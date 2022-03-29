 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

A Guide to NYC’s Uyghur Restaurant Scene

15 Noteworthy Restaurants in Flatiron and Gramercy

19 Vital Jewish Delis in NYC

People sit at yellow picnic benches set up along a concrete pier overlooking the East River in Manhattan.
Taking in the views at Watermark at the Seaport.
Watermark

Where to Dine Outdoors in Manhattan

A guide to breezy backyards and stunning patios across the borough

by Eater Staff
View as Map
Taking in the views at Watermark at the Seaport.
| Watermark
by Eater Staff

Outdoor dining season — the warm weather version — is about to get underway in NYC. During the pandemic, the outdoor dining scene exploded in the city, largely due to temporary allowances that city legislators are now trying to turn into a permanent program. In the meantime, many restaurants are continuing to invest in impressive outdoor setups. From streetside patios to snug backyards and sprawling waterfront scenes, here are 14 worthwhile spots to dine outdoors in Manhattan.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Harlem Tavern

Copy Link
2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd
New York, NY 10026
(212) 866-4500
(212) 866-4500
Visit Website

This neighborhood restaurant and beer garden has a large red tent setup that is well-suited for group hangs. Stop by the covered patio rain or shine to order from this Harlem spot’s extensive menu of pub fare like buffalo chicken wraps, steak tacos, and fried green tomato flatbreads. 

2. Dagon

Copy Link
2454 Broadway
New York, NY 10024
(212) 873-2466
(212) 873-2466
Visit Website

Dagon’s airy and sunny dining room translates well to the outdoors, where the sidewalk seating area along Broadway is dotted with plants and hanging lights. The Mediterranean restaurant’s lively energy, including the thumping Israeli pop music, makes it a fun backdrop for the menu of mezze (labneh, Moroccan carrots, and sasso chicken liver mousse are just a few options), salads (think fattoush and a Levantine take on a Caesar salad), and shareable plates such as crispy roasted lamb, harissa barbecued chickens, and dry-aged beef kebabs.

An outdoor dining structure painted in light green with hanging lights and customers dining at tables.
Dagon’s outdoor dining structure along Broadway.
Dagon

Also Featured in:

3. Bilao

Copy Link
1437 1st Ave. Store 1
New York, NY 10021
(212) 650-0010
(212) 650-0010
Visit Website

Bilao on the Upper East Side restaurant opened when a few Filipino nurses wanted a spot for breakfast that served their native country’s most well-known dishes. Their tiny storefront has more seating outdoors than it has inside, but wherever diners decide to sit, it’s “one of the best overviews of the national cuisine that NYC has seen,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema noted. Classic Filipino dishes like crispy pork or a hearty stew of taro leaves swimming in coconut milk are just a few options available from breakfast through dinner.

A plainish storefront that says Filipino Cuisine, with a table out front.
Bilao serves some of the city’s best Filipino cuisine.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

4. Junoon

Copy Link
19 W 24th St
New York, NY 10010
(212) 490-2100
(212) 490-2100
Visit Website

Pioneering Indian fine dining restaurant Junoon maintains a flower-filled streetside outdoor dining structure in front of its elegant, revamped space in Flatiron. The full menu, including its charcoal-smoked masala ribs and dry-aged duck with tellicherry peppercorn sauce, is available outside.

Also Featured in:

5. Soothr

Copy Link
204 E 13th St
New York, NY 10003
(212) 844-9789
(212) 844-9789
Visit Website

Acclaimed Thai spot Soothr, known for its flavorful noodle soups, has a leafy backyard space tucked behind the restaurant’s main dining room. On particularly warm nights, the restaurant will also set out tables and chairs in front of the restaurant for extra outdoor seating.

Also Featured in:

6. Silver Apricot

Copy Link
20 Cornelia St
New York, NY 10014
Visit Website

Simone Tong of fast-casual noodle shop Little Tong partnered with Emmeline Zhao to open up the upscale, inventive spot Silver Apricot in 2020, and Eater critic Robert Sietsema later declared it one of the city’s most exciting new restaurants. The small restaurant offers both an outdoor patio on Cornelia Street and a cozy backyard garden.

