12 Perfect Pancakes in New York City

A tall stack of pancakes is a breakfast staple for a reason: They’re filling, full of carbs, and often feel like dessert, even if they hit the table first. In New York City, there’s a variety of excellent pancakes worth seeking out: Some are faithfully presented with a dollop of butter and seasonal fruit, while others come thin, crisped up, and dotted with holes — a loaner from a restaurant that got its start in Los Angeles. These are a dozen of our favorites.

