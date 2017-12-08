 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A hand plucks a piece of shrimp siu mai from a bamboo steamer.
Shrimp siu mai from Jing Fong.
Gary He/Eater NY

Where to Eat on Christmas Day in New York City

From all-day dim sum to fiery hot pot, these 15 restaurants are open for eating on December 25

by Eater Staff Updated
Shrimp siu mai from Jing Fong.
| Gary He/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

If you haven’t decked out your apartment with a tree, wreaths, and lights, chances are sitting in a restaurant dining room might feel a little more celebratory. Though the majority of food businesses in New York City are closed on Christmas Day, a surprising number stay open, and many add special dishes, set menus, and spirited decorations for the occasion. Here are 15 of our favorites for December 25, 2021.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Jing Fong

380 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10024
(646) 678-5511
The dim sum at this smaller, uptown location of Jing Fong is just as good as at the original in Chinatown, says Eater critic Robert Sietsema. Head here on Christmas Day for crowd-pleasing chicken feet, pan-fried noodles, and shrimp siu mai.

Chinese broccoli, shrimp siu mai, har gow, and more dim sum from Jing Fong.
Chinese broccoli, shrimp siu mai, har gow, and more dim sum.
Gary He/Eater NY

2. HaiDiLao

138-23 39th Ave
Queens, NY 11354
(917) 231-8888
Flushing hot pot legend HaiDiLao will serve its fiery beef tallow broths, flaky fish filets, and cuts of marbled beef on Christmas. Reservations for Christmas Day are closed, so arrive for lunch or an early dinner, before peak-service.

A stuffed tomato character with a red hat sits opposite me at a booth, with a hot pot meal spread before us
HaiDiLao “doubles as an adult playground,” writes Eater critic Robert Sietsema.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

3. Chongqing Lao Zao

37-04 Prince St
Flushing, NY 11354
(917) 563-7171
A few blocks from Hai Di Lao, and every bit as busy, is this bi-level restaurant specializing in chongqing hot pot, known for its fiery broths bobbing with Sichuan peppercorns and whole red chilis. Order from an impressive menu of offal and sliced meats while dining in one of the city’s more unique dining rooms, outfitted with thatched indoor huts and a labyrinth-like layout. 

Thinly cut beef, tripe, duck tongue, duck feet, and more meats are strewn out across a hot pot table.
A spread of thinly cut meats and offal at Chongqing Lao Zao.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

4. Anything At All

22 N Loop Rd
New York, NY 10044
(929) 447-4717
This summer, the Graduate Hotel on Cornell Tech’s campus opened Anything At All, one of the most notable restaurants to open on Roosevelt Island to date. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will be open with a Mediterranean, three-course tasting menu led by executive chef Megan Brown. Reservations are now live

The dining room inside of the Graduate Hotel Roosevelt Island.
Steve Freihon/Graudate Hotel

5. Zou Zou's

385 9th Ave Suite 85
New York, NY 10001
(212) 380-8585
Wood-fired cooking is the draw at this recently opened Chelsea restaurant led by chef Madeline Sperling. Like at Gramercy Tavern, where Sperling previously worked, white oak logs keep the flames going here, imparting a gentle, smoky flavor on dishes from Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, and other countries of the Levant.

An overhead photograph of several dishes at Zou Zou’s, a Mediterranean restaurant at Manhattan West.
A spread of dishes from Zou Zou’s.
Noah Fecks/Zou Zou’s

6. Angel

7414 37th Rd
Queens, NY 11372
(347) 848-0097
Chef Amrit Pal Singh, an alum of the acclaimed Adda in Long Island City, opened his own Punjabi restaurant in Queens back in 2019. Here, dishes such as the dum biryani — also a signature at Adda that Singh says he helped create — cement the spot as an Eater favorite. During the pandemic, the formerly vegetarian-only menu has since added meat, though there’s still an extensive list of meat-free options to try this Christmas.

The samosa chaat at Angel Indian Restaurant.
James Park/Eater NY

7. MáLà Project

122 1st Avenue
New York, NY 10009
(212) 353-8880
Amelie Kang’s always-packed Sichuan restaurant MáLà Project is serving its regular menu for dining-in on Christmas. Enjoy fiery build-your-own dry pot from the restaurant’s original location in the East Village, or its siblings in Midtown or Bryant. Reservations for all three locations are available through Resy.

