 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

A Guide to the Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in NYC

23 Hit Harlem Restaurants to Try

Where to Dine Outdoors in Brooklyn

Diners sit in the afternoon sun, eating outdoors under sidewalk awnings and streetside canopies.
American Brass in Long Island City.
Kristen Walther Photography/American Brass

Where to Dine Outdoors in Queens

14 restaurants that are making the most of the borough’s relatively spacious land

by Caroline Shin
View as Map
American Brass in Long Island City.
| Kristen Walther Photography/American Brass
by Caroline Shin

Thanks to the general spaciousness of land in Queens, restaurants have been boasting sprawling patios decked out with towering trees and summery floral arrangements for years, but pandemic restrictions upped the ante even more. The thoughtful build-out of some of these sidewalk and street structures are such that diners won’t even miss the inside of the restaurant. Here are 14 of our favorite outdoor dining spots in Queens.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Ditty

Copy Link
3503 Ditmars Blvd
Queens, NY 11105
(347) 617-1747
(347) 617-1747
Visit Website

The Ditty already had a comfortable backyard with heating, a retractable roof, and board games prior to the pandemic, but they came up with one of the quirkiest streetside spaces in the borough due to outdoor dining mandates. It’s a deep purple school bus outfitted with first-come, first-served tables and benches. If the weekend calls for Frito-Lay corn chip-topped chili dogs and a Montauk Wave Chaser IPA on a hipster magic school bus, this is the joint.

An outdoor dining structure designed like a school bus sits on the curb outside of the restaurant.
The Ditty’s purple school bus.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

2. Victory Garden Cafe

Copy Link
21-69 Steinway St
Queens, NY 11105
(718) 274-2087
(718) 274-2087
Visit Website

The allure of this Greek cafe lies in its seemingly endless, leafy green outdoor dining areas. The front of the restaurant alone has two sections: the fully enclosed extension of the storefront, and an open but ceilinged sidewalk structure. But the backyard is the showstopper: there’s a spacious, fully enclosed structure with clear panels and a yellow canvas roof, and a small, charming outdoor garden with lots of sun and tranquility.

3. Avli, the Little Greek Tavern

Copy Link
38-31 Bell Blvd
Bayside, NY 11361
(718) 224-7575
(718) 224-7575
Visit Website

Avli means backyard in Greek, so it’s not hard to guess what this restaurant’s appeal is: A pretty patio with stone floors, a tree-lined garden, and a white fence as the backdrop to enjoy Avli’s simple, homestyle dishes like gyro and tzatziki.

4. Jiang Nan

Copy Link
133-42 39th Ave suit 101
Queens, NY 11354
(718) 353-8855
(718) 353-8855
Visit Website

Perched right alongside the dining room wall, the outdoor space at this Sichuan-Huaiyang restaurant is an extension of the polished indoor decor with its dark wood floors and roof. The outdoor structure is divided into booths that can be closed off with wooden curtains so customers can enjoy their Peking duck and assorted seafood dishes in privacy.

5. Veranda

Copy Link
20801 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11361
(718) 281-2233
(718) 281-2233
Visit Website

Between the beige wall, beige canopy, and beige table settings, the sprawling patio at this Mediterranean bistro feels like being on a cruise ship, but the spaciousness is unrivaled. It’s a prime destination for eating grilled octopus and lamb chops while enjoying a warm afternoon breeze.

Also Featured in:

6. The Sweet Sap

Copy Link
189-11 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11358
(718) 225-1000
(718) 225-1000
Visit Website

Depending on the season, diners will either find a winter wonderland of snow-capped evergreens or a quiet spring garden at the Sweet Sap in Flushing. Either way, the two, fully enclosed and heated outdoor dining areas twinkle with cascading fairy lights and make for a romantic date night complete with an eclectic Italian-Korean menu.

7. The Vegoist at No5

Copy Link
35-43 37th St
Queens, NY 11101
(718) 729-5665
(718) 729-5665
Visit Website

Industrial warehouse and lovely garden aesthetics collide on the patio at this funky vegan spot, outfitted with pastel pink metal chairs with seashell-shaped backs, Edison bulbs hanging from brass fixtures, and five-foot-high palms swaying against murals of flowers in muted colors against a black backdrop. It’s an eccentric environment for pesto zoodles (with meat options) and pasta-less zucchini-wrapped raviolis.

8. John Brown BBQ

Copy Link
27-20 40th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(347) 617-1120
(347) 617-1120
Visit Website

This no-frills barbecue joint specializes in Kansas City-style meats, but don’t miss their sides like their melty mac and cheese. Kick back with smoky brisket, burnt ends, and corned beef Reuben sandwiches, with a pint of Sixpoint, in their sprawling backyard.

