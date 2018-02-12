 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A hand sticks a spoon inside a beige coconut shell with covering removed to reveal food and sauce inside. A cup of white rice is off to the side.
Indian home cooking is the star at Masalawala & Sons.
Adam Friedlander/Masalawala & Sons

Where to Eat in Park Slope Right Now

This sleepy Brooklyn neighborhood is drawing crowds with a new wave of restaurants

by Emma Orlow, Luke Fortney, and Robert Sietsema Updated
Indian home cooking is the star at Masalawala & Sons.
| Adam Friedlander/Masalawala & Sons
by Emma Orlow, Luke Fortney, and Robert Sietsema Updated

Most of the restaurants in the stroller-packed streets of Park Slope are just fine, but a handful of new arrivals are turning this sleepy Brooklyn neighborhood into a restaurant hot spot. Haenyeo, a modern Korean banger, has been holding things down since 2019, while newer additions like Masalawala & Sons, from the Dhamaka team, Pecking House, the line-inducing fried chicken spot, and the neighborhood’s popular Winner bakery continue to shake things up. Below, find 15 of our favorite spots right now for brunch, fried burgers, Indian home cooking, and 24-hour breakfast burritos.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Pecking House

Could Park Slope become cool? The rumors started around the time Winner opened in 2020, then turned into shouts when Pecking House touched down in the neighborhood earlier this year. The fried chicken spot, which started as a delivery business during the pandemic, once had a waitlist just shy of 10,000 people for its fried chicken coated in crushed red chiles. The lines are more manageable at this permanent restaurant, which also sells mapo tofu sloppy joes, chicken salt french fries, canned beer, and cocktails.

244 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(716) 902-3613
(716) 902-3613
An overhead photograph of a tray of fried chicken on a red cafeteria tray beside sides of vegetables.
An order of chili fried chicken from Pecking House.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Nene’s Taqueria

Nene’s Taqueria was among the first to the punch in Brooklyn’s birria boom, selling tacos and bowls of ramen made with the stewed Mexican meat from a small storefront. It’s since moved to larger digs in the same neighborhood and opened this second location in Park Slope with birria “pizzas,” burritos, loaded fries, and more. Don’t count out the other meats, either.

660 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Fausto

Fausto serves a menu that changes based on availability at the Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket, nearby, though the crowd-favorite pasta, an orecchiette with pork and wilted greens, is usually available. The dishes lean simple — a little gem salad, a bone-in pork chop with fennel and apple — and the warm, orange-hued space is great for eating solo at the bar with a glass of wine or crowding around a table when family’s in town.

348 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(917) 909-1427
(917) 909-1427
A white ceramic bowl filled with thick chitarra noodles and mushrooms, topped with a round egg yolk
The spaghetti alla chitarra at Fausto.
Serena Dai/Eater NY

Al di la Trattoria

This beloved Park Slope stalwart has been serving stellar northern Italian fare since 1998, including spaghetti neri alla chitarra (homemade squid-ink pasta with octopus confit) and tagliatelle with ragu. Keep an eye on the pasta-free options, too, like a braised rabbit and saltimbocca alla romana and pork loin scallopine with sage leaves and prosciutto.

248 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 783-4565
(718) 783-4565
The cozy dining room at Al Di La Trattoria, a Park Slope restaurant with lots of large tables and natural light.
Al Di La Trattoria is packed come sundown.
Al di la Trattoria

Haenyeo

Chef Jenny Kwak ushered in a new era for Brooklyn in 2019 with this modern Korean restaurant unlike any New York had seen. Eater critic Ryan Sutton called Haenyeo, “a knockout of a Korean hangout in Park Slope” at the time, crediting its kitchen with making a “bouillabaisse as masterful as that of any Gallic temple.” The restaurant’s best-known dish is its tteokbokki fundido, Korean rice cakes that come with a twist of melted cheese and chile sauce. Beignets await for dessert.

239 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 213-2290
(718) 213-2290
A diner uses chopsticks to stretch the Oaxacan cheese above a bowl of rice cake fundido at Haenyeo.
The rice cake fundido at Haenyeo.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Bangkok Degree

Though it might not get credit for it, Park Slope is a hotbed of Thai restaurants, and Bangkok Degree is one of the best. Part of the menu is made up of curries, basil stir-fries, noodles, and other expected dishes, but check out the menu sections labeled “traditional grandma dishes” and “signature dishes” for something more interesting. Hung lay is a crock of pork belly and potatoes in a green northern curry, flavored with pickled garlic and raw ginger. And check out the whole red snapper cooked with lemongrass and other herbs, refreshing in its simplicity.

