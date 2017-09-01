 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A partially-cut steak lies on a wooden cutting board with a knife, herbs, and garlic arranged around it.
A porterhouse steak at Carne Mare.
Nicole Franzen/Carne Mare

The Top Steakhouses of New York City

NYC steakhouses — old-school and newer, more casual spots — are still going strong

by Eater Staff and Ryan Sutton Updated
A porterhouse steak at Carne Mare.
| Nicole Franzen/Carne Mare
by Eater Staff and Ryan Sutton Updated

Perhaps next to dollar-slice pizza joints and bagel shops, the New York steakhouse is up there among the city’s archetypal dining experiences. For many diners, it’s a night out when a medium-rare steak paired with a side of creamed spinach and glasses of red wine or martinis are on the agenda. From Midtown to Brooklyn, beloved classics and newer spots offer up options for every kind of steakhouse experience.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Porter House Bar and Grill

10 Columbus Cir
New York, NY 10019
The porter house stands up to the name of this Columbus Circle restaurant, but it’s not the only cut of beef or dish to order. The menu also features steakhouse staples like thick slab bacon, crab cakes, assorted dry-aged cuts, as well as fancy Lomonaco-esque touches like butter poached lobster. More expensive wagyu steaks are also available.

2. Gallaghers Steakhouse

228 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
This legendary NYC restaurant first opened as a speakeasy in 1927 — truly a Prohibition-era bar that didn’t turn into a steakhouse until the 1930s. Long Island-born restaurateur Dean Poll bought it in 2013 and revamped it shortly after. Still, he maintained the restaurant’s meat cooler that can be spotted from the street, one of the rare steakhouse dry-aging rooms still available for public view. It’s also one of the few steakhouses in the city to grill over charcoal. Start off with the bacon-studded clams casino, then pair a funky dry-aged ribeye with fries and a blue cheese-drenched wedge salad. Call ahead for the prime rib, one of the city’s best. Accepts reservations.

Cuts of dry-aged meat line the shelves of a walk-in refrigerator at Gallaghers Steakhouse in Midtown
Gallaghers Steakhouse
Gallaghers [Official]

3. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

40 W 53rd St
New York, NY 10019
This global Brazilian steakhouse chain has a catering hall feel and boasts quite a few locations across the country, but don’t let its size and scope fool you; Fogo de Chao’s rodizio can easily outcompete some of the city’s more Germanic-leaning steakhouses on both food and value. For a set price, servers bring over pao de queijo cheeseballs, giant platters of mashed potatoes, sweet plantains, access to a serious salad bar, and an endless supply of succulent, well-seasoned meats. Expect slices of filet, picanha (prime sirloin), lamb chops, alcatra (top sirloin) chicken wings, bacon wrapped meats, ribs, and too many other cuts to list.

4. The Grill

99 E 52nd St
New York, NY 10022
Major Food Group’s elegant chophouse remains one of the city’s most posh places to eat beef, due in no small part to the landmark room by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson. Amid a larger eclectic menu studded with caviar, gumbo, and Dover sole, the Grill offers a variety of (expensive) steakhouse staples. Expect Montauk oysters, littleneck clams, an excellent crab cake (it better be at $49), roast prime ribs with deviled bones ($87), big New York strips ($91), bigger porterhouses ($225), and a variety of sides like hashed browns, cottage fries, and mashed potatoes.

A man in a white tuxedo stands behind the bar at the Grill, in front of a giant arrangement of pink and red flowers
The bar at the Grill.
Gary He/Eater NY

5. Le Marais

150 W 46th St
New York, NY 10036
This classic French bistro and butcher shop in Midtown remains one of the city’s finest institutions for Kosher beef. Among the notable selections include exceedingly tender beef jerky, buttery roast chicken, Uruguayan grass-fed entrecote, tournedos au poivre, and best of all, a $59 butcher’s cut — the tender and fatty rib cap.

6. Smith & Wollensky

797 3rd Ave
New York, NY 10022
This Midtown East steakhouse dates back to 1977 and remains one of the most consistent and celebrated beef houses in the city, even as it’s grown into a chain. It offers a classic, refined look and still delivers on a finely cooked dry-aged steak. Colorado rib steak is a signature dish, and the prime rib, pictured here, ranks as one of New York’s best.

Medium rare prime rib on a white plate with creamed spinach in the background.
The prime rib from Smith & Wollensky
Nick Solares/Eater

7. Sparks Steak House

210 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
Sparks first opened in 1966 and moved to its current location in the ’70s. It’s famous for being the site where Gambino family mobster Paul “Big Paul” Castellano was killed in 1985 — a detail that owner Michael Cetta has called part of the restaurant’s mystique.

