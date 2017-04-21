 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A building on a pier with outdoor dining set up and an NYC building skyline in the background
Soak up with the warm weather season at NYC’s best outdoor drinking spots.
City Winery/Adam Pass

18 Ideal Outdoor Drinking Spots in NYC

From stunning waterfront views to breezy, secluded backyards

by Eater Staff Updated
Soak up with the warm weather season at NYC’s best outdoor drinking spots.
| City Winery/Adam Pass
by Eater Staff Updated

Outdoor season is a big deal for New York, when people get to crawl out of their tiny apartments and enjoy a cherry-topped margarita on a waterfront patio or a backyard, hidden from the bustling streets. It turns out the city can be a lovely place for cocktails outside — at least for a seemingly small stretch of the year.

Some of the patios on this map are small and intimate, while others are larger in scale and filled with picnic tables. For a list of other choice spots for outdoor hangouts, check out the best restaurants with outdoor seating; or, find some sun-soaked rooftops.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Hudson

348 Dyckman St
New York, NY 10034
(646) 663-5886
(646) 663-5886
Inwood waterfront destination the Hudson is an ideal spot to soak up warm-weather sunsets right on the water. The expansive outdoor setup is open on May 19. Reservations are needed for groups of six or more.

2. City Winery

25 11th Ave, at Hudson River Park
New York, NY 10011
(646) 751-6033
(646) 751-6033
Winer space and music venue City Winery opened a massive new location that overlooks the Hudson River at Pier 57 in Chelsea in fall 2020. Find plenty of waterfront patio seating here, an encyclopedic wine list, and stunning skyline views of the city.

An outdoor waterfront patio with tables and chairs that overlooks the Hudson River
City Winery’s outdoor patio.
City Winery

3. The Biergarten at the Standard

848 Washington St
New York, NY
(212) 645-4646
(212) 645-4646
In the shadow of the High Line is this sprawling outdoor beer garden, where snagging a picnic bench can prove difficult in the warmer months. Or, plan ahead and reserve a table for Sunday night themed Bingo games.

A beer hall with long wooden tables.
The Biergarten at the Standard.
The Standard

4. The Springs

224 Franklin St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 227-7114
(347) 227-7114
Transport to mid-century Palm Springs at this ultra-spacious Greenpoint bar and its massive patio, where dogs are welcome. Couches and picnic tables are arranged against bright color-blocked walls. Cocktails include kitschy spiked slushies and cutesy names (Tutti Fruitti, Lawn Flamingo).

White l-shaped couches sit on fake grass with a purple, pink, red, and orange painted wall in the backyard.
The patio at the Springs is dog-friendly.
The Springs

5. Temperance

38-40 Carmine St
New York, NY 10014
(646) 438-9334
(646) 438-9334
It can be difficult to decide which wine to order at Temperance when there are more than 100 wines by the glass to choose from. An easier decision is to grab a seat at one of the communal tables along Carmine Street or in the more mellow backyard patio. Indoors or outdoors, the vibe is more relaxed than some stuffier wine bars around town. The friendly sommeliers can offer recommendations to pair with snacks like cacio e pepe cheese puffs, shareable plates of duck meatballs, or sauteed garlic shrimp. Brunch and dinner reservations are available.

An outdoor patio with read tables and white umbrellas.
The backyard patio at Temperance.
Temperance

6. Gilligan's

310 W Broadway
New York, NY 10013
(212) 965-3271
(212) 965-3271
Tucked next to the Soho Grand, Gilligan’s is a lushly planted, oasis of a bar located entirely outdoors, mere steps from Canal Street. Grab a cocktail, preferably something frozen and garnished with a giant hunk of fruit, in a tropical, nautical setting. Reservations available for outdoor seating here.

7. Sweet and Vicious

5 Spring St
New York, NY
(212) 334-7915
(212) 334-7915
Cherry-topped frozen margaritas in Mason jars (jargaritas) as they were meant to be enjoyed: outside. On weeknights, the place is quieter and works well as a date spot.

8. Tuffet

286 Graham Ave
Brooklyn, NY
(718) 388-7434
(718) 388-7434
The patio at this cozy wine bar is just as lovely as any meat and cheese board on the menu. It’s fireplace-equipped if the temperature drops, and truly feels like someone’s backyard.