Also Featured in:

7. Nami Nori

Copy Link
33 Carmine St
New York, NY 10014
(646) 998-4588
(646) 998-4588
Visit Website

Acclaimed West Village sushi spot Nami Nori is serving its popular temaki hand rolls and other Japanese fare from a covered outdoor structure out front. The restaurant has a second location in Williamsburg with outdoor seating.

Also Featured in:

8. Forsythia

Copy Link
9 Stanton St
New York, NY 10002
(646) 590-0609
(646) 590-0609
Visit Website

It’s not exactly like dining al fresco on a Roman piazza, but Forsythia’s sturdy outdoor dining structure, which resemble Italian pergolas, includes sliding doors and windows, well-spaced tables, decorative greenery, and AC for the warmer weather. What started as a pandemic pop-up has become a destination for pastas — the cacio e pepe and the short rib-filled agnolotti are popular — anytime of the year.

Forsythia’s outdoor dining set up with yellow walls and sliding doors.
Forsythia’s outdoor pergola setup.
Forsythia

Also Featured in:

9. Wayan

Copy Link
Read Review |
20 Spring St
New York, NY 10012
(917) 261-4388
(917) 261-4388
Visit Website

This French-Indonesian restaurant has been holding things down in Nolita since 2019, drawing crowds for its East-meets-West menu and dining room that Eater once called “dark and sexy.” No surprise here, but the outdoor setup is just as stunning: There’s potted plants, patterned wallpaper, and decorative lanterns.

The face of a restaurant, Wayan, in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood.
Outside Wayan.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

10. Loreley Beer Garden

Copy Link
7 Rivington St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 253-7077
(212) 253-7077
Visit Website

Head out back at this Lower East Side bar for an outdoor beer garden vibe with plenty of room to spread out. The backyard’s picnic tables are great for groups, as are the restaurant’s oversized pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and beer (available by the half liter and liter in most cases).

Picnic tables and overhead heaters are arranged in the backyard of a Manhattan bar.
The backyard of Loreley Beer Garden.
Loreley Beer Garden

Also Featured in:

11. Thai Diner

Copy Link
186 Mott St
New York, NY 10012
(646) 559-4140
(646) 559-4140
Visit Website

Outdoor dining has been a boon for some of NYC’s trendiest restaurants, including chefs Ann Redding and Matt Danzer’s Thai Diner. Their former restaurant Uncle Boons was always packed, and this creative Thai-American spot in Nolita was just as busy when it opened weeks before the initial pandemic shutdown. Today, it’s a tad bit easier to get a seat with sidewalk seating and a cabin-like structure along Mott Street. Thai disco fries, cabbage tom khaa, and the Thai tea babka French toast are all popular items. The crab fried rice, a signature dish from the now-shuttered Uncle Boons, is still on the menu.

Also Featured in:

12. Wu's Wonton King

Copy Link
165 E Broadway
New York, NY 10002
(212) 477-1112
(212) 477-1112
Visit Website

Wu’s Wonton King took full advantage of the expansive stretch of sidewalk outside the restaurant and set up a sprawling covered outdoor dining structure with spaced-out tables set up under a string of lights and well-positioned electric heaters in colder months. The vibe out front, where a BYOB policy reins supreme and whole suckling pigs are occasionally carried out to tables, is just as good as inside — and possibly better if dining in a group, as tables out here can be rearranged to fit larger parties with a little notice.

A corner restaurant has brightly lit, block font signs saying Wu’s Wonton King.
Outside Wu’s Wonton King.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

13. Golden Diner

Copy Link
123 Madison St
New York, NY 10002
(917) 472-7800
(917) 472-7800
Visit Website

The sturdy outdoor structure at Golden Diner is often just as packed as its indoor dining room. It’s heated for chillier days, well-covered if there’s a chance of rain, and well worth a stop to hang out on Madison Street and dig into some crispy Korean fried chicken wings, griddled tuna melts, and overstuffed chicken katsu clubs.