Sparks Steak House
Rectangular and circular photos of trees line the walls of this ornate dining room. Three rows of tables are covered in tablecloths, set with glassware, and surrounded by black chairs.
Nick Solares/Eater

8. Keens Steakhouse

72 W 36th St
New York, NY 10018
Keens is packed with history, and not just because it opened back in 1885. This Midtown steakhouse used to be home to a famous theatre and literary group, and after that, it was home to a pipe club. Dozens of pipes still line the restaurant, giving it a warm, unique vibe unlike any other restaurant in the city. The signature order here is the mutton chop, and a pro-move is to ask to pick from the bar menu, where a smaller portion of the mutton chop is available, as well as a formidable prime rib hash.

A mutton chop on a white plate with salad, surrounded by a knife and fork on a white tableclothed table
The mutton chop at Keen’s Steakhouse
Nick Solares/Eater

9. Cote

16 W 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
Chef David Shim and Sim Kim’s Flatiron hotspot occupies a very particular niche in the city’s high-end beef scene: it’s a clever cross between a classic steakhouse and Korean tabletop barbecue spot, all decked out with comfy booths and dim lighting. The main event is a collection of four USDA Prime and American Wagyu cuts for $64, accompanied by ban-chan and classic sides like egg souffle, scallion salad, and kimchi stew. Those looking to drop some more cash in these shiny digs should consider the $185 steak omakase, replete with dry-aged cuts and perhaps even a slice of ultra-marbled Japanese A5 Wagyu.

A variety of meats sear over a tabletop grill at Cote
Meats searing over a tabletop grill at Cote.
Photo by Daniel Krieger

10. Old Homestead Steakhouse

56 9th Ave
New York, NY 10011
This Chelsea steakhouse dates back to 1868, making it one of the oldest steakhouses in the city. It’s recognizable from the outside by a giant neon sign and a sculpture of cow declaring that the restaurant is “the King of Beef.” It’s a classic that’s since been replicated in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

A piece of rare prime rib sits on an oval plate between a fork and a steak knife. In the background, there are small plates of sides and a wine glass.
Old Homestead Steakhouse offers a 28-day, dry-aged rime rib dubbed the Empire Cut
Nick Solares/Eater

11. Hawksmoor NYC

109 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
This London-based chain instantly became one of the city’s better steakhouse when it opened in 2021. Non-beef selections are particularly well-curated, including a cocktail selection that wouldn’t feel out of place at a chic speakeasy. Don’t miss the fizzy Mariposa highball, a fragrant blend of tequila apricot, agave, and tonic). Note that Hawksmoor, like, Gallaghers, is one of the few city venues to grill its dry-aged steaks over charcoals. One can easily order expensive rib-eyes, filets, and strips, but the restaurant also offers a fine rump cut at just $28. Desserts, including the tart meyer lemon merngue bomb, can merit a trip in their own right.

Best Sunday roasts in London restaurants: Hawksmoor
A Sunday roast at Hawksmoor in London.
Hawksmoor

12. St. Anselm

355 Metropolitan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
St. Anselm bucked all the tropes of a classic NYC steakhouse: A formal dining room with white table clothes, pricey wine lists, and most of all, break-the-bank-account steaks. About a decade ago, the butcher steak was $15 (it’s $29 now) and that very reasonable price still lures diners to line up these days.

A steak at St. Anselm
St. Anselm’s steak has been popular for years.
Michael Parrella/St. Anselm

13. Peter Luger Steak House

178 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
All the steakhouses on this list are classics, but Peter Luger is probably the most quintessential version of a New York City steakhouse. The South Williamsburg restaurant has drawn people from across the five boroughs since it opened in 1887, and some say it’s the best version of a steakhouse in the world. The dry-aged porterhouse, which arrives with a sizzle, is the flagship dish, and the bacon and lunch-only burger are famously charming, too. Not everyone’s so sure, though. In October 2019, Times critic Pete Wells gave the Williamsburg steakhouse a brutal zero-star review for its “inconsistency.”

The Peter Luger porterhouse, cooked medium rare and displayed on a white plate
The porterhouse at Peter Luger
Nick Solares/Eater

14. Carne Mare

89 South St
New York, NY 10038
Andrew Carmellini arrived at the revamped Pier 17 in the Seaport District in 2021 with a playful take on Italian-American chophouses. Throughout the sprawling, bi-level space, diners can sample mozzarella sticks with caviar, arancini with California uni, spicy crab lettuce cups with chile crisp, and a variety of dry-aged steaks, roast prime ribs, and smoked beet steaks. One of the best cuts is the $110 Wagyu steak, a 12-ounce strip loin that’s been aged in a shell of gorgonzola for a clean but never overpowering blue cheese funk.

Carne Mare small plates
A spread of dishes at Carne Mare.
Nicole Franzen / Carne Mare [Official]

