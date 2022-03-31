 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find Great Food in Hell’s Kitchen

Where to Dine Outdoors in Manhattan

A Guide to NYC’s Uyghur Restaurant Scene

A backyard patio with tables and red umbrellas.
The backyard at Somtum Der in Red Hook.
Somtum Der

Where to Dine Outdoors in Brooklyn

16 restaurants for making the most of NYC’s brief but beautiful outdoor dining season

by Eater Staff
View as Map
The backyard at Somtum Der in Red Hook.
| Somtum Der
by Eater Staff

Those few sweet months when New Yorkers can dine outdoors by choice — and actually enjoy it — are almost here, and in Brooklyn, the borough’s selection of patios, backyards, and roadside structures has never been better. The number of restaurants offering outdoor dining has exploded during the pandemic, thanks to a temporary measure allowing businesses to serve customers from sidewalks and streetside sheds. Even with the long-term future of outdoor dining still up in the air, restaurants and bars continue to invest in their outdoor dining spaces. Here are 16 of our favorite in Brooklyn.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Taqueria Ramirez

Copy Link
94 Franklin St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Visit Website

This Greenpoint taqueria, a favorite for its al pastor and tripe tacos, opens its front windows when the weather allows, meaning even its indoor seats get some airflow. There isn’t much outdoor seating here — basically a standing counter and a few wooden benches — but Brooklyn’s already gotten the memo, and it’s not unusual to see people standing over plates of tacos in groups on the sidewalk. 

The front of a small taqueria, with a white storefront, open windows, and a neon sign that reads “Ramirez”
There’s some seats, and plenty of room to stand, at this Greenpoint taco counter.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

2. Bolero

Copy Link
177 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 388-6801
(718) 388-6801
Visit Website

This Williamsburg newcomer opened just before the pandemic and hit the ground running with a menu that Eater critic Robert Sietsema says helped herald a new era of Vietnamese fine dining in the city. Despite Bolero’s location on bustling Bedford Avenue, the outdoor garden is serene and bucolic with plants, string lights, and heaters.

A backyard space with a table of diners and heat lamps.
The backyard of Bolero.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

3. L'Industrie Pizzeria

Copy Link
254 S 2nd St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 599-0002
(718) 599-0002
Visit Website

L’Industrie is slinging some of the most popular slices in the city right now, drawing crowds of customers that gather around the counter-service shop on busy weekend nights. It’s a prime spot for outdoor dining with its covered streetside patio and a wooden bar that lines the front of the building.

Customers are seated at an outdoor dining structure emblazoned with the word “L’industrie.”
The outdoor dining structure at L’Industrie Pizzeria, photographed in 2021.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

4. Masquerade

Copy Link
351 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(917) 909-0664
(917) 909-0664
Visit Website

Persian tapas spot Masquerade is also home to one of the city’s more exciting bar menus right now, with dishes like the noodle soup ash reshteh that pull from co-owner Pouya Esghai’s heritage. A large wooden back patio is quiet and cozy, with plenty of seats for sharing snacks and cocktails.

5. Otis

Copy Link
18 Harrison Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11206
(646) 886-0601
(646) 886-0601
Visit Website

Otis is one of Bushwick’s best kept secrets, a low-key hangout that manages to fill its dining room each night while staying mostly under the radar to folks who live outside of the neighborhood. It’s close quarters in the bar and main dining room, but for more space, head out back, where customers dig into bowls of burrata and spiced duck gnocchi under a covered outdoor setup.

Also Featured in:

6. The Turk's Inn

Copy Link
234 Starr St
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 215-0025
(718) 215-0025
Visit Website

Turk’s Inn, the ornately decorated revival of a Wisconsin supper club of the same name, has one of Bushwick’s kitschiest outdoor dining setups, made up of two separate areas to sprawl out in. In addition to its street structure, there’s a partially covered rooftop that reopens on April 15, according to Turk’s Inn co-owner Varun Kataria.

7. Celestine

Copy Link
1 John St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 522-5356
(718) 522-5356
Visit Website

Tucked beneath the Manhattan Bridge, this seasonal restaurant draws crowds for its Mediterranean cooking — lots of mezze, grilled octopus with chorizo — and unobstructed views of the city skyline. Outdoor dining is the move here, but competition for Celestine’s waterfront tables can be fierce in the spring and summer.

