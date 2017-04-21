18 Ideal Outdoor Drinking Spots in NYC

Outdoor season is a big deal for New York, when people get to crawl out of their tiny apartments and enjoy a cherry-topped margarita on a waterfront patio or a backyard, hidden from the bustling streets. It turns out the city can be a lovely place for cocktails outside — at least for a seemingly small stretch of the year.

Some of the patios on this map are small and intimate, while others are larger in scale and filled with picnic tables. For a list of other choice spots for outdoor hangouts, check out the best restaurants with outdoor seating; or, find some sun-soaked rooftops.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.