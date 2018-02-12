Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Park Slope Right Now

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Park Slope Right Now

Most of the restaurants in the stroller-packed streets of Park Slope are just fine, but a handful of new arrivals are turning this sleepy Brooklyn neighborhood into a restaurant hot spot. Haenyeo, a modern Korean banger, has been holding things down since 2019, while newer additions like Masalawala & Sons, from the Dhamaka team, Pecking House, the line-inducing fried chicken spot, and the neighborhood’s popular Winner bakery continue to shake things up. Below, find 15 of our favorite spots right now for brunch, fried burgers, Indian home cooking, and 24-hour breakfast burritos.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.