The outdoor seating area of Celestine, with views of Manhattan and the Manhattan Bridge in the background.
The outdoor seating area at Celestine offers sweeping views of Manhattan.
Celestine

Also Featured in:

8. For All Things Good

Copy Link
343 Franklin Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(929) 204-4154
(929) 204-4154
Visit Website

Mexican cafe For All Things Good has just a few indoor tables during colder months, but during the spring and summer, this Bed-Stuy restaurant comes to life. The corner spot buzzes with customers hanging around outside and noshing its mostly vegetarian Mexican fare.

Three patrons sit at a corner outdoor table at For All Things Good; one checks his phone while another sips at aqua fresca
Outside For All Things Good, prior to the restaurant constructing an outdoor dining structure.
Gary He/Eater NY

9. Locanda Vini & Olii

Copy Link
129 Gates Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 622-9202
(718) 622-9202
Visit Website

Chic Italian date spot Locanda Vini & Olii’s outdoor dining options span both Gates Avenue and Cambridge Place. There’s a partially covered outdoor structure on one side of the restaurant, and several open-air tables with heaters on the other. Stop by for a plate of lasagna and a spritz.

Also Featured in:

10. Claro

Copy Link
Read Review |
284 3rd Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 721-3126
(347) 721-3126
Visit Website

This Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant is home to one of the city’s best selections of Oaxacan moles — and one of the best outdoor settings to enjoy them in. If the weather allows, make a reservation in Claro’s backyard, a dreamy outdoor space befitting of a special occasion.

Outdoor dining with tables with candles and a pergola overhead.
Claro’s outdoor dining space is located in back of the restaurant.
Claro

Also Featured in:

11. Somtum Der

Copy Link
380 Van Brunt St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(347) 227-7889
(347) 227-7889
Visit Website

East Village restaurant Somtum Der, famed for its “exhilaratingly spicy” northern Thai cooking, opened this second location in Red Hook a few months before the pandemic. Expect the same salads and soups that made the original restaurant a New York Times favorite, served from a backyard garden with heaters and umbrellas.

A backyard patio with tables and red umbrellas.
The backyard patio at Somtum Der.
Somtum Der

Also Featured in:

12. Hometown Bar-B-Que

Copy Link
454 Van Brunt St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(347) 294-4644
(347) 294-4644
Visit Website

There’s nothing quite like a picnic spread of saucy, tender barbecued meats on a sunny afternoon, and acclaimed Red Hook restaurant Hometown Bar-B-Que has outdoor seating in spades. Put in an order at the counter and then head to the backyard space, where the team has plenty of tables. Check the weather before heading out, as there’s no heaters or rain protection for the tables.

Also Featured in:

13. Runner Up

Copy Link
367 7th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Visit Website

Park Slope’s Winner bakery is known for its crowds, especially in the spring and summer when lines of people in search of top-notch sourdough can stretch down the street. It turns out it’s also one of the best times to visit Runner Up, the next-door restaurant from the same team that’s predominantly outdoors. Head here for smoked whitefish croquettes, rotisserie chickens, and a few baked goods from the bakery next door.

Wooden tables and booths are enclosed in an outdoor dining setup in a New York City street.
Almost all of the seating at Runner Up is outdoors.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

14. Chilo's

Copy Link
740 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11232
(347) 916-1165
(347) 916-1165
Visit Website

Laid-back taco spot Chilo’s has a gigantic outdoor patio chock-full of picnic tables at its Greenwood location. The casual restaurant with a second outpost in Bed-Stuy offers a reliable menu of tacos, tortas, and tostadas, plus a daily happy hour.

Also Featured in:

15. L&B Spumoni Gardens

Copy Link
2725 86th St
Brooklyn, NY 11223
(718) 449-1230
(718) 449-1230
Visit Website

Find a sprawling outdoor dining area dotted with red picnic tables at L&B Spumoni Gardens, an institution within the city’s pizza scene. Order a spread of the restaurant’s iconic, square Sicilian slices, and cap off the meal with icy scoops of L&B’s namesake spumoni.