Also Featured in:

9. SriPraPhai

Copy Link
64-13 39th Ave
Woodside, NY 11377
(718) 899-9599
(718) 899-9599
Visit Website

The rewards for waiting out the long lines at this renowned Thai restaurant are many: the fried soft shell crab, fresh papaya salads, and an expansive backyard outfitted with a robust flower garden, a wisteria canopy, and a massive stone fountain.

Also Featured in:

10. American Brass

Copy Link
2-01 50th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(718) 806-1106
(718) 806-1106
Visit Website

This upscale brasserie’s streetside, waterfront build-out offers customers unobstructed views of the midtown Manhattan skyline while digging into plates of freshly shucked oysters and wagyu flank steak.

Diners eat under a streetside awning lit up with string lights.
Outdoor dining at American Brass.
Kristen Walther Photography/American Brass

Also Featured in:

11. Spicy Shallot

Copy Link
7701 Woodside Ave
Queens, NY 11373
(718) 672-5266
(718) 672-5266
Visit Website

Surely, someone with an eye for very pretty things designed this massive, matching double shed that flanks Spicy Shallot’s narrow sidewalk. Hanging fairy lights, pink roses and green leaves adorn the blonde wood ceiling, and sunlight streams from the clear floor-to-ceiling panels. Don’t miss the juicy Thai pork strips and snow crab sushi rolls.

An enclosed, windowed, wooden outdoor structure flanks both sides of a sidewalk.
Spicy Shallot’s outdoor setup.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

12. Khao Nom

Copy Link
42-06 77th St
Queens, NY 11373
(929) 208-0108
(929) 208-0108
Visit Website

The classy decor of this beloved Elmhurst spot extends to the streetside outdoor dining area, a fully enclosed structure with dark wood floors and a ceiling streaming with vines. Be sure to order their signature corn fritters, spicy and crispy pork belly, and soft pandan cream-stuffed rolls.

An enclosed structure with clear panels on all four sides and green vines strung into the ceiling.
The outdoor dining structure at Khao Nom.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

13. Paratha Wala

Copy Link
103-09 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11375
(347) 561-5319
(347) 561-5319
Visit Website

This modern Indian restaurant’s funky and colorful Bollywood-inspired decor spills over into the partially enclosed street structure that’s designed with marigold garlands, tapestry-covered lamp shades, and an artfully painted, wooden floor. Kale fritters and the chicken tikka bowl are local favorites.

14. Kimo's Kitchen

Copy Link
92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd
Queens, NY 11693
(347) 926-4384
(347) 926-4384
Visit Website

Located two blocks from Rockaway Beach, Kimo’s Kitchen includes a spacious backyard where customers can bask in the breeze of the nearby ocean. It’s fitted with long communal picnic tables, and a turquoise mural of blue domed churches of Greece and the camels and pyramids of Egypt, illustrating the chef’s roots and his Mediterranean menu. Do not miss out on the restaurant’s signature falafel, whether they’re in rice bowl, sandwich, or mezze platter format.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. The Ditty

3503 Ditmars Blvd, Queens, NY 11105
An outdoor dining structure designed like a school bus sits on the curb outside of the restaurant.
The Ditty’s purple school bus.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

The Ditty already had a comfortable backyard with heating, a retractable roof, and board games prior to the pandemic, but they came up with one of the quirkiest streetside spaces in the borough due to outdoor dining mandates. It’s a deep purple school bus outfitted with first-come, first-served tables and benches. If the weekend calls for Frito-Lay corn chip-topped chili dogs and a Montauk Wave Chaser IPA on a hipster magic school bus, this is the joint.

3503 Ditmars Blvd
Queens, NY 11105
(347) 617-1747
Visit Website

2. Victory Garden Cafe

21-69 Steinway St, Queens, NY 11105

The allure of this Greek cafe lies in its seemingly endless, leafy green outdoor dining areas. The front of the restaurant alone has two sections: the fully enclosed extension of the storefront, and an open but ceilinged sidewalk structure. But the backyard is the showstopper: there’s a spacious, fully enclosed structure with clear panels and a yellow canvas roof, and a small, charming outdoor garden with lots of sun and tranquility.

21-69 Steinway St
Queens, NY 11105
(718) 274-2087
Visit Website

3. Avli, the Little Greek Tavern

38-31 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361

Avli means backyard in Greek, so it’s not hard to guess what this restaurant’s appeal is: A pretty patio with stone floors, a tree-lined garden, and a white fence as the backdrop to enjoy Avli’s simple, homestyle dishes like gyro and tzatziki.

38-31 Bell Blvd
Bayside, NY 11361
(718) 224-7575
Visit Website

4. Jiang Nan

133-42 39th Ave suit 101, Queens, NY 11354

Perched right alongside the dining room wall, the outdoor space at this Sichuan-Huaiyang restaurant is an extension of the polished indoor decor with its dark wood floors and roof. The outdoor structure is divided into booths that can be closed off with wooden curtains so customers can enjoy their Peking duck and assorted seafood dishes in privacy.