Also Featured in:

14. Watermark

Copy Link
78 South St Pier 15
New York, NY 10038
(212) 742-8200
(212) 742-8200
Visit Website

Watermark is a sprawling waterfront event venue and outdoor cafe located on the edge of Pier 15 in the Seaport District that’s open seven days a week. Grab a dozen oysters, a cocktail carafe for the group, and pull up a seat along the edge of the East River.

An arial shot of Pier 15 with a crowd of people eating and drinking outdoors on the waterfront.
Waterfront dining on Pier 15.
Watermark

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Harlem Tavern

2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026

This neighborhood restaurant and beer garden has a large red tent setup that is well-suited for group hangs. Stop by the covered patio rain or shine to order from this Harlem spot’s extensive menu of pub fare like buffalo chicken wraps, steak tacos, and fried green tomato flatbreads. 

2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd
New York, NY 10026
(212) 866-4500
Visit Website

2. Dagon

2454 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
An outdoor dining structure painted in light green with hanging lights and customers dining at tables.
Dagon’s outdoor dining structure along Broadway.
Dagon

Dagon’s airy and sunny dining room translates well to the outdoors, where the sidewalk seating area along Broadway is dotted with plants and hanging lights. The Mediterranean restaurant’s lively energy, including the thumping Israeli pop music, makes it a fun backdrop for the menu of mezze (labneh, Moroccan carrots, and sasso chicken liver mousse are just a few options), salads (think fattoush and a Levantine take on a Caesar salad), and shareable plates such as crispy roasted lamb, harissa barbecued chickens, and dry-aged beef kebabs.

2454 Broadway
New York, NY 10024
(212) 873-2466
Visit Website

3. Bilao

1437 1st Ave. Store 1, New York, NY 10021
A plainish storefront that says Filipino Cuisine, with a table out front.
Bilao serves some of the city’s best Filipino cuisine.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Bilao on the Upper East Side restaurant opened when a few Filipino nurses wanted a spot for breakfast that served their native country’s most well-known dishes. Their tiny storefront has more seating outdoors than it has inside, but wherever diners decide to sit, it’s “one of the best overviews of the national cuisine that NYC has seen,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema noted. Classic Filipino dishes like crispy pork or a hearty stew of taro leaves swimming in coconut milk are just a few options available from breakfast through dinner.

1437 1st Ave. Store 1
New York, NY 10021
(212) 650-0010
Visit Website

4. Junoon

19 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010

Pioneering Indian fine dining restaurant Junoon maintains a flower-filled streetside outdoor dining structure in front of its elegant, revamped space in Flatiron. The full menu, including its charcoal-smoked masala ribs and dry-aged duck with tellicherry peppercorn sauce, is available outside.

19 W 24th St
New York, NY 10010
(212) 490-2100
Visit Website

5. Soothr

204 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003

Acclaimed Thai spot Soothr, known for its flavorful noodle soups, has a leafy backyard space tucked behind the restaurant’s main dining room. On particularly warm nights, the restaurant will also set out tables and chairs in front of the restaurant for extra outdoor seating.

204 E 13th St
New York, NY 10003
(212) 844-9789
Visit Website

6. Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014

Simone Tong of fast-casual noodle shop Little Tong partnered with Emmeline Zhao to open up the upscale, inventive spot Silver Apricot in 2020, and Eater critic Robert Sietsema later declared it one of the city’s most exciting new restaurants. The small restaurant offers both an outdoor patio on Cornelia Street and a cozy backyard garden.

20 Cornelia St
New York, NY 10014
Visit Website

7. Nami Nori

33 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014

Acclaimed West Village sushi spot Nami Nori is serving its popular temaki hand rolls and other Japanese fare from a covered outdoor structure out front. The restaurant has a second location in Williamsburg with outdoor seating.

