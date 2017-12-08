Where to Eat on Christmas Day in New York City

From all-day dim sum to fiery hot pot, these 15 restaurants are open for eating on December 25

If you haven’t decked out your apartment with a tree, wreaths, and lights, chances are sitting in a restaurant dining room might feel a little more celebratory. Though the majority of food businesses in New York City are closed on Christmas Day, a surprising number stay open, and many add special dishes, set menus, and spirited decorations for the occasion. Here are 15 of our favorites for December 25, 2021.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.