A green wall with white tables is featured in a photo of the Tuffet backyard.
Stop by Tuffet and enjoy a backyard cheese plate.
Tuffet

9. Masquerade

351 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(917) 909-0664
(917) 909-0664
This bar opened last fall and is gearing up for its first warm-weather season in a brand new backyard set-up. Masquerade focuses on Persian-influenced drinks and bites, with a menu that runs the gamut from ash reshteh stew to cocktails made with sumac or orange blossom. The backyard has remained somewhat under-the-radar, and it’s definitely an ideal place to meet up with a big group on a whim.

A wooden outdoor structure features tables and hanging lights.
The backyard of Masquerade.
Masquerade

10. Cherry on Top

379 Suydam St #3B
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(802) 376-8859
(802) 376-8859
New York City has plenty of rooftop bars, but few of them are wine-focused. Cherry on Top may well be one of Brooklyn’s best date spots for outdoor drinks of the vino variety. Split a bottle and nosh on bites from one of the many roving pop-ups held downstairs in the main dining area.

White chairs and tables are arranged on a rooftop deck slick with rain.
The rooftop at Cherry on Top.
Jeffrey Schroeder/Cherry On Top

11. Watermark Bar

78 South St
New York, NY
(212) 742-8200
(212) 742-8200
The sweeping Brooklyn views at this waterfront bar are ace no matter the time of day. Happy hour runs on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and coconut shrimp and crab cake sliders await if hunger kicks in.

12. Nowadays

56-06 Cooper Ave
Glendale, NY
Nowadays is as good as a going-out spot as it is a relaxing, spacious spot in the daytime, too. The backyard space hosts various events during the week, from film screenings to cultural workshops. A new happy hour running between 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays with two-for-one deals on cocktails, beers, and natural wines recently launched.

A sprawling nighttime backyard is photographed at dusk with hanging string lights.
Nowadays is one of Ridgewood’s best outdoor options.
Nowadays

13. Leyenda

221 Smith St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(347) 987-3260
(347) 987-3260
This rum and tequila-based cocktail spot in Cobble Hill has serious mixology cred (it’s guided by nearby Clover Club’s Julie Reiner and helmed by Ivy Mix). Roadside outdoor and backyard seating is available.

14. Barely Disfigured

257 Smith St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(718) 858-5646
(718) 858-5646
Barely Disfigured is not too different from similar cocktail bars across the city with its narrow, dimly lit footprint — save for a bed in one room that plays off its past history as a brothel. Step into the lush backyard, though, and it feels like walking into someone’s private oasis, with swaying palms, string lights, and even a couch in one corner. The most difficult decision won’t be which classic or seasonal cocktail to order but where to sit.

15. Parklife

636 Degraw St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
This sprawling Gowanus bar and restaurant with a 4,000-square-foot patio is from the team behind nearby Littlefield. Head here for ample tables and benches, a food menu of tacos and tlacoyos, and a weekly virtual trivia night on Tuesdays.

16. Branch Ofc.

225 Rogers Ave
Brooklyn, NY
After a group hang in Prospect Park, head to his Crown Heights bar. The laid-back backyard with colorful picnic tables makes it ideal for big set-ups.

A backyard features yellow, pink, and blue picnic tables with string lights.
Bring the whole group to Branch Ofc.
Branch Ofc.

17. Greenwood Park

555 7th Ave
Brooklyn, NY
(718) 499-7999
(718) 499-7999
A former South Slope auto shop is now the neighborhood’s favorite outdoor pub. The picnic tables at Greenwood Park are spacious, there’s 20 beers on draft, pitchers of sangria, and the food is better than average for a beer garden.

An outdoor set-up features a white tent with red flags hanging.
Greenwood Park is a South Slope favorite.
Greenwood Park

18. Judy's

4022 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11232
(929) 337-6252
(929) 337-6252
Judy’s is an easygoing neighborhood bar in Sunset Park that feels like the type of place where you can hang out for hours, whether its a weeknight or lazy weekend afternoon. The bar quietly stocks a killer beer and wine list, and outdoor seating is available on the sidewalk and a curbside outdoor patio. The bar is also directly across the street from the neighborhood’s sloping park, which boasts picture-perfect views of lower Manhattan on a clear day.