An outdoor seating area with picnic tables and umbrellas at L&amp;B Spumoni Gardens in Gravesend, Brooklyn.
The outdoor seating area at L&B Spumoni Gardens.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Randazzo's Clam Bar

Copy Link
2017 Emmons Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11235
(718) 615-0010
(718) 615-0010
Visit Website

Raw seafood weather is upon us, and there’s few better places to slurp down a half-dozen clams than this old-school Italian spot that’s a stone’s throw from the Sheepshead Bay waterfront. Order pastas, fried fish, clams (steamed, baked, raw, or in red sauce), and more from a takeout window, then grab a seat at one of the restaurant’s outdoor picnic tables — large enough to share between two groups of four.

A neon sign in the shape of a lobster with the words “Randazzo’s Clam Bar” gleams above a restaurant at night
Outside Randazzo’s Clam Bar at night.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Taqueria Ramirez

94 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
The front of a small taqueria, with a white storefront, open windows, and a neon sign that reads “Ramirez”
There’s some seats, and plenty of room to stand, at this Greenpoint taco counter.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

This Greenpoint taqueria, a favorite for its al pastor and tripe tacos, opens its front windows when the weather allows, meaning even its indoor seats get some airflow. There isn’t much outdoor seating here — basically a standing counter and a few wooden benches — but Brooklyn’s already gotten the memo, and it’s not unusual to see people standing over plates of tacos in groups on the sidewalk. 

94 Franklin St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Visit Website

2. Bolero

177 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
A backyard space with a table of diners and heat lamps.
The backyard of Bolero.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

This Williamsburg newcomer opened just before the pandemic and hit the ground running with a menu that Eater critic Robert Sietsema says helped herald a new era of Vietnamese fine dining in the city. Despite Bolero’s location on bustling Bedford Avenue, the outdoor garden is serene and bucolic with plants, string lights, and heaters.

177 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 388-6801
Visit Website

3. L'Industrie Pizzeria

254 S 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Customers are seated at an outdoor dining structure emblazoned with the word “L’industrie.”
The outdoor dining structure at L’Industrie Pizzeria, photographed in 2021.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

L’Industrie is slinging some of the most popular slices in the city right now, drawing crowds of customers that gather around the counter-service shop on busy weekend nights. It’s a prime spot for outdoor dining with its covered streetside patio and a wooden bar that lines the front of the building.

254 S 2nd St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 599-0002
Visit Website

4. Masquerade

351 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Persian tapas spot Masquerade is also home to one of the city’s more exciting bar menus right now, with dishes like the noodle soup ash reshteh that pull from co-owner Pouya Esghai’s heritage. A large wooden back patio is quiet and cozy, with plenty of seats for sharing snacks and cocktails.

351 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(917) 909-0664
Visit Website

5. Otis

18 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Otis is one of Bushwick’s best kept secrets, a low-key hangout that manages to fill its dining room each night while staying mostly under the radar to folks who live outside of the neighborhood. It’s close quarters in the bar and main dining room, but for more space, head out back, where customers dig into bowls of burrata and spiced duck gnocchi under a covered outdoor setup.

18 Harrison Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11206
(646) 886-0601
Visit Website

6. The Turk's Inn

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Turk’s Inn, the ornately decorated revival of a Wisconsin supper club of the same name, has one of Bushwick’s kitschiest outdoor dining setups, made up of two separate areas to sprawl out in. In addition to its street structure, there’s a partially covered rooftop that reopens on April 15, according to Turk’s Inn co-owner Varun Kataria.

234 Starr St
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 215-0025
Visit Website

7. Celestine

1 John St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
The outdoor seating area of Celestine, with views of Manhattan and the Manhattan Bridge in the background.
The outdoor seating area at Celestine offers sweeping views of Manhattan.
Celestine

Tucked beneath the Manhattan Bridge, this seasonal restaurant draws crowds for its Mediterranean cooking — lots of mezze, grilled octopus with chorizo — and unobstructed views of the city skyline. Outdoor dining is the move here, but competition for Celestine’s waterfront tables can be fierce in the spring and summer.