An ovehead photograph of several dishes, including spinach, pickled onion, and bowls of meat in dark red broth
Build-your-own dry pot is the star at Manhattan’s MáLà Project.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

8. Metrograph

7 Ludlow St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 660-0312
The upstairs restaurant at Manhattan’s Metrograph theater, which reopened following a lengthy pandemic pause in October, will serve its regular menu and a handful of specials — foie gras, buche de noel — on December 25. A lineup of movie screenings for the day includes showings of Possession and Speed Racer.

Wooden tables and chairs are set up for service in a well-lit dining room that’s outfitted with plants.
The upstairs restaurant at Metrograph theater is back open.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

9. Ping’s

22 Mott St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 602-9988
There are few better places to spend Christmas Day than in one of the city’s nine Chinatowns. If seafood and all-day dim sum is to be desired, head to Ping’s in Manhattan, a Cantonese mainstay that’s been operating out of its current two-story home on Mott Street for more than two decades.

A hand holds a plate of generously sauced Hong Kong style rice noodles at Pings.
Cheung fun at Ping’s.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

10. Wu's Wonton King

165 E Broadway
New York, NY 10002
(212) 477-1112
Glistening roast ducks line the front window of Wu’s Wonton King, a Cantonese favorite known for its generous, family-style portions and BYO policy. For something more celebratory, call the restaurant ahead of time to order a whole suckling pig, carved at the restaurant and enough to feed a small group handily.

A corner restaurant has brightly lit, block font signs saying Wu’s Wonton King.
Outside of Wu’s Wonton King at night.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

11. Shalom Japan

310 S 4th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 388-4012
Shalom Japan’s ninth-annual Christmas day screening of a Hayao Miyazaki film with hot pot, will continue this year. This Japanese-Jewish hybrid in Williamsburg from chefs Aaron Israel and Sawako Okochi will offer dishes with Wagyu, truffles, and more. Reservations are now live.

Shalom Japan’s dining room with exposed brick walls
The dining room at Shalom Japan.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

12. Casa Ora

148 Meserole St
Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 223-3116
Throughout the entire month of December, the velvet-clad Venezuelan spot Casa Ora is running a special menu for Feliz Navidad. The four-course menu by chef Isabel Diaz will run $52 per person, and features pan de jamón, hallacas (pork tamales with raisins and olives), a two-person portion of pernil, as well as a Venezuelan-style flan. There’s also special seasonal cocktails like a boozy eggnog with rum.

A dark blue dining room with bulb lights.
Casa Ora’s dark, library-like dining room.
Casa Ora

13. Al Badawi

151 Atlantic Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 689-5888
Al Badawi opened in November on Atlantic Avenue by Abdul Elenani (of Ayat) and Akram Nassir (of Yemen Cafe). The menu features a selection of the same Palestinian dishes available at Ayat, but interestingly, Eater NY senior critic Robert Sietsema claims the foods tastes even better here, at the larger, 100-seat sibling restaurant. Likewise, there are new dishes unique to this location such as pistachio and cheese flatbreads, a shawarma flatbread, beef ouzi, and malfouf, a stuffed cabbage dish. Also, unlike Ayat, reservations are taken in advance.

beef, yellow rice, almond slices and a herb garnish are served in a terracotta bowl on a wood table.
The beef ouzi at Al Badawi.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

14. As You Are

252 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(718) 303-3535
Brooklyn’s Ace Hotel is now home to As You Are, an all-day bakery and 130-seat restaurant. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will serve a three-course menu, priced at $85 per person and consisting of prime rib, baked lobster, pineapple upside down cake, and more. Reservations can be made here.

Atop a wooden table, a spread of five plates, including doughnuts, egg tarts, toast, and brown rice porridge.
Morning pastries and other dishes from As You Are.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

15. Ayat

8504 3rd Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11209
(718) 831-2585
The runaway hit Palestinian restaurant that opened in October of 2020 feels like a party no matter the occasion. And lucky for New Yorkers, the restaurant is keeping the energy going on Christmas Day, where there will be family-style portions of signature dishes like the mansaf, a lamb-and-rice dish made with fermented yogurt sauce or the colorful mezze platter with labne, muhamarra, and more dips. No reservations.

The colorful mezze platter of hummus, baba ganoush, muhammarah, tahini, tabouleh, labne&nbsp;dusted with sumac is presented in a clay bowl ontop of a colorful tablecloth.
The mezze platter at Ayat.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

