Cohen’s cooking.
Pig and Khao

6. Canary Club

303 Broome St
New York, NY 10002
New Orleans-style restaurant and music lounge Canary Club offers a private room — plus a private bathroom — that accommodates up to 18 people. A prix fixe menu is on deck for $65 per person, and customers have the option to choose their own music during their booking.

Orange and red walls cloak the walls at this private dining room with a central wooden table with chairs and table ware.
A New Orleans-influenced private dining option.
Canary Club

7. Congee Village

100 Allen St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 941-1818
(212) 941-1818
There are five private rooms on offer at this Cantonese Lower East Side classic offering rice and noodle dishes, soups, stir-fries, and, of course, congee, available a la carte or in a large-format banquet menu. Three of the rooms seat 10 to 12 people, another can accommodate up to 20 people and the fifth fits up to 65 people. Bonus: All of the private rooms come tricked out with karaoke machines, for belting out some tunes post-feasting.

8. Leo

123 Havemeyer St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 384-6531
(718) 384-6531
At this pizza palace for all things sourdough, there are two areas of the restaurant: the main dining room and an adjoining slice shop — the latter of which can be rented out for private gatherings. What better way to celebrate than with clam pies and some of the city’s best soft serve. Email hello@leo-nyc.com for more information.

9. Falansai

112 Harrison Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 381-0980
(718) 381-0980
Vietnamese American hot spot Falansai has a private dining room dubbed the “music room,” where the vibes are “stuntin,” according to the restaurant. The cozy space is adjacent to the main dining room and seats up to 11 people.

A private dining room with a wooden table, table ware, and colorful posters fills the room at Falansai.
The Music Room is one of Bushwick’s best private dining rooms.
Falansai

10. Gage & Tollner

372 Fulton St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(347) 689-3677
(347) 689-3677
In addition to the upstairs speakeasy-ish bar, Sunken Harbor Club, that’s located inside the well-reviewed Gage & Tollner, the esteemed, historic restaurant also features two private dining rooms. Upstairs, there’s the Edna Lewis Room, which can see 30 patrons, while the Dolphin Bar seats 50. A three-course dinner menu is priced at $125, with options for additional add-ons, including celebratory cakes.

A wood-covered room features several tables and a bar.
Reserve for a large party at this historic restaurant.
Gage & Tollner

11. Brooklyn Hots

291 Greene Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(917) 791-5035
(917) 791-5035
Brooklyn Hots is easily one of the hottest restaurants in Brooklyn right now — in part because of their much-discussed trash plates, an interpretation of the Rochester, New York staple. Guests interested in private dining at Brooklyn Hots can rent out the entire space with a 20-guest capacity. The package includes all-you-can-eat food and two cases of wine from its neighboring sibling wine shop, Radicle. It costs $5,000 for Friday and Saturday, and $4,250 for all other days of the week. To reserve, email brian@brooklynhots.com.

Brooklyn Hots features several wood and metal seats clustered around a wood paneled bar with a metal top.
Customers can buy out the entire Brooklyn Hots dining room for a taste of Rochester.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

12. Dinner Party

86 S Portland Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(347) 463-9173
(347) 463-9173
Dinner party-style restaurants are increasingly a trend in New York City, where guests often flock to be seated at group tables and possibly make new friends. But if you want to keep it to just your crew, Dinner Party offers buy-outs of the restaurant for up to 22 customers. There’s a $1,750 base price, which includes a four-course set menu, or $2,500 to customize the meal’s offerings. Email rsvp@dinnerpartybk.com.

Related Maps