133-42 39th Ave suit 101
Queens, NY 11354
(718) 353-8855
Visit Website

5. Veranda

20801 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11361

Between the beige wall, beige canopy, and beige table settings, the sprawling patio at this Mediterranean bistro feels like being on a cruise ship, but the spaciousness is unrivaled. It’s a prime destination for eating grilled octopus and lamb chops while enjoying a warm afternoon breeze.

20801 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11361
(718) 281-2233
Visit Website

6. The Sweet Sap

189-11 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11358

Depending on the season, diners will either find a winter wonderland of snow-capped evergreens or a quiet spring garden at the Sweet Sap in Flushing. Either way, the two, fully enclosed and heated outdoor dining areas twinkle with cascading fairy lights and make for a romantic date night complete with an eclectic Italian-Korean menu.

189-11 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11358
(718) 225-1000
Visit Website

7. The Vegoist at No5

35-43 37th St, Queens, NY 11101

Industrial warehouse and lovely garden aesthetics collide on the patio at this funky vegan spot, outfitted with pastel pink metal chairs with seashell-shaped backs, Edison bulbs hanging from brass fixtures, and five-foot-high palms swaying against murals of flowers in muted colors against a black backdrop. It’s an eccentric environment for pesto zoodles (with meat options) and pasta-less zucchini-wrapped raviolis.

35-43 37th St
Queens, NY 11101
(718) 729-5665
Visit Website

8. John Brown BBQ

27-20 40th Ave, Queens, NY 11101

This no-frills barbecue joint specializes in Kansas City-style meats, but don’t miss their sides like their melty mac and cheese. Kick back with smoky brisket, burnt ends, and corned beef Reuben sandwiches, with a pint of Sixpoint, in their sprawling backyard.

27-20 40th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(347) 617-1120
Visit Website

9. SriPraPhai

64-13 39th Ave, Woodside, NY 11377

The rewards for waiting out the long lines at this renowned Thai restaurant are many: the fried soft shell crab, fresh papaya salads, and an expansive backyard outfitted with a robust flower garden, a wisteria canopy, and a massive stone fountain.

64-13 39th Ave
Woodside, NY 11377
(718) 899-9599
Visit Website

10. American Brass

2-01 50th Ave, Queens, NY 11101
Diners eat under a streetside awning lit up with string lights.
Outdoor dining at American Brass.
Kristen Walther Photography/American Brass

This upscale brasserie’s streetside, waterfront build-out offers customers unobstructed views of the midtown Manhattan skyline while digging into plates of freshly shucked oysters and wagyu flank steak.

2-01 50th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(718) 806-1106
Visit Website

11. Spicy Shallot

7701 Woodside Ave, Queens, NY 11373
An enclosed, windowed, wooden outdoor structure flanks both sides of a sidewalk.
Spicy Shallot’s outdoor setup.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Surely, someone with an eye for very pretty things designed this massive, matching double shed that flanks Spicy Shallot’s narrow sidewalk. Hanging fairy lights, pink roses and green leaves adorn the blonde wood ceiling, and sunlight streams from the clear floor-to-ceiling panels. Don’t miss the juicy Thai pork strips and snow crab sushi rolls.

7701 Woodside Ave
Queens, NY 11373
(718) 672-5266
Visit Website

12. Khao Nom

42-06 77th St, Queens, NY 11373
An enclosed structure with clear panels on all four sides and green vines strung into the ceiling.
The outdoor dining structure at Khao Nom.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

The classy decor of this beloved Elmhurst spot extends to the streetside outdoor dining area, a fully enclosed structure with dark wood floors and a ceiling streaming with vines. Be sure to order their signature corn fritters, spicy and crispy pork belly, and soft pandan cream-stuffed rolls.

42-06 77th St
Queens, NY 11373
(929) 208-0108
Visit Website

13. Paratha Wala

103-09 Metropolitan Ave, Queens, NY 11375

This modern Indian restaurant’s funky and colorful Bollywood-inspired decor spills over into the partially enclosed street structure that’s designed with marigold garlands, tapestry-covered lamp shades, and an artfully painted, wooden floor. Kale fritters and the chicken tikka bowl are local favorites.

103-09 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11375
(347) 561-5319
Visit Website

14. Kimo's Kitchen

92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Queens, NY 11693

Located two blocks from Rockaway Beach, Kimo’s Kitchen includes a spacious backyard where customers can bask in the breeze of the nearby ocean. It’s fitted with long communal picnic tables, and a turquoise mural of blue domed churches of Greece and the camels and pyramids of Egypt, illustrating the chef’s roots and his Mediterranean menu. Do not miss out on the restaurant’s signature falafel, whether they’re in rice bowl, sandwich, or mezze platter format.

92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd
Queens, NY 11693
(347) 926-4384
Visit Website

Related Maps