14 Tourist Trap Restaurants in NYC That Are Actually Good

Folks traveling to New York often want to live like a local for a few days, visiting the restaurants and bars where they can just blend in and avoid anything too touristy. But plenty of places across the boroughs blur the line between tourist trap and local safe haven.

The places on this map fill up regularly during primetime with tourists, but locals in the know will sneak in, too. Here now, a list of some of the biggest tourist destinations in New York that are worth a visit. Consider them the next time family or friends come to visit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.