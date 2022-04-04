Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine Outdoors in Queens

14 restaurants that are making the most of the borough’s relatively spacious land

Thanks to the general spaciousness of land in Queens, restaurants have been boasting sprawling patios decked out with towering trees and summery floral arrangements for years, but pandemic restrictions upped the ante even more. The thoughtful build-out of some of these sidewalk and street structures are such that diners won’t even miss the inside of the restaurant. Here are 14 of our favorite outdoor dining spots in Queens.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.