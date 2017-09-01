Share All sharing options for: The Top Steakhouses of New York City

NYC steakhouses — old-school and newer, more casual spots — are still going strong

Perhaps next to dollar-slice pizza joints and bagel shops, the New York steakhouse is up there among the city’s archetypal dining experiences. For many diners, it’s a night out when a medium-rare steak paired with a side of creamed spinach and glasses of red wine or martinis are on the agenda. From Midtown to Brooklyn, beloved classics and newer spots offer up options for every kind of steakhouse experience.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.