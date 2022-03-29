Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine Outdoors in Manhattan

Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine Outdoors in Manhattan

Outdoor dining season — the warm weather version — is about to get underway in NYC. During the pandemic, the outdoor dining scene exploded in the city, largely due to temporary allowances that city legislators are now trying to turn into a permanent program. In the meantime, many restaurants are continuing to invest in impressive outdoor setups. From streetside patios to snug backyards and sprawling waterfront scenes, here are 14 worthwhile spots to dine outdoors in Manhattan.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.