33 Carmine St
New York, NY 10014
(646) 998-4588
Visit Website

8. Forsythia

9 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002
Forsythia’s outdoor dining set up with yellow walls and sliding doors.
Forsythia’s outdoor pergola setup.
Forsythia

It’s not exactly like dining al fresco on a Roman piazza, but Forsythia’s sturdy outdoor dining structure, which resemble Italian pergolas, includes sliding doors and windows, well-spaced tables, decorative greenery, and AC for the warmer weather. What started as a pandemic pop-up has become a destination for pastas — the cacio e pepe and the short rib-filled agnolotti are popular — anytime of the year.

9 Stanton St
New York, NY 10002
(646) 590-0609
Visit Website

9. Wayan

20 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
Read Review |
The face of a restaurant, Wayan, in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood.
Outside Wayan.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

This French-Indonesian restaurant has been holding things down in Nolita since 2019, drawing crowds for its East-meets-West menu and dining room that Eater once called “dark and sexy.” No surprise here, but the outdoor setup is just as stunning: There’s potted plants, patterned wallpaper, and decorative lanterns.

20 Spring St
New York, NY 10012
(917) 261-4388
Visit Website

10. Loreley Beer Garden

7 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
Picnic tables and overhead heaters are arranged in the backyard of a Manhattan bar.
The backyard of Loreley Beer Garden.
Loreley Beer Garden

Head out back at this Lower East Side bar for an outdoor beer garden vibe with plenty of room to spread out. The backyard’s picnic tables are great for groups, as are the restaurant’s oversized pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and beer (available by the half liter and liter in most cases).

7 Rivington St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 253-7077
Visit Website

11. Thai Diner

186 Mott St, New York, NY 10012

Outdoor dining has been a boon for some of NYC’s trendiest restaurants, including chefs Ann Redding and Matt Danzer’s Thai Diner. Their former restaurant Uncle Boons was always packed, and this creative Thai-American spot in Nolita was just as busy when it opened weeks before the initial pandemic shutdown. Today, it’s a tad bit easier to get a seat with sidewalk seating and a cabin-like structure along Mott Street. Thai disco fries, cabbage tom khaa, and the Thai tea babka French toast are all popular items. The crab fried rice, a signature dish from the now-shuttered Uncle Boons, is still on the menu.

186 Mott St
New York, NY 10012
(646) 559-4140
Visit Website

12. Wu's Wonton King

165 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002
A corner restaurant has brightly lit, block font signs saying Wu’s Wonton King.
Outside Wu’s Wonton King.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Wu’s Wonton King took full advantage of the expansive stretch of sidewalk outside the restaurant and set up a sprawling covered outdoor dining structure with spaced-out tables set up under a string of lights and well-positioned electric heaters in colder months. The vibe out front, where a BYOB policy reins supreme and whole suckling pigs are occasionally carried out to tables, is just as good as inside — and possibly better if dining in a group, as tables out here can be rearranged to fit larger parties with a little notice.

165 E Broadway
New York, NY 10002
(212) 477-1112
Visit Website

13. Golden Diner

123 Madison St, New York, NY 10002

The sturdy outdoor structure at Golden Diner is often just as packed as its indoor dining room. It’s heated for chillier days, well-covered if there’s a chance of rain, and well worth a stop to hang out on Madison Street and dig into some crispy Korean fried chicken wings, griddled tuna melts, and overstuffed chicken katsu clubs.

123 Madison St
New York, NY 10002
(917) 472-7800
Visit Website

14. Watermark

78 South St Pier 15, New York, NY 10038
An arial shot of Pier 15 with a crowd of people eating and drinking outdoors on the waterfront.
Waterfront dining on Pier 15.
Watermark

Watermark is a sprawling waterfront event venue and outdoor cafe located on the edge of Pier 15 in the Seaport District that’s open seven days a week. Grab a dozen oysters, a cocktail carafe for the group, and pull up a seat along the edge of the East River.

78 South St Pier 15
New York, NY 10038
(212) 742-8200
Visit Website

Related Maps