1 John St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 522-5356
Visit Website

8. For All Things Good

343 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Three patrons sit at a corner outdoor table at For All Things Good; one checks his phone while another sips at aqua fresca
Outside For All Things Good, prior to the restaurant constructing an outdoor dining structure.
Gary He/Eater NY

Mexican cafe For All Things Good has just a few indoor tables during colder months, but during the spring and summer, this Bed-Stuy restaurant comes to life. The corner spot buzzes with customers hanging around outside and noshing its mostly vegetarian Mexican fare.

343 Franklin Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(929) 204-4154
Visit Website

9. Locanda Vini & Olii

129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Chic Italian date spot Locanda Vini & Olii’s outdoor dining options span both Gates Avenue and Cambridge Place. There’s a partially covered outdoor structure on one side of the restaurant, and several open-air tables with heaters on the other. Stop by for a plate of lasagna and a spritz.

129 Gates Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 622-9202
Visit Website

10. Claro

284 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Read Review |
Outdoor dining with tables with candles and a pergola overhead.
Claro’s outdoor dining space is located in back of the restaurant.
Claro

This Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant is home to one of the city’s best selections of Oaxacan moles — and one of the best outdoor settings to enjoy them in. If the weather allows, make a reservation in Claro’s backyard, a dreamy outdoor space befitting of a special occasion.

284 3rd Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 721-3126
Visit Website

11. Somtum Der

380 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
A backyard patio with tables and red umbrellas.
The backyard patio at Somtum Der.
Somtum Der

East Village restaurant Somtum Der, famed for its “exhilaratingly spicy” northern Thai cooking, opened this second location in Red Hook a few months before the pandemic. Expect the same salads and soups that made the original restaurant a New York Times favorite, served from a backyard garden with heaters and umbrellas.

380 Van Brunt St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(347) 227-7889
Visit Website

12. Hometown Bar-B-Que

454 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

There’s nothing quite like a picnic spread of saucy, tender barbecued meats on a sunny afternoon, and acclaimed Red Hook restaurant Hometown Bar-B-Que has outdoor seating in spades. Put in an order at the counter and then head to the backyard space, where the team has plenty of tables. Check the weather before heading out, as there’s no heaters or rain protection for the tables.

454 Van Brunt St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(347) 294-4644
Visit Website

13. Runner Up

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Wooden tables and booths are enclosed in an outdoor dining setup in a New York City street.
Almost all of the seating at Runner Up is outdoors.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Park Slope’s Winner bakery is known for its crowds, especially in the spring and summer when lines of people in search of top-notch sourdough can stretch down the street. It turns out it’s also one of the best times to visit Runner Up, the next-door restaurant from the same team that’s predominantly outdoors. Head here for smoked whitefish croquettes, rotisserie chickens, and a few baked goods from the bakery next door.

367 7th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Visit Website

14. Chilo's

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Laid-back taco spot Chilo’s has a gigantic outdoor patio chock-full of picnic tables at its Greenwood location. The casual restaurant with a second outpost in Bed-Stuy offers a reliable menu of tacos, tortas, and tostadas, plus a daily happy hour.

740 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11232
(347) 916-1165
Visit Website

15. L&B Spumoni Gardens

2725 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11223
An outdoor seating area with picnic tables and umbrellas at L&amp;B Spumoni Gardens in Gravesend, Brooklyn.
The outdoor seating area at L&B Spumoni Gardens.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Find a sprawling outdoor dining area dotted with red picnic tables at L&B Spumoni Gardens, an institution within the city’s pizza scene. Order a spread of the restaurant’s iconic, square Sicilian slices, and cap off the meal with icy scoops of L&B’s namesake spumoni.

2725 86th St
Brooklyn, NY 11223
(718) 449-1230
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Randazzo's Clam Bar

2017 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
A neon sign in the shape of a lobster with the words “Randazzo’s Clam Bar” gleams above a restaurant at night
Outside Randazzo’s Clam Bar at night.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Raw seafood weather is upon us, and there’s few better places to slurp down a half-dozen clams than this old-school Italian spot that’s a stone’s throw from the Sheepshead Bay waterfront. Order pastas, fried fish, clams (steamed, baked, raw, or in red sauce), and more from a takeout window, then grab a seat at one of the restaurant’s outdoor picnic tables — large enough to share between two groups of four.

2017 Emmons Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11235
(718) 615-0010
Visit Website

Related Maps