847A Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 576-3962
(718) 576-3962
A bowl of brown pork and gravy with matchsticks of raw ginger on top.
A bowl of brown pork and gravy at Bangkok Degree.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Bonbon Lakay

This Haitian coffee shop also serves pumpkin soup, griot fritay (fried pork chop with plantains), and snacks like djon djon rice. The cafe with a general store feel also has sweets like Haitian rum cake, fudge, and langue boeuf, a flaky pastry.

351 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 457-6551
(347) 457-6551

Masalawala & Sons

If anyone can turn Park Slope into a food destination it’s Roni Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya, the restaurateur-chef duo behind Dhamaka and Semma, some of the city’s best Indian restaurants right now. Masalawala & Sons, a revamped version of their Lower East Side restaurant, is their latest to open, focusing on Indian home cooking rarely seen in New York City.

365 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
A wide-mouthed clay bowl of beef and red sauce with two golden buns on a small plate off to the side.
A clay bowl at Masawala & Sons.
Adam Friedlander/Masalawala

Alma Negra

Park Slope has other Mexican restaurants, but none deliver on the holy trinity of dining out — good food, good vibes, and good drinks — quite like Alma Negra. The restaurant from a former bartender at Aldama, one of the year’s best new Mexican restaurants, serves fried fish tacos, a vegan mole verde with tortillas on the side, and a marinated chicken worth going out of the way for. Round out a meal with a $10 michelada or a well-crafted non-alcoholic cocktail.

494 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(917) 909-0339
(917) 909-0339

Winner

Daniel Eddy’s popular pandemic-born bakery specializes in pastries and loaves of bread that are known for selling out early. The happening Park Slope spot sells rotisserie chickens at night for takeout and sandwiches during the day. The fanfare is so strong that the team expanded next door with a wine bar, called Runner Up, and a stall in the Prospect Park Picnic House with sandwiches and beer.

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
A chicken salad sandwich overflows with mayonnaise on airy bread.
A creamy, dreamy chicken salad sandwich.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Pasta Louise Restaurant

Pasta Louise first opened as a small outdoor spot serving offbeat handmade pastas in 2020. The team has since turned the original space into a cafe that sells pasta to-go and opened this full-service restaurant with a bar a few blocks over. Now on Eighth Avenue, Pasta Louise serves a variety of sides and sauces, which can be paired with a single pasta shape that changes daily.

1114 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 725-3883
(347) 725-3883

Lore

Restaurants serving “global” cuisine have been on their way out for years, but if there’s one place we’ll still order jerk chicken next to fish and chips, it’s Lore. The restaurant opened in early 2022, bringing well-executed dishes that play on Indian, English, Korean, and French flavors to the neighborhood. Menu items pop in and out, but count on hits like a fermented dosa with red lentil daal and sea bream served next to lettuce wraps in the style of ssam.

441 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 599-0300
(347) 599-0300

Korzo

The main attraction at this Eastern European restaurant is the deep fried burger: a juicy patty with funky Allgauer Emmentaler cheese, mustard, and pickled vegetables that was once considered the city’s best. It’s swaddled in dough, then plopped in a fryer and cooked until medium rare. Order it with a salad or fries, perfect for dragging through a pile of sweet beet ketchup, available in squeeze bottles at the bar.

667 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 499-1199
(718) 499-1199
A medium rare burger is encased in fried dough. Mussels, french fries, and other dishes are visible in the background.
Korzo’s fried burger is one of the city’s best.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Girasol Bakery

This South Slope cafe is open 24 hours, but it’s worth visiting during the morning when the smells of conchas and champurrado slip out onto the sidewalk. A small grill churns out huaraches, cemitas, and a breakfast burrito unlike most others in the city. Chunks of tender, salty potato are swaddled with eggs, sausage, and melty American cheese. Pair any of those items with with a cup of atole — or a bag of Takis, from a vending machine in the back — for a breakfast around $10.

690 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 369-0251
(718) 369-0251
A customer stands at the counter of Girasol Bakery, waiting to order.
The pastry case at Girasol Bakery.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

SYKO

Find fattoush alongside kimbap at this new cafe on the border of South Slope and Windsor Terrace. A Syrian and Korean couple combine their roots for a menu that include shawarma, bulgogi, bibimbap, and muhammara. Syko isn’t fusion per se — there are separate Korean and Syrian menus — but it serves a combination of dishes rarely if ever seen in the city.

126 Windsor Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(929) 424-0423
(929) 424-0423
A hand holds up a stacked rice-based dish.
A dish at Syko.
Syko

Related Maps