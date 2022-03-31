Where to Dine Outdoors in Brooklyn

Those few sweet months when New Yorkers can dine outdoors by choice — and actually enjoy it — are almost here, and in Brooklyn, the borough’s selection of patios, backyards, and roadside structures has never been better. The number of restaurants offering outdoor dining has exploded during the pandemic, thanks to a temporary measure allowing businesses to serve customers from sidewalks and streetside sheds. Even with the long-term future of outdoor dining still up in the air, restaurants and bars continue to invest in their outdoor dining spaces. Here are 16 of our favorite in Brooklyn.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.